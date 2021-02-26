Shea Barber scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Unatego boys basketball team to a victory over visiting Cooperstown, 45-41.
“We played with a lot more energy on the defensive end, and moved the ball on offense, and made more shots – a lot more shots,” Unatego head coach Travis Wood said.
Unatego grabbed an early 12-8 lead behind four points from Barber.
The Spartans outscored the Hawkeyes 6-4 in a defensive second quarter to take a four-point lead into halftime.
Unatego limited Hawkeyes center John Kennedy to just four points following his 27 point effort when the two teams matched-up last night.
“I had our center (Destin Gesik) deny him, and he played with a lot of energy,” Woods said. “When he did touch the ball we doubled him and tried to keep the ball out of his hands as much as possible.”
Woods added that his guards pinched in to help Gesik deny Kenndy the ball.
Unatego outscored the Hawkeyes 15-10 in the third quarter to extend its lead to nine points.
Throughout the game, Woods said, the Spartans did a good job of boxing Kennedy out and limiting his second-chance opportunities.
In the fourth quarter, Jason Furnari made two 3-pointers and scored eight of his nine points to help lead the Hawkeyes on a 19-12 comeback that came up just short.
Chris Criqui led Cooperstown with 14 points.
Unatego 45, Cooperstown 41
at Unatego
Cooperstown …. 8 4 10 19 – 41
Unatego …. 12 6 15 12 – 45
Cooperstown: Chris Criqui 7 0-0 14, Jason Furnari 3 1-2 9, Spencer Lewis 3 3-3 9, John Kennedy 2 0-2 4, Alexander Poulson 1 1-2 3, Joe Senchyshyn 1 0-0 2, Will Weldon 0 0-0 0, Sam Grigoli 0 0-0 0, Zach Quinn 0 0-0 0, Alex Hage 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-9 41.
Unatego: Shea Barber 7 5-12 20, Jake Pitcher 4 0-0 8, Miles Mohrien 2 3-3 7, Destin Gesik 2 1-2 5, Tori Gue 0 3-3 3, Xander Rane 1 0-0 2, Luke Foster 0 0-0 0, James Wright 0 0-0 0, Michael Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Garret Backus 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 12-20 45.
3-point field goals: C 2 (Furnari 2); U 1 (Barber).
Deposit/Hancock 70, Downsville 38
Wyatt Jacobs, Caleb Walker and Chris Gross scored 15 points apiece to lead the visiting Deposit/Hancock boys basketball team to a victory over Downsville, 70-38.
Deposit/Hancock outscored Downsville in the first and second quarters to take a 12-point lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, Deposit/Hancock put the game out of reach by outscoring Downsville, 24-18.
Bob Lewis and Tyler Santamaria scored eight- and six-points apiece for Depsoit/Hancock.
Gavin Brunner made four 3-pointers and led Downsville with 15 points.
Deposit/Hancock 70, Downsville 38
at Downsville
Deposit/Hancock …. 17 17 24 12 – 70
Downsville …. 10 12 18 8 – 38
Deposit/Hancock: Wyatt Jacobs 7 1-1 15, Caleb Walker 7 1-1 15, Chris Gross 6 1-1 15, Bob Lewis 1 6-8 8, Tyler Santamaria 2 0-0 6, Ethan Hunt 2 1-2 5, Christian Alderman 1 0-0 2, Mike Makowski 1 0-0 2, Danny Layman 1 0-0 2, Jacob Dobromineseo 0 0-0 0, Nick Lucke 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 10-13 70.
Downsville: Gavin Brunner 4 3-4 15, Kaden Cicio 3 0-0 8, Nate Valentine 1 2-2 4, Klay Hammond 1 0-0 3, Nake Burnham 1 1-2 3, Ashton Townsend 1 0-0 3, Steven Brown 0 1-2 1, Riley Brown 0 1-3 1, Tristan Reed 0 0-0 0, Logan Cazzolla 0 0-0 , Aden Galick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 8-13 38.
3-point field goals: D/H (Santamaria 2, Gross 2); D 8 (Brunner 4, Cicio 2, Hammond, Townsend).
Edmeston 59, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 51
Josh Martin made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 31 points to lead the visiting Edmeston boys basketball team to a 59-51 victory over Gilbertsville-Mount Upton.
Edmeston jumped out to a 16-9 first quarter lead, to take a 17-point lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, G-MU began its comeback with a 20-13 run which cut the Panthers lead to 10.
G-MU’s comeback fell just short in the fourth quarter as the Panthers outscored the Raiders 15-13.
The Panthers received 13 points from Greg Devries and six points from Colin McEnroe.
Gavin Bonczkowski made three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 17 points for the Raiders.
