The Unatego/Franklin baseball team defeated Oneonta 11-0 on Monday in the season opener for both squads.
Matt Serrao was the winning pitcher as he and Xander Johnson struck out nine OHS batters while holding the Yellowjackets to just two hits. The duo did walk eight batters combined but were able to work out of two bases-loaded situations.
Serrao helped his own cause at the plate with three hits, two of which were doubles. Garrett Backus added three hits of his own.
Nolan Stark had a double for Oneonta, with Kaden Halstead providing the team’s other base hit. Seamus Catella took the loss for OHS, finishing with three strikeouts and three walks.
Both teams will be on the road on Tuesday, with Unatego/Franklin visiting Afton and Oneonta traveling to Chenango Valley.
South Kortright 16, Roxbury 1
South Kortright opened its season on Monday with a 16-1 victory over Roxbury.
Darren Dengler led the offense with four RBIs including a solo home run. Adam Champlin added three RBIs including three doubles.Chase Rockefeller added a two-run home run. Logan Firment and Lee Marigliano each had two doubles.
Patrick Dengler earned the win on the mound for the Rams. He, Firment, Champlin, and Rockefeller combined for 17 strikeouts, four walks, and just one hit allowed.
The Rams will host Gilboa on Wednesday.
Morris/Edmeston 4, Harpursville 0
Morris/Edmeston opened its season with a 4-0 win over Harpursville on Monday.
Asa Dugan pitched five solid innings allowing only one hit, striking out seven and walking one. JJ Benjamin had a big RBI single to get the scoring started for Morris/Edmeston in the fourth inning. Benjamin also came in to pitch the sixth, closing out the game with a save while striking out four.
Morris/Edmeston plays on Tuesday at home against Charlotte Valley.
Windsor 10, Bainbridge-Guilford 3
Windsor broke open what had been a close game with a six-run seventh inning to defeat Bainbridge-Guilford 10-3 on Monday.
Windsor was able to tie the game at 3-3 in the fifth inning and then take the lead in the sixth 4-3 before its big seventh frame.
Nolan Hawkins drove in two of the Bobcats’ three runs on offense. Connor Davy worked five and a third innings on the mound and finished with 10 strikeouts.
Bainbridge-Guilford will be at Sidney on Tuesday.
Unatego/Franklin 11, Oneonta 0
U/F … 300 312 2 - 11 10 1
OHS … 000 000 0 - 0 2 4
U/F: Matt Serrao (W), Xander Johnson (6), and Garrett Backus
OHS: Seamus Catella (L), Lou Bonnici (4), Bruce Mistler (6), and Carter Neer
2B: Matt Serrao 2 (U/F), Nolan Stark (OHS)
South Kortright 16, Roxbury 1
R … 000 001 0 - 1 1 4
SK … 444 040 X - 16 14 2
R: Payton Proctor (L), George Proctor (2), Davis (4), Figueroa (6), and Figueroa, Davis
SK: Patrick Dengler (W), Logan Firment (4), Adam Champlin (6), Chase Rockefeller (7), and Darren Dengler
HR: Chase Rockefeller (SK), Darren Dengler (SK)
2B: Champlin 3 (SK), Firment 2 (SK), Lee Marigliano 2 (SK), Logan Reinshagen (SK)
Morris/Edmeston 4, Harpursville 0
H … 000 000 0 — 0 1 6
M/E … 000 112 X — 4 2 0
H: B. Sakowsky (L), LaDue (6) and Yereb
M/E: Asa Dugan (W), JJ Benjamin, (6), and Kyle Ough
Windsor 10, Bainbridge-Guilford 3
W … 200 011 6 — 10 12 1
B-G … 030 000 0 — 3 6 0
W: James Lindsley (W), Ryan Centorani
B-G: Connor Davy (L)
SOFTBALL
Roxbury 34, South Kortright 0
The Rockets started their 2022 season with a resounding 34-0 victory over South Kortright on Monday.
Bryanna Meehan tossed a four-inning no-hitter for Roxbury, finishing with six strikeouts in the victory.
At the plate, Madison German went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and six RBIs.
Brianna Cross had a grand slam as well to add four more RBIs.
Oxford 15, Unadilla Valley/
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 4
Oxford won its first game of the season against UV/GMU 15-4 on Monday.
Patricia Bohannon threw eight strikeouts in the winning effort at the mound for the Blackhawks. At the plate, Taegan Manwarren had a double and three runs scored while Ella and Kyla Kelsey each finished with a double, a single, and two runs.
UV/GMU had six base hits from six different players, all of which were singles.
UV/GMU will be at Greene on Tuesday.
Sidney 15, Walton 0 (Saturday)
The Warriors of Sidney rolled past the Warriors of Walton 15-0 in Saturday’s Midstate Athletic Conference softball game.
Sidney’s Ava Cirigliano tossed a five-inning one-hitter with nine strikeouts. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate with both hits being triples. Kayla McEwan added two triples of her own as part of a 3-for-4 day that saw her drive in two runs.
Ava Coons struck out nine batters for Walton and Akyra Barriger went 1-for-2 at the plate.
Roxbury 34, South Kortright 0
R … 5(19)2 8XX X — 34 9 1
SK … 000 0XX X — 0 0 2
R: Bryanna Meehan (W)
Oxford 15, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 4
Oxford … 443 04X X — 15 10 X
UV/GMU … 110 00X X — 2 6 X
O: Patricia Bohannon (W)
UV/GMU: Piper Kneale (L), Hannah Bonczkowski (5), and Ava Rowe
2B: Taegan Manwarren (O), Ella Kelsey (O), Kyla Kelsey (O)
Sidney 15, Walton 0 (Saturday)
W … 000 00X X — 0 1 7
S … 454 2XX X — 15 X 2
Walton: Ava Coons (L)
Sidney: Ava Cirigliano (W)
3B: Ava Cirigliano (S, 2); Kayla McEwan (S, 2)
