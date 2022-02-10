Unatego girls down Oxford to clinch spot in MAC title game

The Unatego girls notched an impressive win over Oxford on Thursday, downing the Blackhawks 55-41 at home to advance to the Midstate Athletic Conference title game.
The Spartans raced out to a 16-8 lead in the first quarter and eventually built up a 36-20 halftime advantage that they would never relinquish.
Alexa Lucia led the scoring for the Spartans with 15 points. Also finishing in double figures was Kylie Mussaw with 12 points while Bailey McCoy added eight points of her own. Elsewhere, Maddie Wilsey pulled down 13 rebounds to go along with six points.
Madalyn Barrows had a nice game in a losing effort for Oxford with a game-high 21 points.
Unatego will face Delhi on Friday, Feb. 18 at SUNY Delhi in the MAC Championship Game.
Unadilla Valley 58, Deposit-Hancock 24
The Storm finished off their season with a convincing 58-24 win over the Eagles on Thursday in Midstate Athletic Conference action.
Kadence York registered a double-double in the victory, finishing with an impressive 26 points and 11 rebounds. Jaiden Schrag and Morgan Hodge also scored in double-digits for UV with 12 and 10 points respectively.
Addison Makowski was Deposit-Hancock’s leading scorer with six points.
Unadilla Valley finishes the season with a record of 6-13.
Margaretville 40, Gilboa 35
Margaretville celebrated a win over Gilboa 40-35 on its Senior Night, honoring senior players Netalia Herrera, Bailee Herrel, and Hailey Maggio.
Herrera and teammate Samantha VonBernewitz led Margaretville with 15 points each.
For Gilboa, Kara Dumas led her team with 14 points, followed by Taryn VanValkenburg with 10 points.
Margaretville will play Charlotte Valley on Monday.
Walton 37, Bainbridge-Guilford 32
The Warriors beat the Bobcats 37-32 in a low-scoring Midstate Athletic Conference game on Thursday.
Leading the way for the Warriors was Jacqlyn Gransbury who scored 20 points.
Scoring in double-digits for the Bobcats was Johnna Henderson with 12 points. Celeste Baldwin added nine points.
Unatego 55, Oxford 41
U … 16 20 12 7 — 55
O … 8 12 7 14 — 41
Unatego: Bailey McCoy 3 0-0 8, Alexa Lucia 5 4-6 15, McKenna Gilbertson 0 0-0 0, Kylie Mussaw 5 0-2 12, Chelsi VanDeusen 1 0-1 2, Maddie Wilsey 3 0-0 6, Natasha Swift 0 0-0 0, Lizzy Craft 2 2-4 6, Tatum Codington 2 0-0 6. Totals: 21 6-13 55
Oxford: Naiomi Smith 1 0-0 2, Kyla Kelsey-Jones 1 0-2 2, Madalyn Barrows 6 9-10 21, Kadence Gallo 0 0-0 0, Taylor Smith 0 0-0 0, Ella Kelsey 2 2-4 6, Ava Benjamin 2 2-2 6, Bailey Chesebro 2 0-0 4, Madison Long 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 13-18 41
Three-point baskets: U 7 (McCoy 2, Lucia, Mussaw 2, Codington 2); Ox 0
Unadilla Valley 58, Deposit-Hancock 24
UV … 16 19 18 5 — 58
D-H … 7 5 7 5 — 24
UV: Isabella Potter 2 1-2 5, Jaiden Schrag 6 0-0 12, Kadence York 9 8-10 26, Madison Sayles 0 0-0 0, Katrina Smith 1 0-0 2, Keona Courtright 1 0-0 2, Kiara Foster 0 1-2 1, Lily Parker 0 0-0 0, Bella Jones 0 0-0 0, Morgan Hodge 5 0-0 10. Totals: 24 10-14 58
D-H: Madison Felter 1 1-2 3, Addison Makowski 3 0-2 6, Cassidy Bruford 1 0-0 3, Olivia Carey 2 0-0 4, Abigail Russel 2 0-0 5, Nevaeh Rivera 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Wank 1 1-2 3. Totals: 10 2-6 24
Three-point baskets: UV 0; D-H 2 (Bruford, Russel)
Margaretville 40, Gilboa 35
M … 8 8 14 10 — 40
G … 7 11 9 8 — 35
Margaretville: Ashley Camano 3 0-0 6, Netalia Herrera 7 0-6 15, Anna Gavette 1 0-0 2, Bailee Herrel 1 0-0 2, Samantha VonBernewitz 6 2-4 15, Hailey Maggio 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 2-10 40
Gilboa: Kristin Brando 1 0-0 2, Laura Breigle 3 1-2 7, Bailey Hughes 0 0-2 0, Kara Dumas 5 2-4 14, Olivia Ross 1 0-0 2, Taryn VanValkenburg 4 2-6 10. Totals 14 5-16 35
Three-point baskets: M 2 (Herrera, VonBernewitz); G 2 (Dumas 2)
Walton 37, Bainbridge-Guilford 32
W … 2 13 13 9 — 32
B-G … 7 6 10 9 — 32
Walton: Havyn Merwin 1 0-0 2, Abigail DelBalso 0 0-0 0, Ava Coons 2 0-0 4, Jacqlyn Gransbury 6 8-11 20, Eve Foster 0 0-0 0, Jillian Wright 1 0-0 2, Makara MacGibbon 1 2-4 5, Kaitlyn Wood 2 0-0 4, Makenna MacGibbon 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 10-15 37
B-G: Celeste Baldwin 3 3-5 9, Joslyn Henderson 2 0-0 4, Johnna Henderson 5 2-6 12, Chandler Benjamin 2 0-0 4, Jordyn Parsons 0 0-4 0, Abigail Wombacker 2 1-2 3. Totals 14 6-17 32
Three-point baskets: W 1 (Makara MacGibbon); B-G 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.