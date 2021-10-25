Unadilla Valley won its first-ever Midstate Athletic Conference volleyball championship on Friday with a four-set victory over Oxford. The game scores were 25-8, 25-18, 14-25, 25-21.
Maddi Sayles led the way for the Storm with 11 digs, 10 kills, and six aces. Melanie VanValen registered seven kills, four aces, and one block, while Shannon Kelly (11 digs), Kate Conway (13 assists), and Hudson Lyons (10 assists) all made strong contributions as well.
Madalyn Barrows led the Blackhawks with 11 digs, nine kills, and two aces. Also contributing were Mallory Olsen-Nichols (15 assists, five aces), Tamera Hurlburt (four digs, two aces), Quinnlin LaMonica (three digs, two blocks), Julia Northup (two digs, two aces), and Jadyn Ruff (two digs, two kills).
Unadilla Valley 3, Oxford 1 (Friday)
Game Scores: 25-8, 25-18, 14-25, 25-21
Unadilla Valley: Maddi Sayles 6 aces, 10 kills, 11 digs; Melanie VanValen 4 aces, 7 kills, 1 block; Shannon Kelly 11 digs; Bella Jones 1 block; Kate Conway 13 assists; Hudson Lyons 10 assists
Oxford: Madalyn Barrows 2 aces, 9 kills, 11 digs; Anaiya Davis 4 digs; Tamera Hurlburt 2 aces, 4 digs; Quinnlin LaMonica 2 blocks, 3 digs; Mallory Olsen-Nichols 5 aces, 15 assists; Julia Northup 2 aces, 2 digs; Jadyn Ruff 2 kills, 2 digs
GIRLS SOCCER
Franklin 1, Roxbury 1, Franklin wins on penalties (Saturday)
The Franklin girls were able to secure a dramatic victory over Roxbury on Saturday in the Section IV Class D Soccer Quarterfinals as the Purple Devils edged the Rockets on penalty kicks after playing to a 1-1 draw.
Cortnea DeMaio got Roxbury on the board first with 10:43 left in the first half thanks to an assist by Kylie DeMaio. Franklin would tie the game with 14:21 left in regulation when Valentina Temple fed Kayla Campbell for the goal.
After two periods of scoreless overtime, the Purple Devils bested the Rockets 3-1 on penalty kicks, with Temple netting the game-winner.
Franklin goalie Maddie Hyzer made six saves and Bryanna Meehan made 11 stops for Roxbury.
Franklin will face Marathon on Wednesday at the Wright Soccer Complex in Oneonta in the Class D Semifinals.
Unatego 1, Delhi 0 (Saturday)
The Unatego girls were able to defeat Delhi 1-0 in overtime in Saturday’s Section IV Class C Quarterfinals contest.
After 80 minutes of scoreless play, the Spartans finally broke through in the first extra period when Avery James scored off an assist by Kylie Mussaw. Unatego was able to keep Delhi off the board in the second overtime to seal the victory.
Unatego keeper Chelsi VanDeusen earned the shutout by recording seven saves. Sylvia Liddle was strong in defeat for Delhi, making 18 stops.
Unatego will face Trumansburg on Wednesday in the Class C Semifinals.
Franklin 1, Roxbury 1, Franklin wins on penalties (Saturday)
Franklin: Kayla Campbell 1-0, Valentina Temple 0-1
Roxbury: Cortnea DeMaio 1-0, Kylie DeMaio 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: F 12-6, R 7-0
Goalies: Maddie Hyzer (F) 6, Bryanna Meehan (R) 11
Unatego 1, Delhi 0 (Saturday)
Unatego: Avery James 1-0, Kylie Mussaw 0-1
Delhi: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: U 21-4, D 7-1
Goalies: Chelsi VanDeusen (U) 7, Sylvia Liddle (D) 18
