The Unatego girls basketball team used a big fourth quarter to pull away for a 59-46 victory over Thomas A. Edison on Saturday in the Section IV Class C Quarterfinals.
After entering the fourth quarter with a one-point lead, the Spartans outscored Edison 24-12 in the final eight minutes to punch their ticket to the semifinals.
Bailey McCoy was the top scorer for Unatego with 20 points, while Lizzie Craft and Maddie Wilsey each had double-doubles. Craft finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds while Wilsey notched 14 points and 10 rebounds. Kylie Mussaw added nine points in the win.
Unatego will face Union Springs in the semifinals on Wednesday at Tompkins Cortland Community College at 7:45 p.m.
Cooperstown 58, Westmoreland 44 (Sunday)
The Cooperstown girls defeated Westmoreland 58-44 in the Semifinals of the Section III Class C tournament on Sunday.
Dani Seamon led the Hawkeyes with a game-high 23 points, while Brenna Seamon and Rory Nelen each added 12 points in the win. For Westmoreland, Madalynne Enos was the leading scorer with 11 points.
Cooperstown will play Weedsport in the Class C Championship game on Saturday at Onondaga Community College.
Delhi 38, Greene 27 (Saturday)
The Delhi girls upset second-seeded Greene 38-27 on Saturday in the Section IV Class C Quarterfinals.
Natalie Vredenburgh led Delhi with 20 points in the win while also coming up with four steals. El Wagner added seven points while Julia Baxter pulled down 13 rebounds to go with five points.
Delhi will take on Moravia on Wednesday in the semifinal round at Tompkins Cortland Community College at 6 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 58, Richfield Springs 26 (Saturday)
Top-seeded Cherry Valley-Springfield defeated Richfield Springs 58-26 in the Quarterfinals of the Section IV Class D tournament on Saturday.
Joleen Lusk was the leading scorer for the Patriots with 22 points, while Mia Dubben netted 14 points, and Daphnee West added 12 points in the win. Maggie Worobey led Richfield Springs with 13 points.
CV-S will face Worcester in the semifinals on Wednesday at SUNY Delhi.
Worcester 48, Odessa-Montour 16 (Saturday)
Worcester locked down the Odessa-Montour offense in a 48-16 victory on Saturday in the Quarterfinals of the Section IV Class D tournament.
Hailey Shalor led the Wolverines with 22 points, while Anna Serdy added 10 in the win. Hannah Nolan led O-M with 11 points.
Worcester will face Cherry Valley-Springfield in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Unatego 59, Thomas A. Edison 46 (Saturday)
Una … 14 17 4 24 — 59
TAE … 14 10 10 12 — 46
U: Bailey McCoy 7 2-4 20, Harly Birdsall 0 1-2 1, Madisyn Birdsall 0 0-0 0, Kylie Mussaw 4 0-0 9, Maddie Wilsey 4 6-6 14, Kaitlyn Henn 0 0-0 0, Gracie Tilt 0 0-0 0, Lizzie Craft 6 3-6 15. Totals: 26 12-18 59.
