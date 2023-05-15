The Unatego/Franklin baseball team defeated Norwich 4-3 in walk-off fashion at home Monday.
Norwich scored three runs to tie the game in the top of the seventh, but U/F secured the victory with a run of its own in the bottom half.
Logan Utter went 3-for-4 with a home run and a triple, while Braeden Johnson tripled in the win.
Xander Johnson struck out 14 over six innings for U/F.
U/F will scrimmage Susquehanna Valley at home Wednesday before beginning play in the Section IV playoffs.
Clinton 8, Cooperstown 5
Cooperstown fell on the road to Clinton 8-5 Monday. The victory gives Clinton the Center State Conference championship.
After falling behind 8-1 the Hawkeyes scored four runs in the sixth inning to make things interesting but couldn’t do the same in the seventh.
Frank Panzarella, Kalen Dempsey and Brenin Dempsey split pitching duties in the loss.
Cooperstown (5-7) will host West Canada Valley Tuesday.
Union-Endicott 18, Oneonta 3 (Saturday) Oneonta 7, Horseheads 5 (Saturday)
Competing in the Southern Tier Athletic Conference Tournament Saturday at Maine-Endwell, Oneonta defeated Horseheads 7-5 in the semifinals but fell to Union-Endicott 18-3 in the title game.
Against Horseheads, the Yellowjackets jumped out to a 7-0 lead and were able to hold off a late rally to secure the win.
Aidan Gelbsman was the winning pitcher, striking out seven batters in five innings while also providing the big blow at the plate with a three-run triple in the fourth inning. Gelbsman finished with four RBI in the win.
Elsewhere, Nolan Stark had a triple and Kaden Halstead had a double while Stark, Owen Burnsworth and Britten Zeh had two hits apiece.
It was Oneonta’s fourth straight game without committing an error, a streak that came to an end in the final against Union-Endicott. Only four of the Tigers’ 18 runs were earned as OHS committed five costly errors while also walking nine batters. Oneonta fell behind 9-0 in the third inning and was never able to recover.
The Yellowjackets end the regular season with a record of 16-4 and await their first opponent in the Section IV Class B playoffs.
Unatego/Franklin 4, Norwich 3
N … 000 000 3 — 3 6 0
U/F … 210 000 1 — 4 6 1
N: Bates, Reid (5, L), and Sastri
U/F: Xander Johnson, Brayden Nichols (7, W), and Chase Birdsall
HR: Logan Utter (U/F)
3B: Braeden Johnson (U/F), Logan Utter (U/F)
2B: Stubb (N), Sastri (N)
Clinton 8, Cooperstown 5
Coop … 001 004 0 — 5 4 5
Clint … 302 300 X — 8 6 2
Coop: Frank Panzarella (L), Kalen Dempsey (5), Brenin Dempsey (6) and Bryson Whitaker
Clint: Chimieweski (W), Majka (6) and Swift Union-Endicott 18, Oneonta 3 (Saturday)
U-E … 324 450 0 — 18 10 0
OHS … 003 000 0 — 3 6 5
U-E: J. McTigue (W), G. Bowman (6) and D. Kelly
OHS: Nolan Stark (L), Lou Bonnici (3), Brady Carr (5), Ben Casola (6) and Jameson Brown
3B: Crowley (U-E)
2B: Hufton (U-E)
Oneonta 7, Horseheads 5 (Saturday)
OHS … 201 400 0 — 7 9 0
Horse … 000 200 3 — 5 9 1
OHS: Aidan Gelbsman (W), Britten Zeh (6), Brady Carr (7) and Jameson Brown
H: Alex Dougherty (L), Andrew Wood (4), Adrian Solometo (7) and Jackson Cook
3B: Nolan Stark (OHS), Aidan Gelbsman (OHS)
2B: Kaden Halstead (OHS), Jackson Cook (H)
Cooperstown 18, Clinton 4
The Cooperstown softball team put on a hitting clinic in Monday’s 18-4 road win over Clinton.
