Unatego wrapped up its girls soccer season with an 8-2 victory at home over Charlotte Valley on Tuesday, finishing with a record of 9-2 (7-1 in MAC play).
Dana Stepp had three goals and two assists for Unatego, becoming the first Unatego player to surpass 100 goals. She entered the game with 99 goals and finished with 102.
Unatego's other goals came from Anabel Rommer, Tatum Codington, Jenna Faulkner, Alexa Lucia and Haleigh Burton. Stepp and Rommer had two assists apiece, and Kaitlyn Fortin and Shealinn Stevens also had assists.
Natalie Amadon and Cadence Santiago scored for Charlotte Valley.
Burton and Chelsi VanDeusen combined to make 10 saves for Unatego, while Summer Gettle stopped 14 shots for Charlotte Valley.
Unatego 8, Charlotte Valley 2
Unatego 3 5 — 8
Charlotte Valley 2 0 — 0
Unatego: Dana Stepp (3-2), Anabel Rommer (1-2), Tatum Codington (1-0), Jenna Faulkner (1-0), Alexa Lucia (1-0), Haleigh Burton (1-0), Kaitlyn Fortin (0-1), Shealinn Stevens (0-1).
Charlotte Valley: Natalie Amadon (1-0), Cadence Santiago (1-0).
Shots/corners: Unatego 22-2, Charlotte Valley 12-2
Saves: (U) Haleigh Burton 4, Chelsi VanDeusen 6. (CV) Summer Gettle 14.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Oneonta at Windsor
Oneonta's Korbin Jones came in first but Windsor prevailed Tuesday in a cross-country meet at Windsor.
Jones finished the approximately 2.35-mile course in 13:56, averaging a sub-6-minute mile for the first time this season.
“Just a shame that the season is coming to an end,” Oneonta coach Dan Forbes said via email. “We are overlapping right into track season so my kids have even more time to get into better shape. … I'm really looking forward to this track season and seeing what they can do until June!”
Forbes said his 4th and 7th place runners, Brandon Gardener and Dylan Sorenson respectively, both dropped time from previous meets.
Only two girls ran for an incomplete team for Oneonta this meet, with Simone Schumer winning the race with a time of 15:43, and Sam Ficano in second, dropping time after coming back from an injury earlier this year.
Cross-Country
at Windsor
Boys Team Scores: Windsor 26 Oneonta 29
Winner (2.35 miles) Korbin Jones (Oneonta) 13:56
Oneonta 4, Brandon Gardner 14:35, 7, Dylan Sorenson 15:09, 8, Nick Kahl 15:26, 9, Jack Gustafson 15:39, 11, Alan Michael Rubin 17:17, 13, Eli House 20:56
Girls Team Scores:
Winner (2.35 miles) Simone Schumer (Oneonta) 15:43
Oneonta 2, Sam Ficano 19:39
