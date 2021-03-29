The visiting Unatego football team defeated Unadilla Valley, 50-30, on Saturday, March 27.
Notorious Gue caught two touchdowns and Leo Temple rushed for two touchdowns as Unatego outscored Unadilla Valley 20-0 in the first quarter, to take a 26-6 lead into halftime.
John Leonard rushed for Unadilla Valley’s lone first half touchdown.
Temple caught a 65-yard Logan Utter pass to open the second half scoring, while teammate JD Stockart scored on a 37-yard run to help the Spartans increase their lead.
Marcus Proskine caught a nine-yard reception from Blaine Rifanburg as Unatego took a 38-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Temple scored again in the fourth quarter to cap Unatego’s 50-point night.
Rifanburg and John Leonard each rushed for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for Unadilla Valley, but the Storm’s comeback fell short.
Unatego 50, Unadilla Valley 30
at Norwich (Unadilla Valley home) – March 27
Unatego …. 20 6 12 8 – 50
Unadilla Valley …. 0 6 8 16 – 30
First Quarter
UNA – Gue 49 yard reception from Utter (conversion failed); 7:01.
UNA – Temple 50 yard run (Pitcher run); 4:41.
UNA – Gue 51 yard reception from Utter (conversion failed); 1:59.
Second Quarter
UNA – Temple 61 yard run (conversion failed); 7:30.
UV – Leonard 39 yard reception from Rifanburg (conversion failed); 4:44.
Third Quarter
UNA – Temple 65 yard reception from Utter (Pitcher run); 5:14.
UNA – Stockart 37 yard run (Utter run); 4:34.
UV – Proskine 9 yard reception from Rifanburg (Rifanburg run); 2:31.
Fourth Quarter
UV – Rifanburg 2 yard run (Leonard run); 11:00.
UNA – Temple 21 yard run (Pitcher run); 9:18.
UV – Leonard 11 yard run (Rifanburg run); 3:42.
Unatego Rushing: Leo Temple 9-167, 3 TD; Logan Utter 8-32; Jake Pitcher 11-80; Jarrett Thayer 5-11; J.D. Stockert 2-42, 1 TD; Mike Wheeler 1- -1.
Unatego Passing: Logan utter 6-12, 195 yards, 3 TD.
Unatego Receiving: Notorius Gue 2-100, 2 TD; Jake Pitcher 2-15, Destin Gecik 1-15; Leo Temple 1-65, 1 TD.
Unadilla Valley Rushing: Blaine Rifanburg 19-170, 1 TD; John Leonard 3-19, 1 TD; Marcus Proskine 5-10; Matt Bogdan 4-38.
Unadilla Valley Passing: Blaine Rifanburg 6-18, 102 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.
Unadilla Valley Receiving: John Leonard 3-81, 1 TD; Colin Gilbert 1-10; Marcus Proskine 2-11, 1 TD.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Delhi boys and girls cross country teams placed fourth and third respectively in the Maine-Endwell Invitational held at Maine Memorial Elementary School on Saturday, March 27.
Delhi’s top-5 finishes in the boys and girls races secured them the top small school (classes B, C and D) of the event, out of 19 competing schools.
Delhi’s Diego Agurre secured the overall victory in the boys field with a time of 15:35, while teammate Jonathon Hadley secured a third place finish with a time of 15:53.
Cella Schnabel placed 10th to lead the Delhi girls team with a time of 19:22.
Anna Tessier (20:00) and Gretel Hilson-Schneider (20:23) posted 15th and 17th place finishes, respectively.
Maine-Endwell Invitational
at Maine Memorial Elementary School – March 27
Boys team results: Corning 54, Vestal 68, Horseheads 87, Delhi 136, Union-Endicott 145.
Winner (2.94 miles): Diego Agurre (Delhi), 15:35.
Delhi: 3, Jonathon Hadley, 15:53; 25, Vincent VanMaaren, 17:14; 40, Nelson VanMaaren, 17:47; 81, Rocco Schnabel, 19:52; 92, Jared Coleman, 20:26; 104, Alton Francisco, 20:50; 128, Chance Caffery, 22:52.
Girls team results: Corning 32, Horseheads 77, Delhi 90, Chenango Valley 150, Afton-Harpursville-Bainbridge/Guilford 177.
Winner (2.94 miles): ?.
Delhi: 10, Cella Schnabel, 19:22; 15, Anna Tessier, 20:00; 17, Gretel Hilson-Schneider, 20:23; 32, Abi Tessier, 21:42; 40, Ellie Lees, 22:44; 45, Lucia Marsiglio, 22:55; 47, Sienna Dorr, 23:05; 57, Lonnie Weiss, 24:11; 71, Erin Coppersmith, 26:07.
GIRLS SWIMMING
ONEONTA 104, CHENANGO FORKS 77
The Oneonta girls swimming and diving team secured its first victory of the season with a 104-77 victory over visiting Chenango Forks on Friday, March 26.
Molly Forbes led the Yellowjackets with wins in the 100 freestyle and 500 freestyle, while teammate Cadence Dudley added first place finishes in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Oneonta also received individual event wins from Anna Bischoff (100 freestyle) and Breigha Truesdell (100 backstroke).
The Yellowjackets also won the 200 medley relay (Truesdell, Dudley, Victoria Heilveil, Bischoff), 200 freestyle relay (Heilveil, Sadie Baskin, Veronica Coe, Forbes) and 400 freestyle relay (Bischoff, Forbes, Truesdell, Dudley) with times of 2:08.64, 2:06.29 and 4:27.64, respectively.