TAE: P. Littlefield 4 2-2 12, C. Stroman 1 0-0 2, G. Milazzo 2 0-0 6, H. Hoffman 6 2-4 14, M. Bennett 1 0-0 2, K. Ripley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 6-8 46
Three-point baskets: U 5 (McCoy 4, Mussaw); TAE 6 (Littlefield 2, Milazzo 2, McGee 2)
Cooperstown 58, Westmoreland 44 (Sunday)
C … 14 12 16 16 — 58
W … 4 10 11 19 — 44
C: Meghan Niles 1 0-0 2, Tori France 1 1-2 3, Rory Nelen 3 5-6 12, Olivia Murdock 0 0-0 0, Claire Jensen 1 2-6 4, Hannah Craig 0 0-0 0, Dani Seamon 9 2-3 23, Brenna Seamon 5 2-2 12, Savannah Kirkby 0 2-2 2. Totals: 20 14-21 58
W: Kylie Oakes 0 0-0 0, Jacqueline Downs 2 0-0 6, Madalynne Enos 3 5-8 11, Julianna Otis 1 0-2 3, Ella McGregor 3 2-2 10, Juliana Acee 0 0-0 0, Olivia Moore 1 4-4 6, Adrianna Piersall 0 0-0 0, Molly Nestved 1 1-1 3, Emily Gubbins 0 0-0 0, Gabriella Moore 2 1-1 5, Adyson Archer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 13-18 44
Three-point baskets: C 4 (Nelen, D. Seamon 3); W 5 (Downs 2, Otis, McGregor 2)
Delhi 38, Greene 27 (Saturday)
DA … 13 6 6 13 — 38
G … 6 3 10 8 — 27
DA: Julia Baxter 1 3-4 5, Natalie Vredenburgh 6 7-11 20, Erin Coppersmith 0 0-0 0, Kylie Cheshire 0 0-0 0, Victoria Verspoor 1 0-0 2, El Wagner 3 0-0 7, Alyssa Gioffe 0 0-0 0, Vidya Samudrala 1 2-2 4, Riley Maney 0 0-0 0: Totals: 12 12-17 38
G: Emma Rice 0 0-0 0, Claire Flanagan 0 0-0 0, Cassie Butler 2 0-0 5, Abby Yahner 2 2-3 6, Payton Yahner 4 0-0 9, Carly Knapp 2 2-4 7, Jordan Dutcher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-9 27
Three-point baskets: DA 2 (Vredenburgh, Wagner); G 3 (Butler, P. Yahner, Knapp)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 58, Richfield Springs 26 (Saturday)
CV-S: Kyra Druse 1 0-0 2, Daphnee West 6 0-0 12, Morgan Huff 0 0-0 0, Stephanie Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Lydia Lusk 0 0-0 0, Mia Dubben 7 0-0 14, Joleen Lusk 5 3-3 22, Brin Whiteman 3 0-0 8. Totals: 22 3-3 58
RS: G. Seamon 2 2-2 4, M. Worobey 3 4-4 13, L. Frable 0 0-0 0, S. Spencer 0 0-2 0, C. Seamon 0 0-0 0, I. Seamon 2 0-0 5, E. Garnsay 0 0-0 0, E. White 0 0-0 0, A. Hawkes 0 0-0 0, D. Butler 1 0-0 2, A. Diotte 1 0-0 2, L. Dyn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 6-8 26
Three-point baskets: CVS 4 (J. Lusk 3, B. Whiteman); Richfield Springs 4 (Worobey 3, I. Seamon).
Worcester 48, Odessa Montour 16 (Saturday)
W … 16 9 15 8 — 48
O-M … 4 6 2 4 — 16
W: Maddy Schultz 1 0-0 2, Sophia Adams 1 0-0 2, Marie Holzer 0 0-0 0, Faith Meiser 0 0-0 0, Makenna Ventuleth 1 1-1 3, Izzy Odell 4 0-0 8, Elyza Schoeberl 0 0-0 0, Hailey Shalor 8 1-2 22, Sam Thompkins 0 0-0 0, Anna Serdy 4 2-2 10, Allison Boyle 0 0-0 0, Angel Mravlja 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 4-5 48:
O-M: Hannah Nolan 4 3-6 11, Maggie Pentz 0 0-0 0, Katie Adams 0 0-0 0, Gina Gavich 1 0-0 3, Leah Antes 0 0-0 0, Olivia Barr 0 0-0 0, Tori Brewster 0 0-2 0, Reagan Reese 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Thompson 0 0-0 0, Vanessa Wood 0 0-0 0, Hannah Barr 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 3-8 16
Three-point baskets: W 6 (Shalor 5, Serdy); O-M 1 (Gavich)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.