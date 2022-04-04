Track season gets underway at NY/PA Invitational

The 2022 outdoor track and field season got underway on Saturday at the NY/PA Invitational at Windsor High School. More than 20 schools from across Section IV competed in the event.
Ethne Degan of Bainbridge-Guilford and Claire Jensen of Cooperstown were the top local performers on the girls side as each notched a pair of first-place finishes.
Degan won the 800 (2:25.22) and 1500 (4:49.99) meter runs, while Jensen took first in the 200 (26.94) and 400 (59.59) meter races.
Dejah Taylor of Sidney also had a pair of top-three finishes, placing second in the 100 and third in the 200.
Other girls earning runner-up finishes were Unatego’s Anabel Rommer (100), Delhi’s Eleanor Lees (800), Harpursville’s Kayleigh Cluck (3000), and Cooperstown’s Braeden Victory (high jump).
Earning third-place finishes were Unadilla Valley’s Gracie Gorrell (100), Cooperstown’s Annelise Johnson (800), Bainbridge-Guilford’s Kira Johnson (triple jump), and Cooperstown’s Ariadne Hodgson (pole vault).
The Sidney girls finished second in the 400 meter relay.
The overall team standings for the girls read as follows: Cooperstown, fourth; Bainbridge-Guilford and Sidney, tied for seventh; Oneonta, 13th; Harpursville/Afton, 14th; Unatego, tied for 15th; Unadilla Valley, 18th; Delhi, tied for 19th.
On the boys side, Unatego’s Luke Foster finished first in his flight in the long jump with a mark of 18-11.05 that was second overall.
Oneonta’s DJ Turley topped his flight in the shot put with a toss of 40-06.5 that was third overall.
Earning second-place finishes were Oneonta’s Vaughn Thomas (400 hurdles), Tim Ghiorse (discus), and Stephen Baker (pole vault); and Cooperstown’s Finn Holohan (triple jump).
Unadilla Valley’s Ben Gorrell was third in the 400 hurdles.
The overall team standings for the boys read as follows: Oneonta, seventh; Cooperstown and Unatego, tied for 14th; Unadilla Valley, 17th; Bainbridge-Guilford, 19th.
TENNIS
Cooperstown 3, Hamilton 2
The Cooperstown tennis team edged Hamilton 3-2 in its season-opening match on Monday.
Gunter Weldon won his first singles match in dominating fashion, defeating Bergen Linden 6-0, 6-0.
It was in the doubles matches, however, where the Hawkeyes really came up big. Ashlyn Wolfe and Addison Lewis cruised 6-1, 6-1 in first doubles while Declan White and Natalie Hanson gutted out an impressive 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory in second doubles.
Cooperstown will host Mount Markham on Tuesday.
Cooperstown 3, Hamilton 2
Singles: Gunter Weldon (C) def. Bergen Linden 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Hanmer (H) def. Margaret Riesenfeld 6-0, 6-0; Mike Mansfield (H) won by forfeit
Doubles: Ashlyn Wolfe and Addison Lewis (C) def. AnXin Zheng and Noa Stahlberg 6-1, 6-1; Declan White and Natalie Hanson (C) def. Lilly Woods and Sam Larson 6-1, 4-6, 6-4