Oneonta 104, Chenango Forks 77
at Oneonta (Virtual) – March 26
Top Oneonta finishers:
200 Medley Relay: 1, Briegha Truesdell, Cadence Dudley, Victoria Heilveil, Anna Bischoff, 2:08.64.
200 Freestyle: 1, Molly Forbes, 2:26.14.
200 Individual Medley: 2, Anna Bischoff, 2:34.77.
50 Freestyle: 1, Cadence Dudley, 28.37.
1m Diving: 3, Sadie Baskin, 131.95.
100 Butterfly: 2, Victoria Heilveil, 1:13.86.
100 Freestyle: 1, Anna Bischoff, 1:01.03.
500 Freestyle: 1, Molly Forbes, 6:29.62.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Victoria Heilveil, Sadie Baskin, Veronica Coe, Molly Forbes, 2:06.29.
100 Backstroke: 1, Breigha Truesdell, 1:13.62.
100 Breaststroke: 1, Cadence Dudley, 1:18.75.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Anna Bischoff, Molly Forbes, Breigha Truesdell, Cadence Dudley, 4:27.64.
FIELD HOCKEY
SIDNEY 7, DEPOSIT 1
Adrienne Paternoster had two goals and one assist to lead the visiting Sidney field hockey team to a victory over Deposit/Hancock, 7-1 on Saturday, March 27.
Sidney grabbed a 2-1 first quarter lead and added four goals in the second quarter to take a 6-1 lead into halftime.
Kaitlin Bookhout scored two goals for Sidney, while teammate Olivia DeMott added two assists.
Anna Dewey and Bailey Gifford each scored one goal for the Warriors and Emma Simmons added one goal and one assist.
Sidney scored another goal in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Faith Wheeler led the Warriors with two saves.
Hannah Sanford made nine saves for Deposit/Hancock.
Sidney 7, Deposit/Hancock 1
at Deposit/Hancock – March 27
Sidney …. 2 4 1 0 – 7
Deposit …. 1 0 0 0 – 1
Deposit/Hancock: Addison Makowski 1-0, Karissa Decker 0-1.
Sidney (5-1): Adrienne Paternoster 2-1, Kaitlin Bookhout 2-0, Anna Dewey 1-0, Bailey Gifford 1-0, Emma Simmons 1-1, Olivia DeMott 0-2 Sarah Bessett 0-1, Tiana Savino 0-1.
Shots-corners: S 15-17; D 3-3.
Goalies: Faith Wheeler (S) 2 saves; Hannah Sanford (D) 9 saves.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
GREENE 3, SIDNEY 0
The Greene girls volleyball team used a 25-ace serving night to defeat visiting Sidney in straight sets.
Greene outscored Sidney 25-11, 25-11 and 25-7.
Shelby Holt led Greene with 17 aces and three assists, while Mackenzie Ingraham added seven kills and two blocks.
No stats were provided for Unadilla Valley.
Greene 3, Sidney 0
at Greene – March 29
Game Score: 25-11, 25-11, 25-7
Greene’s next game is Tuesday 3/30 @ Oxford.
Unadilla Valley: ?
Greene: Shelby Holt 17 aces, 3 assists, Penelope Antizzo 5 aces, 1 assist, 1 dig; Mackenzie Ingraham 7 kills, 2 blocks; Jaida Cook 2 kills; Lillian Kemp 1 assist; Caroline Jeffery 1 assist; Kyrstan Cudney 2 digs.
UNATEGO 3, GREENE 2
The visiting Unatego girls volleyball team defeated Greene, 3-2 on Friday, March 26.
Lyllian Belcourt led Unatego with 10 aces and 1 kill, while teammate Emily Winchester had nine aces.
Shelby Holt led Greene with 10 aces, three kills, four assists and two digs.
Lillian Kemp added five aces and two digs.
Unatego 3, Greene 2
at Greene – March 26
Game Scores: 25-7, 25-14, 25-12, 25-16, 25-12
Unatego: Lyllian Belcourt 10 aces, 1 kill; Emily Winchester 9 aces; Brooke Winchester 1 assist, 1 kill.
Greene: Shelby Holt 10 aces, 3 kills, 4 assists, 2 digs; Lillian Kemp 5 aces, 2 digs; Wren Wells 4 kills, 3 blocks; Kyrstan Cudney 3 assists, 2 digs.
DEPOSIT/HANCOCK 3, UNADILLA VALLEY 2
The Deposit/Hancock girls volleyball team defeated visiting Unadilla Valley, 3-2 on Friday, March 26.
Unadilla Valley took the first set 25-11, but Deposit/Hancock fought back to take the next two sets 28-30 and 21-25.
The Storm tied the game at two sets apiece with a 25-13 victory in the fourth set.
Deposit/Hancock narrowly won the fifth set 25-21 to secure the victory.
Kaitlyn Macumber led the Eagles with five aces and 10 assists, while teammate Haleigh Weyrauch added six kills and 12 digs.
Hudson Lyons led Unadilla Valley with nine aces, 14 assists and 11 digs.
Kate Conway added six kills and 11 assists.
Game Scores: 25-11, 28-30, 21-25, 25-13, 21-25
Unadilla Valley (2-1): Hudson Lyons 9 aces, 14 assists, 11 digs; Gabby Cummings 4 aces; Leah Gorrell 7 kills; Shannon Lloyd 6 kills, 6 digs; Makaylie Canfield 6 kills; Kate Conway 6 kills, 11 assists.
Deposit/Hancock (1-0): Kaitlyn Macumber 5 aces, 10 assists; Kalea Nichols 4 aces, 10 digs; Haleigh Weyrauch 6 kills, 12 digs; Emily Moore 4 kills.
