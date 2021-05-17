BASEBALL
Unatego 7, Bainbridge-Guilford 0
A balanced offense and a brilliant pitching performance from Braedon Johnson were enough to lift Unatego over Bainbridge-Guilford 7-0 in Monday's Midstate Athletic Conference baseball game.
Johnson went the distance for the Spartans, striking out 12 batters in seven innings while allowing just two walks and four hits in a shutout victory.
At the plate, Johnson was one of four Unatego hitters with two hits. Branden Gregory drove in three runs and scored one more, Shea Barber contributed two hits including a triple, and Tyler Birdsall had a double and a single.
Deposit-Hancock 8, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 1
Deposit-Hancock scored four runs in both the third and fifth innings to defeat UV/GMU 8-1 on Monday.
Caleb Walker led the Eagles' offense with a home run, a double, and 4 RBIs. Caden Fortunato pitched six strong innings for the win, striking out eight batters and allowing four hits and no walks.
Gavin Bonczkowski went 2-for-3 for UV/GMU.
Schenevus 9, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 6
The Dragons used a four-run fourth inning to propel themselves to a come-from-behind 9-6 victory over CVS/SS on Monday.
Owen Schneider went 2-for-3 with a triple and 3 RBIs to lead the Schenevus attack. Also contributing for the Dragons were Ethan LaPre (2-for-2, triple, RBI) and Mehki Regg (2-for-4, 2 RBIs). Owen Schneider earned the win on the mound while also hitting a triple at the plate.
Luke Dubben's double was the only extra-base hit for CVS/SS.
Edmeston 12, Milford 0
The Panthers' Josh Martin and Ronnie Hickling pitched a five-inning combined no-hitter against the Wildcats on Monday, combining for 12 strikeouts in the 12-0 victory.
At the plate, Martin went 1-for-2 with a home run, 2 RBIs and two stolen bases. Greg DeVries was 2-for-3 with a triple and 2 RBIs. Preston Graham was 1-for-2 with a double and 2 RBIs, while Ronnie Hickling went had a triple. The Panthers had 14 batters come to the plate in the second inning, scoring eight runs to secure the win.
Edmeston travels to Morris Thursday.
Cooperstown 6, Sauquoit 3
The Hawkeyes defeated Sauquoit 6-3 in a game that was called in the fourth inning after the Sauquoit coach was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Kendall Haney earned the win for Cooperstown while also going 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs. Saul Nassau added a hit and 2 RBIs.
Cooperstown is now 7-0 overall and 4-0 in league play.
Greene 12, Harpursville 2
Greene prevailed over Harpursville on Monday as the Trojans' Trent Rapp struck out nine batters in the winning effort.
Rapp and fellow pitcher Josh Titus gave up only two hits while Rapp also delivered a triple at the plate.
Greene plays at Unadilla Valley Wednesday.
Unatego 11, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 10 (Saturday)
The Spartans won in walk-off fashion in Saturday's Midstate Athletic Conference game when Garrett Backus drove in two runs on his third double of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Backus finished the day 3-for-4 with two runs and 5 RBIs to lead Unatego. Braedon Johnson and Branden Gregory also had three-hit games for the Spartans, who rallied from a 9-4 deficit in the sixth inning and a 10-9 deficit in the seventh.
Devon Fairchild led the UV/GMU offense with four hits (including a double), two runs, 4 RBIs, and three stolen bases (UV/GMU had seven steals as a team). Drew Emerich also had a big game, going 2-for-4 with three runs and 2 RBIs.
Cooperstown 10, Canastota 0 (Saturday)
The Hawkeyes broke open what had been a close game with a seven-run sixth inning to defeat Canastota 10-0 on Saturday.
Alex Poulson earned the shutout victory for Cooperstown, striking out 14 batters while giving up just two hits. At the plate, Treston Emerick notched a double and Chris Ubner went 2-for-3.
Unatego 7, Bainbridge-Guilford 0
BG … 000 000 0 – 0 4 0
UNA … 021 022 X – 7 8 1
BG: N. Hawkins (L), and Gifford
UNA: Braedon Johnson (W), and Ricky Brennan
3B: Shea Barber (UNA)
2B: Tyler Birdsall (UNA)
Deposit-Hancock 8, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 1
UVGMU … 000 100 0 – 1 5 1
DH … 004 040 X – 8 5 1
UVGMU: Colin Grant (L), Gavin Bonczkowski
DH: Caden Fortunato (W), Mike Makowski
HR: Caleb Walker (DH)
3B: Chris Gross (DH), Devon Fairchild (UVGMU)
2B: Caleb Walker (DH), Ethan Hunt (DH)
Schenevus 9, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 6
CVSSS … 201 300 0 – 6 6 2
SCH … 500 400 X – 9 6 6
CVSSS: Owen Johnson, C. Carpenter (L), Luke Dubben, and Acampora
SCH: Owen Schneider (W), Jordan Regg, and Ethan LaPre
3B: Owen Schneider (S), Ethan LaPre (S)
2B: Luke Dubben (C)
Edmeston 12, Milford 0
M … 000 00X X – 0 0 2
E … 183 0XX X – 12 7 1
M: Clark (L), Sherwood
E: Josh Martin, Ronnie Hickling (W) and Jennings
3B Greg DeVries (E), Ronnie Hickling (E)
2B Preston Graham (E)
Cooperstown 6, Sauquoit 3
SAU … 003 0XX X – 3 3 2
COOP … 321 XXX X – 6 5 2
SAU: LaGalbo (L), and Christian
COOP: Kendall Haney (W), and A. Hascup
Greene 12, Harpursville 2
H … 200 000 0 – 2 2 2
G … 330 501 X – 12 7 0
H: Fleming, Hoover (L), McWherter, Coulsten
G: Trent Rapp (W), Joshua Titus, and Tyler Brown.
3B: Trent Rapp (G)
2B: Hoover (H)
Unatego 11, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 10
UVGMU … 000 225 1 – 10 12 2
UNA … 102 015 2 – 11 15 2
UNA: Matt Serrao, Branden Gregory, Tyler Birdsall, Shea Barber (W), and Ricky Brennan
UVGMU: Collin Grant, Trent Marinelli, Devon Fairchild (L), and Drew Emerich
2B: Garrett Backus 3 (UNA), Bradeon Johnson (UNA), Ricky Brennan (UNA), Collin Grant (UVGMU), Devon Fairchild (UVGMU)
Cooperstown 10, Canastota 0
COOP … 001 117 X – 10 8 0
CAN … 000 000 X – 0 2 3
COOP: Alex Poulson (W), and Emerson Toulson
CAN: Demaintemon (L), and Vivaqua
2B: Treston Emerick (COOP), Demaintemon (CAN)
GOLF
Cooperstown 170, Sherburne-Earlville 177
The Cooperstown golf team improved to 4-1 on the season with a close 170-177 victory over Sherburne-Earlville at Mountain Top Golf Course on Monday.
Max Jones had the low round of the day for the Hawkeyes with a 40. Cooperstown's other scorers were Ian Quinn (43), Spencer Lewis (43), and Chris Criqui (44).
Drew Fern led Sherburne-Earlville with a round of 41.
Cooperstown 170, Sherburne-Earlville 177
Mountain Top Golf Course
Par 36
COOP: Max Jones 40, Ian Quinn 43, Spencer Lewis 43, Chris Criqui 44
SE: Drew Fern 41, Keegan Kane 44, Borgan Winton 46, Zach Trass 46