The Lady Hawkeyes finished the game with two triples and seven doubles, with Katie Crippen leading the way with a triple, two doubles and three RBI.
Dani Seamon had four hits including a double and four RBI, Savannah Kirkby drove in five runs on four hits, Grace Sperry had a triple and an RBI and Brenna Seamon had a double and two RBI.
Emerson Lippitt was the winning pitcher, striking out five while allowing five hits.
Cooperstown will host Sauquoit Valley Wednesday.
Middleburgh 18, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 15
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs fell to Middleburgh 18-15 in a back-and-forth game at home Monday.
CV-S/SS led 8-4 after three innings, but Middleburgh used a 12-run sixth inning to pull away.
CV-S/SS made it interesting, scoring six in the bottom of the seventh, but the comeback effort ultimately came up short.
Ari Bosc tripled twice, while Mia Dubben and Lydia Lusk each doubled in the loss.
Dubben struck out 11 over seven innings for CV-S/SS.
Oneonta 12, Schoharie 9 (Saturday) Berne-Knox-Westerlo 9, Oneonta 6 (Saturday)
The Oneonta softball team split two games in a tournament at Cobleskill-Richmondville Saturday. The Yellowjackets defeated Schoharie 12-9 and fell to Berne-Knox-Westerlo 9-6.
Against Schoharie, Izzy Giacomelli and Maleah Brockington each doubled, while Madie Dening tallied three hits and Logan Jipson, Ella Harper and Lily Bridger each had two hits for OHS.
Abbie Platt hit two home runs, while Brockington doubled for Oneonta against Berne-Knox-Westerlo.
Delhi/Downsville 8, Laurens/Milford 4 (Saturday)
Delhi/Downsville won the Weir/Chase Tournament in Milford Saturday by defeating Laurens/Milford 8-4.
Victoria Verspoor hit a home run for Delhi/Downsville while Alli Ferrara struck out nine while allowing just three hits in the winning performance.
Ferrara, Kara Fitch, Lexi Davis, Courtney Murphy and Leah Dennis were named to the all-tournament team for Delhi/Downsville.
Representing Laurens/Milford were Brooke Mann, Gabby Andrades, Bella Garlick and Lexi Sutphin. Roxbury’s all-tournament players were Kimora Brown, Kylie DeMaio and Mikayla Wright.
Delhi/Downsville 17, Roxbury 4 (Saturday)
Delhi/Downsville rolled past Roxbury 17-4 Saturday in the Weir/Chase Tournament.
Alli Ferrara had a huge game at the plate and in the circle for Delhi/Downsville. She cracked two home runs and drove in eight runs while striking out 13 batters as the winning pitcher. Lexi Davis added three hits in the win.
For Roxbury, Lexi DeMaio had a triple and a double while Ryleigh Goodchild had a double.
Laurens/Milford 13, Roxbury 5 (Saturday)
Laurens/Milford downed Roxbury 13-5 Saturday in the opening game of the Weir/Chase Tournament.
Bella Garlick had two hits, including a double, and two RBI in the win for L/M. Bella Qua added a double of her own.
In the circle, Brooke Mann struck out nine batters in just four innings.
Cooperstown 15, Sauquoit Valley 1 (Saturday)
A seven-run third inning helped Cooperstown roll past Sauquoit Valley 15-1 on the road Saturday.
Dani Seamon pitched a two-hitter for the Lady Hawkeyes, striking out 10 batters to pick up the win in the circle. Seamon also hit a home run as part of a 2-for-3 performance at the plate.
Tori France and Katie Crippen each had doubles for Cooperstown.
Cooperstown 18, Clinton 4
Coop … 303 027 3 — 18 17 1
Clint … 103 000 0 — 4 5 4
Coop: Emerson Lippitt (W) and Katie Crippen
Clint: Chloe (L) and Deanna H.
