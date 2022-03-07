The top senior basketball players from the Delaware League competed in a pair of exhibition games on Monday at Charlotte Valley.
In the boys game, the home team defeated the away team 72-59. Leading the scoring for the home side was Michael Gavette of Margaretville with 26 points. Charlotte Valley’s Dylan Waid added 21 points while Damien Brewer of Margaretville poured in 14.
Jefferson/Stamford’s Damien Merwin paced the visitors with 20 points while Gilboa teammates Ethan Halat and Michael O’Hara scored 12 and 10 points, respectively.
The girls game saw the home team win 56-45. Seneca Shafer of Stamford/Jefferson led the way with 19 points while teammate Emily Clark had 16. Kara Dumas of Gilboa added 12 points of her own.
Lacey Eckert of South Kortright led the visitors with 16 points, with Gwendolyn Glennon of Hunter-Tannersville finishing with 10 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.