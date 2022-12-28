The Unatego girls basketball team defeated Cooperstown in a 54-52 nail-biter on Wednesday to win the Dick White Tournament on the Hawkeyes’ home court.
Kylie Mussaw and Lizzy Craft were the top scorers for the Spartans, netting 18 and 17 points, respectively. Maddie Wilsey also finished in double-figures with 11 points. Unatego’s excellent free-throw shooting (14-for-17) proved to be the difference.
Cooperstown’s Dani Seamon was the game’s leading scorer with 24 points to go along with nine rebounds, six steals, and four assists. Elsewhere for the Hawkeyes, Claire Jensen had eight points and four steals and Rory Nelen had seven points, seven rebounds, and two assists.
Seamon was named tournament MVP while Mussaw, Craft, and Nelen were each named to the all-tournament team.
Stamford/Jefferson 46, Laurens 38
A dominant performance from Mckenna Hoyt helped Stamford/Jefferson claim victory in its Christmas Tournament on Wednesday with a 46-38 win over Laurens.
Hoyt finished with an eye-opening statline of 37 points and 20 rebounds in the win for S/J, earning tournament MVP honors in the process. Trhynati Donato (five points) earned a spot on the all-tournament team.
Laurens was led by Gabby Andrades’ 14 points, as both she and Brooke Mann (eight points) were named to the all-tourney team as well.
Worcester 54, Charlotte Valley 32
Worcester secured a 54-32 victory over Charlotte Valley on Wednesday to open the Ray Preston Tournament in Davenport.
Anna Serdy paced the Wolverines with 20 points, Samantha Tompkins netted 10 points, and Izzy Odell pulled down 13 rebounds to go along with seven points.
Jessica Zuill was Charlotte Valley’s leading scorer with 14 points while Natalie Amadon finished with eight.
Worcester will face Schenevus in the title game on Thursday while Charlotte Valley will take on Morris in the consolation game.
Bainbridge-Guilford 48, Harpursville 45
The Lady Bobcats defended their home court on Wednesday by downing Hapursville 48-45 in the title game of the Kazalski Tournament.
Celeste Baldwin was named tournament MVP after scoring 21 points for B-G in the championship game. Johnna Henderson was named to the all-tournament team after netting 13 points of her own.
For Harpursville, Kylee Noyes scored 12 points while Adrianna Hartman netted 11. Both were named to the all-tourney squad.
Sherburne-Earlville 44, Unadilla Valley 34
The Lady Storm were defeated by Sherburne-Earlville 44-34 on Wednesday in the opening round of the Unadilla Valley Holiday Tournament.
Jaiden Schrag scored 16 points to lead UV in the losing effort. Hannah Todd-Rogers and Trinity Thornton scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, for Sherburne-Earlville.
UV will face Windsor in the consolation game at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Downsville 41, Tioga 28
Downsville shut down Tioga for a 41-28 victory on Wednesday in the consolation game of the Kazalski Tournament.
McKenzy Brown used a 12-for-18 performance from the free throw line to finish with a game-high 24 points. Shantel Knorr added 12 points of her own in the win. Brown was named to the all-tournament team.
Downsville will host Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Milford 30, Margaretville 10
The Milford girls downed Margaretville 30-10 on Wednesday in the consolation game of the Stamford Christmas Tournament.
Delaney Maison was the leading scorer for the Wildcats with 12 points. Taylor Beckley chipped in seven points of her own.
Maison was named to the all-tournament team for Milford while Ashley Camano represented the Blue Devils.
Milford and Margaretville will face each other again on Jan. 4.
Cooperstown 46, Whitesboro 28 (Tuesday)
A shutdown defensive performance by the Cooperstown girls resulted in a 46-28 win over Whitesboro on Tuesday in the Dick White Tournament.
Dani Seamon scored a game-high 22 points for Cooperstown to go along with six rebounds, four steals, and three assists. Rory Nelen also had a strong game with 10 points, six rebounds, and five steals.
Stamford/Jefferson 60, Milford 28 (Tuesday)
The Stamford/Jefferson girls cruised past Milford 60-28 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Stamford Christmas Tournament.
Trhynati Donato led the scoring for the victors with 21 points while Mckenna Hoyt (17 points) and Alayna Stannard (12) each finished in double-figures as well. Hoyt pulled down nine rebounds while Donato tallied five steals and five assists.
Delaney Maison led the Wildcats with 15 points in the losing effort.
Laurens 47, Margaretville 15 (Tuesday)
Laurens held Margaretville scoreless in the first half of Tuesday’s Stamford Christmas Tournament game that resulted in a 47-15 win for the Leopards.
Gabby Andrades finished with 27 points to lead Laurens while Kyrah Andrades also had a fine game with 14 points.
Oxford 65, South Kortright 42 (Tuesday)
Oxford rolled past South Kortright 65-42 on Tuesday in the Edmeston Christmas Tournament. The Blackhawks jumped out to a 21-6 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
Madalyn Barrows led the way with a game-high 26 points while Kyla Kelsey-Jones and Ella Kelsey each finished with 13 points.
