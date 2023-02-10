The Tri-Valley League Athletic Association Hall of Fame will hold its induction ceremony on Saturday at halftime of the TVL Boys Basketball Championship game scheduled for 7 p.m., at Oneonta High School.
The ceremony will honor the members of the Hall of Fame classes of 2022 and 2023. Representing the Class of 2022 are Mike Dutcher and Greg Bonczkowski.
Dutcher has coached numerous sports at Franklin since 1991 including girls modified soccer, boys JV and varsity basketball, and girls varsity basketball. His girls varsity basketball teams won several TVL Championships and won back-to-back Section IV titles.
Bonczkowski coached numerous sports at Schenevus from 1996-2002 including girls modified soccer, girls JV and varsity basketball, and varsity baseball. He led the varsity baseball team to a TVL Championship.
Bonczkowski has been coaching at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton since 2014 where he has coached girls and boys varsity soccer, boys varsity basketball, and varsity baseball. He led the boys varsity basketball team to a TVL title and has served as the Executive Secretary and Treasurer of the Tri-Valley League for the past four years.
Representing the Class of 2023 are William Dorritie, Rhoda Flint, and Christopher Saggesse.
Dorritie has coached basketball, softball, and baseball at Edmeston since 1997. He ended his coaching career at Laurens in 2011. He served as the Athletic Director at Laurens and was the TVL President from 2007-2018.
During his tenure as league president, Dorritie helped navigate the restructuring of the league’s divisions, playoff formats, and tiebreaker rules.
Flint has coached varsity girls basketball and varsity girls soccer at Morris since 2002. During her tenure she has compiled six TVL titles and led the girls varsity soccer team to back-to-back Section IV Championships.
Saggese began his coaching career at Milford in 2001 where he coached modified boys soccer and girls modified basketball. He has since coached track and field and both modified and varsity baseball.
He won a TVL title in baseball in 2015 and has coached the girls varsity soccer team since 2009 where he has a record of 164-63-17.
The Milford girls varsity soccer team has won six TVL titles and four Section IV Championships under Saggese. He was named the Daily Star Coach of the Year in two different seasons.
He has also earned 11 of the past 14 Pat Grasso Tri-Valley Sportsmanship Awards for girls athletics with the help of fellow Hall of Fame coaches Jim Weir and Mike Chase.
