Unatego edges Delhi in battle of MAC unbeatens

In a matchup of two teams who entered Wednesday undefeated in league play, it was the Unatego boys who were victorious over Delhi by the score of 46-39 in Midstate Athletic Conference action.
The Spartans’ balanced offense and strong defense was enough to hold off the Bulldogs in a back-and-forth affair.
Miles Mohrien and Devon Kroll each scored 10 points to lead Unatego, while Shea Barber finished with nine points and Garrett Backus scored eight points.
Luke Schnabel was Delhi’s leading scorer with 12 points while Angelo Krzyston finished with eight points.
Unatego will visit Bainbridge-Guilford on Friday.
Charlotte Valley 47, Downsville 30
Dylan Waid’s double-double performance helped lead Charlotte Valley past Downsville 47-30 in Wednesday’s Delaware League contest.
Waid finished the game with 19 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Wildcats while Jamison Quigley added 10 points.
Gavin Brunner was Downsville’s top scorer with 14 points while Kaden Cicio finished with nine points.
Charlotte Valley will host Gilboa-Conesville on Friday.
South Kortright 75, Roxbury 53
South Kortright defeated Roxbury 75-53 in a high-scoring Delaware league game Wednesday.
South Kortright scored 50 points in the first half alone to lead 50-22 at the break.
The Rams were led by Connor Quarino with 26 points, with Adam Champlin and Logan Firment following with 10 points and nine points, respectively.
George Proctor scored a game-high 29 points for the Rockets, with Peyton Proctor following up with 19 points.
South Kortright will host Milford on Friday
Milford 58, Laurens 36
The Wildcats beat the Leopards 58-36 in a boys Tri-Valley League game on Wednesday.
Carter Stevens and Martin Thorsland led the Wildcats with 13 points each while Sawyer Eckberg also finished in double figures with 11 points.
Scoring in double-digits for the Leopards was Brock Mann with a game-high 21 points including four three-pointers.
Milford will visit South Kortright on Friday.
Margaretville 59,
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 38
Michael Gavette’s performance helped Margaretville defeat Windham-Ashland-Jewett 59-38 in Wednesday’s Delaware League matchup.
Gavette notched a triple-double in the win with a game-high 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists. Teammates Damien Brewer and Cody Balcom both scored in double-digits with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
For WAJ, Chris Viola and Aaron Cohen each scored eight points.
Gilboa 49, Hunter-Tannersville 36
Gilboa earned a 49-36 victory over Hunter-Tannersville in Delaware League play on Wednesday.
Michael O’Hara’s double-double led the way for Gilboa, as he finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds in the win. Peter DeWitt added nine points while Joe Willie had five points and 10 rebounds.
Kristian Aizstrauts led Hunter-Tannersville with a game-high 21 points. Grady Glennon contributed eight points.
Richfield Springs 62,
Cherry Valley-Springfield 59 (Tuesday)
A physical Tri-Valley League contest saw Richfield Springs edge Cherry Valley-Springfield 62-59 on Tuesday.
The second quarter proved to be critical as the Indians outscored the Patriots 24-12 in that frame, and were eventually able to hold on despite being outscored 19-13 in the fourth quarter.
Dylan Hosford led the way for Richfield Springs with 26 points while Austin Bowman had a nice game as well with 18 points.
Ty France was lethal from long range for CV-S, hitting seven three-pointers en route to a team-best 24 points.
Richfield Springs’ victory improves its league record to 8-2.
Unatego 46, Delhi 39
U … 7 10 13 16 — 46
DA … 7 9 9 14 — 39
Unatego: Miles Mohrien 3 3-4 10, Shea Barber 2 5-7 9, Logan Otter 0 0-0 0, Xander Ranc 0 0-0 0, Garrett Backus 3 1-2 8, James Wright 0 0-0 0, Braeden Johnson 1 7-14 9, Devon Kroll 4 0-0 10. Totals: 13 16-27 46
Delhi: Jeryd Cheshire 2 0-0 6, Tanner Bracchy 1 0-0 2, Luke Schnabel 4 3-4 12, Owen Haight 2 0-0 5, Zachary Finch 0 0-0 0, Logan Nealis 0 0-0 0, Ryan Wilson 1 0-0 2, Angelo Krzyston 2 2-4 8, Kenny Rasmussen 2 0-0 4, Rocco Schnabel 0 0-0 0, Luke Sanford 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-7 39