Addy Eckert led the scoring for the Rams with 17 points while Caitlyn Deysenroth scored 12 points.
Unatego 54, Cooperstown 52
U … 14 11 12 17 — 54
C … 11 15 14 12 — 52
U: B. McCoy 1 4-4 6, H. Birdsall 0 0-0 0, M. Birdsall 0 2-2 2, K. Mussaw 6 5-6 18, M. Wilsey 5 0-0 11, K. Henn 0 0-0 0, G. Tilt 0 0-0 0, L. Craft 7 3-5 17. Totals: 19 14-17 54
C: M. Niles 0 0-0 0, T. France 3 0-0 6, R. Nelen 3 0-6 7, O. Murdock 2 1-2 5, C. Jensen 3 2-2 8, D. Seamon 10 1-1 24, S. Kirkby 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 4-11 52
Stamford/Jefferson 46, Laurens 38
S/J … 8 5 18 15 — 46
L … 6 3 12 17 — 38
S/J: Gabby Stannard 0 1-2 1, Trhynati Donato 2 1-6 5, Dezaraye Hillis 0 1-2 1, Rylie Brewster 1 0-0 2, Mckenna Hoyt 16 5-12 37. Totals:
L: Kyrah Andrades 1 3-8 5, Gabby Andrades 4 4-8 14, Kendra Dunham 3 1-2 7, Brooke Mann 2 3-10 8, Nicole Stanley 2 0-0 4. Totals:
Three-point baskets: S/J 0; L 3 (G. Andrades 2, Mann)
Worcester 54, Charlotte Valley 32
W … 12 15 17 10 — 54
CV … 9 5 7 11 — 32
W: Madison Schultz 0 0-0 0, Sophia Adams 3 1-4 7, Marie Holzer 0 0-0 0, Faith Meiser 0 0-0 0, Makenna Ventuleth 1 0-2 2, Izzy Odell 2 3-4 7, Elyza Schoeberl 0 0-0 0, Hailey Shalor 3 0-2 6, Rylee Falcone 0 0-0 0, Samantha Tompkins 5 0-0 10, Anna Serdy 6 6-6 20, Allison Boyle 1 0-2 2. Totals: 21 10-20 54
CV: Liz Gerster 2 0-0 4, Cadence Losie 0 0-0 0, Kailey Whitbeck 2 0-0 4, Jessica Zuill 5 2-2 14, Natalie Amadon 3 0-0 8, Ella Gerster 1 0-0 2, Peyton Wykoff 0 0-0 0, Cadence Santiago 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 2-2 32
Three-point baskets: W 2 (Serdy); CV 4 (Zuill 2, Amadon 2)
Bainbridge-Guilford 48, Harpursville 45
B-G … 11 17 5 15 — 48
H … 9 11 12 13 — 45
B-G: P. Umbra 0 0-0 0, C. Baldwin 4 9-21 21, Ja. Henderson 4 1-4 9, V. Suda 2 1-1 5, Jo. Henderson 5 3-6 13, C. Benjamin 0 0-0 0, J. Parsons 0 0-0 0. Totals; 15 14-32 48
H: J. Merrill 2 3-6 7, M. Fleming 2 0-0 5, A. Hartman 3 3-6 11, K. Noyes 5 2-5 12, G. Pawela 0 0-0 0, S. Combs 2 0-0 4, H. Moffitt 2 2-2 6. Totals: 16 10-19 45
Three-point baskets: B-G 4 (Baldwin 4); H 3 (Fleming, Hartman 2)
Sherburne-Earlville 44, Unadilla Valley 34
S-E … 16 5 13 10 — 44
UV … 10 4 2 18 — 34
S-E: Claire Barth 0 0-0 0, Alyse Brown 1 1-2 3, Kendall Hill 0 0-0 0, Chesnee Miller 2 0-4 4, Abygail Shaver 2 0-0 4, Trinity Thornton 5 3-6 16, Hannah Todd-Rogers 8 1-3 17. Totals: 18 5-13 44
UV: Adrienne Hodge 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Schrag 7 2-3 16, Kadence York 2 2-4 6, Kora Johnson 1 0-0 2, Myriah Taylor 0 0-0 0, Madison Sayles 1 0-0 2, Natalie Crandall 1 0-2 2, Madison Parker 0 0-0 0, Bella Jones 3 0-0 6, Mackenzie Acre 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 4-9 34
Three-point baskets: S-E 3 (Thornton 3); UV 0
Downsville 41, Tioga 28
D … 12 13 10 6 — 41
T … 8 4 12 4 — 28
D: McKenzy Brown 6 12-18 24, Shantel Knorr 6 0-0 12, Stephanie Foote 1 0-2 2, Courtney Murphy 0 1-4 1, Tehya Colao 1 0-0 2. Totals; 14 13-24 41
