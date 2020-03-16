First Team:

Madison Bolton (Edmeston)

Kayla Campbell (Franklin)

Marissa Campbell (Franklin)

Anastasia Edwards (Morris)

Joleene Lusk (Cherry Valley-Springfield)

Delimar Vega-Haley (Worcester) 

Second Team:

Hannah Bonczkowski (Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton)

Kayleigh Bryant (Schenevus)

Kelsey Girard (Cherry Valley-Springfield)

Ashlyn Marron (Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton)

Kendra McGovern (Cherry Valley-Springfield)

Hailey Shalor (Worcester)

Honorable Mention:

Maddy Ackley (Franklin)

Gabriela Andrades (Laurens)

Brooke Connolly (Richfield Springs)

Kaitlyn Fuller (Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton)

Teeghan Gale (Milford)

Autumn Jones (Schenevus)

Sarah Lewis (Cherry Valley-Springfield)

Logan Lund (Edmeston)

Miriam O’Dell (Worcester)

Carissa Richards (Morris)

Rachel Rorick (Sharon Springs)

 