Edmeston 59, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 51
at G-MU
Edmeston …. 16 17 13 13 – 59
G-MU …. 9 7 20 15 – 51
Edmeston: Josh Martin 12 3-3 31, Greg Devries 6 1-2 13, Colin McEnroe 2 2-4 6, Kyle Ough 1 0-0 3, Tyler Jennings 1 0-0 3, Gavin McEnroe 1 0-0 3, Preston Graham 0 0-0 0, Derrick Estevez 0 0-0 0, Ossa Pylinski 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 6-9 59.
G-MU: Gavin Bonczkowski 5 4-6 17, Dylan McVey 5 0-0 13, Dalton Proskine 5 0-0 10, Dominick Hartwell 2 2-2 4, Devon Hartwell 1 0-0 3, Skyler Norton 0 2-2 2, Devon Hartwell 1 0-0 3, Kyler Meyers 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-10 51.
3-point field goals: E 7 (Martin 4, Ough, Jennings, G. McEnroe); G 7 (Bonczkowski 3, McVey 3, Hartwell).
Sherburne-Earlville 48, Unadilla Valley 46
Despite a team-high 11 points from Kyler Butts, the Unadilla Valley boys basketball team fell to Sherburne-Earlville on the road, 48-46.
Sherburne-Earlville took an early 14-10 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Spartans limited Sherburne-Earlville to just eight points, and took a three-point lead into halftime.
Preston Eaves scored a game-high 17 points for Sherburne-Earlville who used a 14-10 third quarter to retake the lead.
In the fourth quarter, Sherburne-Earlville outscored the Storm 12-11 to stave off another comeback.
Sherburne-Earlville also received 11 points from Brock Weldman.
Sherburne-Earlville 48, Unadilla Valley 46
at Sherburne-Earlville
Unadilla Valley …. 10 15 10 11 – 46
Sherburne-Earlville …. 14 8 14 12 – 48
Unadilla Valley: Kyler Butts 5 1-4 11, Brock Davis 3 5-8 9, Cameron Osborne 2 4-4 8, Braydon Potter 2 0-0 6, Devon Fairchild 2 0-0 5, Drew Emrich 1 1-2 3, Colin Gilbert 1 0-0 2, Zach Fleming 0 0-0 0, Ben Gallell 0 0-0 0, Marcus Proskine 0 0-0 0, Tim Postma 0 0-0 0, Joe Ray 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 11-18 46.
Sherburne-Earlville: Preston Eaves 6 2-2 17, Brock Weldman 4 2-3 11, Zach Trass 3 2-2 8, Robert Hill 3 0-2 6, Taylor Kiyzpakowski 2 0-1 4, Garrett Fleming 1 0-0 2, Toby Frisbie 0 0-0 0, Darren Miles 0 0-0 0, Carter Sopensky 0 0-0 0, Nick McDonnel 0 0-0 0, Rylan Sigman 0 0-0 0, Jack Rodman 0 0-0 0, Avery Parsons 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 6-10 48.
3-point field goals: UV 3 (Potter 2, Fairchild); S-E 4 (Eaves 3, Weldman).
Norwich 57, Oneonta 53
The Oneonta boys basketball team lost to Norwich, 57-53 on Wednesday, Feb. 24 despite Carter Mackey’s team-high 19 points.
After an evenly contested first half, Norwich took a five-point lead into halftime.
Torin Lawrence led Norwich with 19 points.
The Purple Tornados went on a 17-6 third quarter run to take a 16-point lead over Oneonta into the fourth quarter.
Kevin Kurkowski made three 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Yellowjackets who came up just short after a 22-10 fourth quarter run.
The Purple Tornados also received 13 points from Eli Craddock.
Norwich 57, Oneonta 53
at Norwich – Feb. 24
Oneonta …. 11 14 6 22 – 53
Norwich …. 13 17 17 10 – 57
Oneonta: Carter Mackey 8 0-0 19, Kevin Kurkowski 2 5-10 14, Tanner Russin 3 0-0 9, Aidan Mackey 1 2-6 4, Brandon Erwood 1 0-0 3, Matt Shultz 0 2-4 2, Finlay Oliver 0 2-4 2, Cole Platt 0 0-0 0, Seamus Catella 0 0-0 0, Owen Burnsworth 0 0-0 0, Aidan Breakey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 11-24 53.
Norwich: Torin Lawrence 8 0-0 19, Eli Craddock 5 2-3 13, Lex Genuk 3 0-0 6, Andrew Mullen 2 0-0 5, Keegan Franklin 2 1-2 5, Logan Ford 2 1-1 5, Carson Thornton 1 2-4 4, Caleb Turner 0 0-0 0, Trent Wessels 0 0-0 0, Anthony Ragonese 0 0-0 0, Athen Genute 0 0-0 0, Carter Vanhouten 0 0-0 0, Ben corbin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 6-10 57.
3-point field goals: O 10 (Kurkowski 3, Russin 3, C. Mackey 3, Erwood); N 5 (Lawrence 3, Mullen, Craddock).
