Braeden Johnson’s no-hitter led the Unatego/Franklin baseball team to a 9-0 win over Delhi/Downsville Tuesday in a game played in Sidney.
Johnson struck out 16 batters in his outstanding performance while walking just two. He also doubled at the plate in the win.
Logan Utter doubled three times and tallied four RBI, while Jacob Vandermark and Chase Birdsall also doubled for U/F.
Isaac Marsiglio and Luke Sanford combined to strike out four for Delhi/Downsville.
Unatego/Franklin will visit Harpursville Wednesday while Delhi/Downsville will visit Sidney on the same day.
South Kortright 6, Gilboa 0
Adam Champlin tossed a no-hitter of his own in South Kortright’s 6-0 Delaware League win over Gilboa Tuesday.
Champlin recorded 20 of the Rams’ 21 outs via strikeout while walking five batters in the dominant outing.
Champlin also helped his own cause at the plate, finishing with three hits including a triple.
South Kortright, which improves to 11-0, will face Walton in the Calhoun Tournament in Davenport Saturday.
Morris/Edmeston 12, Schenevus 4
Morris/Edmeston defeated Schenevus 12-4 Tuesday in Tri-Valley League action.
Gavin McEnroe hit a home run and a double, while JJ Benjamin hit a triple for M/E. Asa Dugan and Preston Graham also doubled in the win.
Mehki Regg led the Schenevus offense, going 3-for-4 with a triple.
Morris/Edmeston will visit Bainbridge-Guilford Thursday while Schenevus will visit Stamford/Jefferson Friday.
Unatego/Franklin 9, Delhi/Downsville 0
U/F … 011 430 0 — 9 13 0
DA/D … 000 000 0 — 0 0 1
U/F: Braeden Johson (W), and Xander Johnson
DA/D: Isaac Marsiglio (L), Luke Sanford (6), and Lane Ackerly
2B: Jacob Vandermark (U/F), Chase Birdsall (U/F), Logan Utter 3 (U/F), Braeden Johson (U/F)
South Kortright 6, Gilboa 0
G … 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
SK … 410 001 X — 6 8 0
G: Joe Wille (L), David Cammer (4), Jacob Strauch (6) and William Cipolla
SK: Adam Champlin (W) and Darren Dengler
3B: Adam Champlin (SK)
Morris/Edmeston 12, Schenevus 4
SCS … 001 030 0 — 4 5 2
M/E … 401 412 X — 12 16 2
SCS: Ryan Spranger (L), Mehki Regg (4), and Tim Green
M/E: JJ Benjamin (W), Asa Dugan (5), and Kyle Ough
HR: Gavin McEnroe (M/E)
3B: JJ Benjamin (M/E), Mehki Regg (S)
2B: Asa Dugan (M/E), Preston Graham (M/E), Gavin McEnroe (M/E), Kyle Ough (M/E)
Morris/Edmeston 5, Schenevus 2
Morris/Edmeston topped Schenevus 5-2 in Tuesday’s softball game which was played at the Cooperstown All-Star Village in Oneonta.
Maeve Robinson led M/E at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs. Hannah Wist added a double and an RBI while striking out seven batters in the circle to pick up the win. She allowed just one walk and three hits.
Serenity Hopkins notched a triple for Schenevus while Autumn Burton had four strikeouts in the circle.
Morris/Edmeston will host Laurens/Milford Wednesday while Schenevus will visit Fort Plain Thursday.
Chenango Forks 4, Oneonta 3
Oneonta fell to Chenango Forks 4-3 Tuesday at home.
Logan Jipson tripled for OHS, while Abbie Platt doubled twice, and Maleah Brockington, Lily Bridger added doubles of their own in the loss.
Madie Dening struck out four over seven innings for the Yellowjackets.
Oneonta will visit Norwich Wednesday.
Morris/Edmeston 5, Schenevus 2
SCS … 000 011 0 — 2 3 4
M/E … 202 010 X — 5 6 3
SCS: A. Burton (L) and S. Osborne
M/E: H. Wist (W) and K. Buriella
3B: M. Robinson (M/E), S. Hopkins (S)
2B: H. Wist (M/E)
Chenango Forks 4, Oneonta 3
CF … 201 000 1 — 4 10 1
OHS … 001 110 0 — 3 8 1
CF: Jessica Stone, Whitney Walker (4, W), and Shay Bennadini
OHS: Madie Dening (L), and Maleah Brockington
3B: Logan Jipson (OHS)
2B: Abbie Platt 2 (OHS), Maleah Brockington (OHS), Lily Bridger (OHS)
The Oneonta track and field teams swept Windsor in a dual meet held Tuesday. The OHS girls won 106-24 while the boys triumphed 106-33.
Claire Seguin was a triple winner on the girls side, taking first in the 100, 200 and pole vault for the Yellowjacketes. Winning two events each were Anya Sloth (800, 1500) and Maggie Nealis (long jump, triple jump).
Other winners for the Oneonta girls were Shakira Morrison (100 hurdles), Selene Wellman (400), Jaelyn Privitera (400 hurdles), Clare Churchill (3000), Becky Foko (discus) and Sasha Sloth (high jump).