3B: Katie Crippen (Coop), Grace Sperry (Coop)
2B: Katie Crippen 2 (Coop), Dani Seamon (Coop), Jeana Geertgens (Coop), Savannah Kirkby (Coop), Brenna Seamon (Coop), Bella Reich (Coop), Gracen G (Clint)
Middleburgh 18, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 15
Midd … 400 01(12) 1 — 18 8 4
CV-S/SS … 413 001 6 — 15 12 6
M: Yung, Wood (1, W), and Schafouth
CV-S/SS: Mia Dubben (L), and Lydia Lusk
HR: C. DuPont (M)
3B: Ari Bosc 2 (CV-S/SS)
2B: Mia Dubben (CV-S/SS), Lydia Lusk (CV-S/SS)
Oneonta 12, Schoharie 9 (Saturday)
S … 014 031 0 — 9 6 1
OHS … 004 170 X — 12 15 8
S: Alaina Martin (L), and Lily Courtright
OHS: Madie Dening (W), and Emma Burr
HR: Amanda Stalker 3 (S)
2B: Izzy Giacomelli (OHS), and Maleah Brockington (OHS)
Berne-Knox-Westerlo 9, Oneonta 6 (Saturday)
OHS … 141 00 — 6 7 3
B-K-W … 412 20 — 9 8 2
OHS: Madie Dening (L), Lily Bridger (5), and Maleah Brockington
B-K-W: C. Curvin (W), and M. Saddlemine
HR: Abbie Platt 2 (OHS), C. Curvin (B-K-W)
3B: A. Steven (B-K-W), E. Cyr (B-K-W)
2B: Maleah Brockington (OHS), A. Steven (B-K-W)
Delhi/Downsville 8, Laurens/Milford 4 (Saturday)
DA/D … 020 221 1 — 8 10 3
L/M … 200 101 0 — 4 3 1
DA/D: Alli Ferrara (W) and Kara Fitch 9 ks
L/M: Bella Garlick (L), Kara Mertz (4) and Taylor Beckley
HR: Victoria Verspoor (DA/D)
Delhi/Downsville 17, Roxbury 4 (Saturday)
Rox … 301 000 0 — 4 6 4
DA/D … 343 304 X — 17 14 1
Rox: Kylie DeMaio (L) and Lexi DeMaio
DA/D: Alli Ferrara (W) and Kara Fitch
HR: Alli Ferrara (DA/D), Lexi DeMaio (Rox)
2B: Lexi DeMaio (Rox), Ryleigh Goodchild (Rox)
Laurens/Milford 13, Roxbury 5 (Saturday)
L/M … 215 320 X — 13 13 2
Rox … 001 220 X — 5 3 3
L/M: Brooke Mann (W), Kara Mertz (4) and Bella Garlick
Rox: Mikayla Wright (L) and Patterson
2B: Bella Garlick (L/M), Bella Qua (L/M)
Cooperstown 15, Sauquoit Valley 1 (Saturday)
Coop … 217 005 0 — 15 12 1
SV … 000 100 0 — 1 2 1
Coop: Dani Seamon (W) and Katie Crippen 10 ks
SV: Madalyn M. (L) and Bella C.
HR: Dani Seamon (Coop)
2B: Tori France (Coop), Katie Crippen (Coop)
Cooperstown 159, Sherburne-Earlville 174
Cooperstown’s golf team edged Sherburne-Earlville 159-174 in Monday’s match at Mountain Top Golf Course.
Max Jones and Charlie Lambert led the Hawkeyes with matching rounds of 40. Following them were Brayden Sentz with 42 and Ben Lewis with a 47.
Cooperstown will face Owen D. Young Tuesday at Otsego Golf Club.
Cooperstown 159, Sherburne-Earlville 174 At Mountain Top Golf Course Par 36, Front 9
Coop: Max Jones 40, Charlie Lambert 40, Brayden Sentz 42, Ben Lewis 47
S-E: Garret Winton 40, Balin Olsen 41, Avery Parsons 44, Parker Goedel 49