T: Elyse Haney 1 0-0 3, Kyra Bailey 3 0-2 7, Reese Howay 2 1-2 5, Lily Mester 4 2-2 11, Jenna Miner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 3-6 28
Three-point baskets: D 0; T 3 (Mester, Haney, Bailey)
Milford 30, Margaretville 10
Mil … 11 6 6 7 — 30
Mar … 3 4 1 2 — 10
Mil: Taylor Beckley 3 1-2 7, Bella Garlick 1 0-0 3, Kara Mertz 3 0-0 6, Julia Barown 0 0-0 0, Allison Munson 0 0-2 0, Delaney Maison 5 2-4 12, Lexi Sutphin 0 0-0 0, Bella Qua 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 3-8 30
Mar: Ashley Camano 2 0-0 4, Ava Franckowicz 0 0-0 0, Livia Franckowiak 0 0-0 0, Amelia Pascarella 0 0-0 0, Anna Gavette 1 1-2 3, Alyssa Maggio 0 0-0 0, Jada Finch 0 0-0 0, Arianna Bullock 0 0-0 0, Kayla Clark 1 1-6 3. Totals: 4 2-8 10
Three-point baskets: Mil 1 (Garlick); Mar 0
Cooperstown 46, Whitesboro 28 (Tuesday)
C … 13 10 12 11 — 46
W … 4 9 9 6 — 28
C: M. Niles 1 0-0 2, T. France 0 0-0 0, R. Nelen 5 0-0 10, O. Murdock 1 0-0 2, C. Jensen 4 0-0 8, H. Craig 0 0-0 0, D. Seamon 9 0-2 22, S. Kirkby 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 0-2 46
W: N. Steeper 0 2-2 2, A. DePerro 0 0-0 0, M. Montana 1 0-0 2, A. Colka 0 0-0 0, A. Lopia 3 3-4 9, K. Hook 4 1-2 9, R. Dowd 0 0-2 0, M. Seely 0 1-2 1, E. Kane 1 3-4 5. Totals: 9 10-16 28
Three-point baskets: C 4 (Seamon 4); W 0
Stamford/Jefferson 60, Milford 28 (Tuesday)
S/J … 15 14 22 8 — 60
M … 2 9 9 8 — 28
S/J: Paige VanEtten 1 0-0 2, Trhynati Donato 9 1-2 21, Tierney Turner 2 0-0 4, Dezaraye Hillis 2 0-0 4, Alayna Stannard 5 0-0 12, Mckenna Hoyt 8 1-3 17. Totals: 27 2-5 60
M: Kara Mertz 1 0-0 2, Julia Barown 1 0-0 3, Allison Munson 0 1-2 1, Delaney Maison 5 3-6 15, Bella Qua 2 1-2 7. Totals: 9 5-10 28
Three-point baskets: S/J 4 (Donato 2, Stannard 2); M 3 (Maison 2, Barown)
Laurens 47, Margaretville 15 (Tuesday)
L … 21 15 5 6 — 47
M … 0 0 8 7 — 15
L: Kyrah Andrades 6 1-2 14, Gabby Andrades 9 9-11 27, Emerson Allen 2 0-0 4, Brooke Mann 0 2-2 2, Nicole Stanley 0 0-2 0, Allison Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 12-17 47
M: Ashley Camano 4 0-0 8, Odell 0 0-0 0, Ava Franckowiak 0 1-2 1, Livia Franckowiak 0 0-0 0, Pascarella 0 0-0 0, Gavette 1 0-1 2, VonBernewitz 0 0-0 0, Maggio 0 0-0 0, Finch 0 0-0 0, Bullock 0 0-0 0, Clark 2 0-0 4. Totals: 7 1-3 15
Three-point baskets: L 1 (K. Andrades); M 0
Oxford 65, South Kortright 42 (Tuesday)
O … 21 13 22 9 — 65
SK … 6 7 9 20 — 42
O: N. Smith 1 0-0 2, K. Kelsey-Jones 6 0-0 13, M. Barrows 10 2-2 26, K. Gallo 0 0-0 0, T. Smith 0 0-0 0, E. Kelsey 6 0-1 13, J. Finch 0 0-0 0, A. Benjamin 0 0-0 0, B. Chesebro 1 1-2 3, E. Knapp 0 0-0 0, A. Denz 1 0-0 2, L. Oliver 0 0-0 0, T. Manwarren 3 0-0 6. Totals: 28 3-5 65
SK: L. Dengler 1 0-0 2, C. Chakar 1 0-0 3, M. Coberly 1 0-1 2, K. Reinshagen 2 0-0 4, A. Finkle 0 0-0 0, C. Deysenroth 5 2-4 12, A. Eckert 7 3-4 17, A. Haynes 0 0-0 0, C. Dropp 1 0-0 2, M. Albano 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 5-9 42
Three-point baskets: O 6 (Kelsey-Jones, Barrows 4, Kelsey); SK 1 (Chakar)