Three-point baskets: U 4 (Mohrien, Backus, Kroll 2); DA 4 (Cheshire 2, L. Schnabel, Haight)
Charlotte Valley 47, Downsville 30
CV … 16 10 10 11 — 47
D … 7 7 12 4 — 30
CV: Travis Pierce 3 0-0 8, Trevor Waid 2 0-0 5, Michael Calder 0 0-1 0, Ezra Ontl 2 0-0 5, Aven Santiago 0 0-0 0, Dylan Waid 6 7-13 19, Jamison Quigley 5 0-2 10. Totals: 18 7-16 47
Downsville: Tristan Reed 2 0-0 5, Gavin Brunner 5 3-4 14, Cameron Shaffer 0 0-0 0, Gabe Cazzolla 0 0-0 0, Kaden Cicio 4 0-0 9, Klay Hammond 0 0-0 0, Ashton Townsend 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 3-4 30
Three-point baskets: CV 4 (Pierce 2, T. Waid, Ontl); D 3 (Reed, Brunner, Cicio)
South Kortright 75, Roxbury 53
SK … 22 28 20 5 — 75
R … 9 13 12 19 — 53
South Kortright: Eoin Byrne 2 0-0 6, Troy Dianich 3 0-0 6, Darren Dengler 2 0-0 8, Connor Quarino 10 2-2 26, Adam Champlin 5 0-0 10, Josh Anderson 4 0-0 9, Anthony Martinez 0 0-0 0, Damien Glouster 0 0-0 0, Adin Haynes 1 0-0 2, Ben Andersen 1 0-0 3, Logan Firment 4 1-3 9. Totals 32 3-5 75
Roxbury: Jorden Johnston 0 0-0 0, Christopher Garafolo 0 0-0 0, Peyton Proctor 7 2-2 19, Ryder Albano 1 0-0 2, Isiah Figueroa 1 0-0 3, Bryton Bower 0 0-0 0, George Proctor 14 1-1 29, Brett Morrison 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 3-3 53
Three-point baskets: SK 8 (Quarino 4, Byrne 2, J. Anderson, B. Anderson); R 4 (P. Proctor 3, Figueroa)
Milford 58, Laurens 36
M … 15 24 19 0 — 58
L … 5 14 11 6 — 36
Milford: Carter Stevens 5 1-2 13, Wendell Agustin 0 0-0 0, Riley Stevens 2 2-2 6, Jacob Burkhart 0 0-2 0, Martin Thorsland 6 0-0 13, Dalton Adams 0 0-0 0, Braden Murphy 1 0-0 3, Sawyer Eckberg 4 2-4 11, Zach Brown 3 0-0 8, Evan Clark 0 0-0 0, Thomas Konnick 0 0-0 0, Mike Virtell 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 5-10 58
Laurens: Donta Sherwood 1 0-0 3, Brock Mann 8 1-1 21, Cyller Cimko 3 1-2 7, Nick DeBoer 1 0-0 3, Logan Conklin 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 2-3 36
Three-point baskets: M 7 (Stevens 2, Brown 2, Thorsland, Murphy, Eckberg); L 6 (Mann 4, Sherwood, DeBoer)
Margaretville 59, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 38
M … 15 23 10 11 — 59
WAJ … 6 10 8 14 — 38
Margaretville: Damien Brewer 4 1-2 11, Cody Wayman 1 0-0 2, Cody Balcom 4 0-0 10, Ryan McVitty 0 0-0 0, Elijah Bullock 2 0-0 4, Christian Bravo 3 0-0 7, Michael Gavette 10 3-7 23, Hunter Balcom 1 0-0 2, Connor Wayman 0 0-0 0, Christian Davis 0 0-0 0, Matt Antonette 0 0-2 0. Totals 25 4-11 59
WAJ: Chris Walsh 0 0-0 0, Keith Hewitt 2 2-5 6, Alex Li 1 0-0 2, Judah Allsop 2 2-4 6, Connor Aplin 1 2-2 4, Eli Cercone 2 0-0 4, Chris Viola 4 0-2 8, Aaron Cohen 4 0-2 8, Shaine Begley 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-15 38
Three-point baskets: M 5 (Brewer 2, C. Balcom 2, Bravo); WAJ 0
Gilboa 49, Hunter-Tannersville 36
G … 4 12 12 21 — 49
H-T … 4 10 5 17 — 36
Gilboa: Anthony Marsh 0 0-0 0, Dakota Oliver 4 0-2 8, Michael O’Hara 6 8-10 20, Ethan Halat 0 0-0 0, William Cipolla 3 1-2 7, Gage Gockel 0 0-0 0, Peter DeWitt 4 1-4 9, Antonio Remache 0 0-0 0, Joe Willie 2 1-5 5, Nathan Wyckoff 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 11-23 49
H-T: Leo Cruz Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Jason Li 0 0-0 0, Thomas Houlihan 0 2-4 2, Grady Glennon 3 1-2 8, Garrett Legg 0 0-3 0, Connor Schieffer 0 0-2 0, Nathan Kouffman 2 0-2 5, Kristian Aizstrauts 6 8-12 21. Totals: 11 11-25 36
Three-point baskets: G 0; H-T 3 (Glennon, Kouffman, Aizstrauts)
Richfield Springs 62, Cherry Valley-Springfield 59 (Tuesday)
RS … 17 24 8 13 — 62
CV-S … 16 12 12 19 — 59
RS: Bobnick 1 0-0 2, Bowman 6 5-8 18, Oakley 0 1-2 1, Graves 3 1-2 7, Hosford 9 6-13 26, Diliberto 2 1-2 6, Schultz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 14-27 62
CV-S: Heinrich 3 1-2 7, Parker 5 1-4 11, France 8 1-2 24, Valenta 2 2-5 7, Valenta 2 3-3 7, Prime 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 8-16 59
Three-point baskets: RS 4 (Bowman, Hosford 2, Diliberto); CV-S 9 (France 7, Valenta, Prime)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.