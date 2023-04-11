The Unatego/Franklin baseball team defeated Afton 1-0 at home on Tuesday in an outstanding pitchers’ duel featuring Braeden Johnson for U/F and Ryan Wright for the Crimson Knights.
Johnson was masterful for U/F, striking out 18 in a complete game, one-hit shutout in which he allowed only one walk along with the lone base knock.
Wright was excellent as well, allowing one run over six innings for Afton while striking out seven in the loss.
Brayden Nichols went 2-for-3 with a run scored, while Chase Birdsall went 1-for-3 with an RBI single for U/F.
Unatego/Franklin coach Frank Microni said he enjoyed the pitcher’s duel and was impressed with Johnson’s dominant performance.
“I think both pitchers threw very well,” he said. “Johnson is a quality kid. He puts a lot of time into baseball. Training, running, conditioning. He has a God-given talent.
“Afton is a pretty good class D team. They have kids that play all summer... There’s a lot of good quality baseball around the area right now, and it’s kind of neat to see. Johnson has talent and he works hard. He is becoming smarter, he’s not relying on just his fastball, and he has his brother, Xander Johnson, back there calling pitches. He’s mixing up pitches, and they have been throwing together since they’ve been knee-high. There is a little bit of chemistry and connection there, and I think it’s shown. I’m really happy for him, because he loves to play baseball, and he’s got a heck of an arm. Today was a great game.”
There were no base runners for either side until a third-inning walk by U/F’s Nate Craft, and the game remained scoreless until the fourth. Nichols singled and later came around to score on a two-out single by Birdsall.
It was no surprise to Microni that Birdsall came through to break the tie in a big at-bat.
“He has actually had a lot of big at-bats,” he said of Birdsall. “He is a junior right now, and he played for me as a sophomore. It seems like he is kind of a clutch kid, and he’ll do that. Maybe it won’t look so good for a while, then when I need him to produce, he’ll do that. He has done that before, so I like having him in that spot when we need to have a run.”
Both pitchers continued to throw scoreless innings, but Unatego/Franklin had a chance to break the game open in the bottom of the sixth. Nichols led off the inning with a single and Xander Johnson reached base on a bunt. Braeden Johnson worked a walk to load the bases with no outs, but Wright was able to get a double play and a strikeout to give Afton a chance to come back in the seventh.
Matthew Carman drew a one-out walk in the seventh, but Johnson was able to produce a double play of his own, this time to end the game.
Microni was pleased with the way his defense was able to step up with the game on the line, after only having one ball put into play prior to the double-play.
“Monday we had a tough defensive day. We’re young”, he said. “Baseball is really hard mentally to stay in the game when you’re not getting a ball hit to you. All of a sudden at the end of the game you’ve got a ball hit to you and you have to make a double play, there’s a little bit of mental toughness there, so that’s huge. For them to be on their toes, and make that play is huge. It’s a really neat way to end the game”.
Unatego/Franklin will host Morris/Edmeston on Wednesday, while Afton will host Harpursville on Thursday.
Unatego 1, Afton 0
A … 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
U … 000 100 0 — 1 4 0
A: Ryan Wright (L), and Matthew Carman
U: Braeden Johnson (W), and Xander Johnson
