First Team:
Madison Bolton (Edmeston)
Kayla Campbell (Franklin)
Marissa Campbell (Franklin)
Anastasia Edwards (Morris)
Joleene Lusk (Cherry Valley-Springfield)
Delimar Vega-Haley (Worcester)
Second Team:
Hannah Bonczkowski (Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton)
Kayleigh Bryant (Schenevus)
Kelsey Girard (Cherry Valley-Springfield)
Ashlyn Marron (Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton)
Kendra McGovern (Cherry Valley-Springfield)
Hailey Shalor (Worcester)
Honorable Mention:
Maddy Ackley (Franklin)
Gabriela Andrades (Laurens)
Brooke Connolly (Richfield Springs)
Kaitlyn Fuller (Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton)
Teeghan Gale (Milford)
Autumn Jones (Schenevus)
Sarah Lewis (Cherry Valley-Springfield)
Logan Lund (Edmeston)
Miriam O’Dell (Worcester)
Carissa Richards (Morris)
Rachel Rorick (Sharon Springs)
