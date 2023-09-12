The Unatego/Franklin boys earned a big 3-0 road victory over Edmeston Tuesday.
Chase Birdsall had a goal and an assist in the win while Braeden Johnson and Rashad Kiel each found the back of the net as well. Jacob Kingsbury tallied an assist.
In goal, Aiden Ross made seven saves in the shutout.
The two sides will face each other again on Saturday in the final of the Stamford Mayor’s Cup.
Oneonta 4, Susquehanna Valley 0
The Oneonta boys shut out Susquehanna Valley on the road Tuesday.
Matthew Rubin scored a goal and had a pair of assists while Darren Rose, Luca Rubin and Jason Miller each scored a goal in the win.
Calvin Kavrazonis had two assists for the Yellowjackets.
Makya Morrison had eight saves in the shutout while Anthony Palmieri had seven in the loss for the Sabers.
OHS will host Windsor Tuesday.
South Kortright 4, Roxbury 2
South Kortright defeated Roxbury at home 4-2 behind three first-half goals.
Anthony Martinez scored a pair of goals while Jack Byrne and Boston Quarino each scored in the win.
JB Trimbell, Connor Quarino and Skylar McIntyre each tallied an assist for SK.
Julian Grieco scored a goal for Roxbury while Roni Grieco had an assist in the loss.
Brayden Sparkes had three saves for the Rams while Parker Popp had one in the win.
South Kortright will visit Gilboa Thursday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 2, Morris 1, OT
The Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs boys defeated Morris 2-1 in overtime Tuesday.
Max Horvath scored both goals for CV-S/SS with the first coming on an assist from Kris Cade and the winner in overtime coming unassisted.
Jonah Baldo scored from the Mustangs on an assist from Ryan Murphy.
Ethan Mickel had eight saves for CV-S/SS while Levi Waffle stopped seven shots for Morris.
CV-S/SS will host Worcester Friday while Morris hosts Charlotte Valley Saturday.
Cooperstown 1, Clinton 0
Cooperstown edged Clinton 1-0 on the road Tuesday.
Cooper Bradley scored the only goal of the game on an assist from Janak Pandit.
Hawkeyes goalie Charlie Lambert made seven saves in the shutout while Clinton’s Matt King had eight saves.
Cooperstown (2-0) will be at Sauquoit Valley Thursday.
Walton/Downsville 9, Jefferson/Stamford 0
The Walton/Downsville boys cruised to a 9-0 victory over Jefferson/Stamford at home Tuesday.
Chase Maberry led the attack with four goals while Travis Houck had two goals and two assists and Phil Eggers finished with a goal and three assists.
Tyler Reed and David Gatchalian had a goal apiece for W/D while Tucker McClenon and Chase Albanese each had assists.
Nate Harrington made two saves to earn the shutout while Jordan Anderson had six stops for Jefferson/Stamford.
Walton/Downsville (2-1) hosts Charlotte Valley Thursday.
Gilboa 2, Charlotte Valley 1
Gilboa took down Charlotte Valley 2-1 on the road Tuesday in Delaware League action.
Jacob Strauch and Donovan Fermin were the goalscorers for Gilboa while Myles Uhalde provided an assist.
Ezra Ontl scored for Charlotte Valley on an assist from Trevor Waid. Charlotte Valley had a chance to tie the game but missed a penalty kick with less than two minutes to go.
Charlotte Valley will be at Walton/Downsville Thursday.
Schenevus 3, Jefferson/Stamford 0 (Monday)
The Schenevus boys blanked Jefferson/Stamford 3-0 in Monday’s non-league game.
Jackson Reed scored twice for the Dragons while Michael Competiello had a goal and an assist and Tim Green tallied an assist.
Schenevus will host Worcester Wednesday.
Sidney 207, Afton/Harpursville 259
The Sidney golf team improved to 4-0 Tuesday with a 207-259 victory over Afton/Harpursville at Belden Hill Golf Course.
Anthony Conroy and Caidyn Lambrecht shot matching rounds of 39 for Sidney while Kyle Smith and Colton Rose each shot 42. Connor van der Somen added a 45.
Ryan Dawson led Afton/Harpursville with a 35 while Justin Reeve shot a 42.
Sidney will visit Oneonta Friday at Oneonta Country Club.
Hunter-Tannersville 176, Gilboa 212 (Monday)
Hunter-Tannersville defeated Gilboa 176-212 Monday at Onteora Golf Club in Tannersville.
Grady Glennon led all players, shooting a 38 while Kate Smith shot a 39 and Gideon Glennon shot a 45 in the win.
Shane O’Hara led the way for Gilboa, shooting a 51.