Beckett Holmes led the OHS boys with first-place finishes in the 110 hurdles, triple jump and long jump. Noah Ashe added a pair of wins in the shot put and discus.
Also winning for Oneonta were Colin Fletcher-Foster 1600, James Erickson (400), Vaughn Thomas (400 hurdles), Keyon Ziaie (800), Finlay Oliver (200), Brandon Gardner (3200), Porter Holmes (long jump) and Logan Temming (pole vault).
Oneonta will be at the Golden Bear Relays in Vestal Friday.
GIRLS
Oneonta 106, Windsor 24
100 hurdles: 1. Shakira Morrison (OHS) 20.6, 2. K. Jones (W), 3. K. Turley (OHS); 3200 relay: 1. Oneonta, 2. Windsor; 100: 1. Claire Seguin (OHS) 12.8, 2. S. Wellman (OHS), 3. A. Jones (W); 1500: 1. Anya Sloth (OHS) 5:28, 2. K. Smith (W), 3. L. Jelic (OHS); 400 relay: 1. Oneonta 54.6; 400: 1. Selene Wellman (OHS) 1:10.4, 2. C. Rooke (W), 3. G. Reed (W); 400 hurdles: 1. Jaelyn Privitera (OHS) 1:20.8; 800: 1. Anya Sloth (OHS) 2:44.9, 2. J. Forbes (OHS), 3. S. Truesdell (OHS); 200: 1. Claire Seguin (OHS) 27.6, 2. N. Wilde (OHS), 3. K. Morton (OHS); 3000: 1. Clare Churchill (OHS) 13:20.8; 1600 relay: 1. Oneonta 5:04.8, 2. Windsor; Shot put: 1. Dakota Payne (W) 23-08, 2. B. Foko (OHS), 3. K. Turley (OHS); Discus: 1. Becky Foko (OHS) 73-10, 2. K. Turley (OHS), 3. F. Fenescey (W); High jump: 1. Sasha Sloth (OHS) 4-02, 2. A. Jones (W); Long jump: 1. Maggie Nealis (OHS) 14-04.25, 2. K. Morton (OHS), 3. K. Jones (W); Triple jump: 1. Maggie Nealis (OHS) 30-05.5, 2. K. Jones (W); Pole vault: 1. Claire Seguin (OHS) 7-0, 2. S. Sloth (OHS)
BOYS
Oneonta 106, Windsor 33
3200 relay: 1. Oneonta 9:51.6, 2. Windsor; 110 hurdles: 1. Beckett Holmes (OHS) 17.0, 2. J. Austin (W), 3. V. Thomas (OHS); 100: 1. Jeremiah Austin (W) 11.9, 2. H. Adornato (W), 3. J. Erickson (OHS); 400 relay: 1. Windsor 47.4, 2. Oneonta; 1600: 1. Colin Fletcher-Foster (OHS) 4:54.6, 2. B. Gardner (OHS), 3. J. Sansom (W); 400: 1. James Erickson (OHS) 55.5, 2. J. Forbes (OHS), 3. B. Dudley (OHS); 400 hurdles: 1. Vaughn Thomas (OHS) 1:14.2, 2. B. Gardner (OHS); 800: 1. Keyon Ziaie (OHS) 2:37.9, 2. G. Rissberger (OHS), 3. O. Shultz; 200: 1. Finlay Oliver (OHS) 23.9, 2. N. Kahl (OHS), 3. E. House (OHS); 3200: 1. Brandon Gardner (OHS) 10:48.1, 2. D. Lema (OHS), 3. O. Shultz (OHS); 1600 relay: 1. Oneonta 4:44.5; Shot put: 1. Noah Ashe (OHS) 36-06, 2. G. Soundararaj (W), 3. R. Sansom (W); Discus: 1. Noah Ashe (OHS) 89-09, 2. B. McKercher (W), 3. R. Sansom (W); High jump: 1. Beckett Holmes (OHS) 5-04, 2. T. Otis (W), 3. J. Quick (OHS); Long jump: 1. Porter Holmes (OHS) 18-01.5, 2. B. Holmes (OHS), 3. J. Austin (W); Triple jump: 1. Beckett Holmes (OHS) 38-04.25, 2. G. Soundararaj (W); Pole vault: 1. Logan Temming (OHS) 10-06, 2. J. Forster-Rothbart (OHS)
Delhi 5, Oxford 0
The Delhi tennis team improved to 10-0 on the season Tuesday with a 5-0 victory over Oxford.
Winning in singles action for the Bulldogs were Tabor Reed, Risdon Reed and Hallee Bodo. The doubles teams of Ryan Burrows and Tyler Branigan, and Bryce Burrows and Vidya Samudrala were also victorious.
Delhi will host Deposit-Hancock Thursday.
Delhi 5, Oxford 0
Singles: Tabor Reed (DA) def. John Rovente 6-4, 6-4; Risdon Reed (DA) def. Madalyn Barrows 6-1, 6-1; Hallee Bodo (DA) def. Sam Hendricks 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: Ryan Burrows and Tyler Branigan (DA) def. Jill Finch and Jocie Finch 6-1, 6-0; Bryce Burrows and Vidya Samudrala (DA) def. Nora Thorne and Addison Hinman 6-0, 6-1
