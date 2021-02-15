Unadilla Valley's Gracie Oglesby bowls program's first perfect game

Unadilla Valley senior Gracie Oglesby bowled the program’s first perfect game while posting a 627 series score on Friday, Jan. 12, at Lake Street Lanes in New Berlin.
“In the beginning of the last game I actually thought to myself, ‘in order to get the 600 series that I want, I would have to bowl a 300 right now,” Oglesby said. “As I went throughout the game I got more and more nervous ... in my second bowl in the tenth frame my legs started to go numb — I was shaking and I just couldn’t believe that it actually happened.”
According to Unadilla Valley Head Coach Matt Bleyle, this is the program’s first perfect game.
“This is a very huge accomplishment obviously for anybody in the sport,” Bleyle said. “For someone to get one at such a young age, only been bowling for four years — she started as a freshman and never picked up a bowling ball only for fun ... she picked it up really quick. She’s a natural athlete so I wasn’t too surprised that she picked it up quick.”
Oglesby joined Unadilla Valley’s bowling program as a freshman, in the program’s inaugural year.
“I realized that I loved it and I hope to plan on doing it as I get older,” Oglesby said.
“I just enjoy it ... I just love the sport,” she added.
Oglesby’s perfect game is the best scratch game mark in the Midstate Athletic Conference this year, while her 624 scratch series score ranks fourth behind Hancock’s Mckenzie Worzel (674), Sidney’s Kori Scott (647) and Greene’s Erin Howard (644).
“It means a lot to me — especially doing it in my senior year, the last couple matches,” Oglesby said.
“I never thought I would actually get to bowl a 300,” she added.
Unadilla Valley sits atop the MAC standings for boys at 24-0 and girls at 21-3, in only its fourth year of existence.
“She’s here everyday. One of the first ones here and the last ones to leave ... she’s a good kid and she really deserves it,” Bleyle said.
“It was cool to watch. She threw 11 absolutely beautiful balls — and then her last ball, she pulled just a little bit and I was like, ‘oh jeez just hang there’ — and it hung right there in the oil and she got them all,” he continued.
This year, because of COVID-19 protocols, all of the MAC season’s bowling matches have been virtual.
Bleyle said it has been challenging because teams have bowled on different nights and had to postpone games throughout the season.
Unadilla Valley has two more matches to round out the season, Tuesday at Hancock and Thursday at Deposit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.