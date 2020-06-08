Unatego Central School unveiled its athletic award winners for the 2019-20 school year, Monday June 8.
Owen Reed and Hali Lucia earned the top honors for the Spartans, claiming Outstanding Senior Male and Female Athlete awards, respectively.
The fall season awards were highlighted by the Spartans’ girls soccer team, which advanced to its first ever Class C state championship game before falling to defending champions Stillwater, 1-0, Nov. 17.
Dana Stepp and Meghan Perry claimed the Offensive and Defensive MVP awards, respectively, Paige McCoy and Leah Hamm earned Most Improved while Anabel Rommer and Kaitlyn Fortin received the Coach’s Award.
The Spartans’ football team included awards for Jacob Marshall (Offensive MVP), Gabe Smith (Defensive MVP), Jacob Stevens (Most Improved) and Notorious Gue (Spartan Award).
After a successful season on the hardwood, Unatego’s girls basketball team was featured on the winter season awards list. The Spartans secured a first section title since 1985 when it downed Union Springs, 42-26, March 7.
Morgan Perry was named MVP while Lucia grabbed Offensive MVP and Meghan Perry snatched Defensive MVP honors. Paige McCoy took home Most Improved.
Jacob Haqq, a freshly crowned state champion in the triple jump March 9, won the MVP award for Indoor Track along with Anabel Rommer.
Four Spartan athletes, Notorious Gue, Katilyn Fortin, Gavin Fetterman and Leah Hamm received the Section IV Character Counts award.
Below is the entire list of award winners:
FALL
Varsity Girls Soccer: MVP Offense-Dana Stepp; MVP Defense-Meghan Perry; Most Improved-Paige McCoy, Leah Hamm; Coach’s Award-Anabel Rommer, Kaitlyn Fortin
Cross Country: MVP- Gavin Fetterman
Varsity Boys Soccer: MVP-Rodney Blanchard; Coach’s Award-Henry Barnes
Varsity Football: MVP Offense-Jacob Marshall; MVP Defense-Gabe Smith; Most Improved-Jacob Stevens; Spartan Award-Notorious Gue
Varsity Volleyball: MVP Offense-Alyssa Blanco; MVP Defense-Raven Henry; Sheri Mowers Memorial Award- Brooke Winchester
Winter
Boys Basketball: MVP Offense-Shea Barber; MVP Defense-Miles Mohrien; Most Improved-Destin Gecik
Girls Basketball- MVP-Morgan Perry; MVP Offense-Hali Lucia; MVP Defense-Meghan Perry; Most Improved-Paige McCoy
Wrestling: MVP Samuel Cole; Most Improved-Jacob Stevens; Neil Brooks Award-Henry Barnes; Coach’s Award-Tyler Thayer
Indoor Track: MVP-Jacob Haqq, Anabel Rommer
Section IV Character Counts Awards- Notorious Gue, Katilyn Fortin, Gavin Fetterman, Leah Hamm
School Spirit Award-Mallory Frazier
Most Improved Senior Male Athletes-Jacob Stevens, Gavin Fetterman
Most Improved Senior Female Athletes-Mallory Frazier, Leah Hamm
Outstanding Senior Male Athlete-Owen Reed
Outstanding Senior Femal Athlete-Hali Lucia
Brian Truhn Memorial Award-Paige McCoy, Jacob Haqq
