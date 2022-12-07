The Unatego girls basketball team secured a hard-fought 31-24 win over Delhi in a Midstate Athletic Conference game on Wednesday that saw each team play stellar defense.
Maddie Wilsey led the Spartans with eight points while Bailey McCoy and Lizzy Craft each scored seven.
Delhi’s Natalie Vredenburgh finished with eight points and six rebounds. Each team held the other to single-digits in all four quarters.
Unatego is off until next Thursday when it hosts Deposit-Hancock. Delhi hosts Schoharie on Friday.
Oneonta 61, Whitney Point 25
The Yellowjackets raced out to an 18-2 first-quarter lead against Whitney Point on Wednesday and never looked back in a 61-25 victory.
Jordan Bellinger scored 20 points to lead Oneonta’s attack. Also contributing in the win were Abbie Platt with 13 points, Natalie VanZandt with nine, and Megan Cleveland with eight.
Oneonta is off until next Wednesday when it visits Chenango Valley.
South Kortright 53, Franklin 30
South Kortright jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the first quarter against Franklin on Wednesday to cruise to a 53-30 win in non-league play.
Caitlin Deysenroth scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Rams. Addy Eckert, meanwhile, added 18 points of her own.
Shannon Kingsbury was Franklin’s leading scorer with 15 points.
South Kortright will be at Downsville on Thursday while Franklin hosts Worcester on Friday.
Sidney 55, Walton 33
Sidney downed Walton 55-33 on Wednesday in a Midstate Athletic Conference game. After trailing early, Sidney outscored Walton 48-19 over the final three quarters to pull away for the win.
Ava Cirigliano finished with 25 points to lead Sidney and Emma Simmons scored 14 of her own.
For Walton, Grace Walley led the scoring with 10 points.
Sidney hosts Norwich on Friday while Walton hosts Deposit-Hancock the same night.
Greene 52, Unadilla Valley 32
The Unadilla Valley girls fell to Greene 52-32 in Wednesday’s MAC showdown.
Payton Yahner scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Trojans while Abby Yahner had nine points.
For UV, Kadence York finished with 10 points and Jaiden Schrag had eight.
Unadilla Valley will be at the Sherburne-Earlville Tournament on Friday.
Worcester 50, Gilboa 11
An 18-0 first quarter helped propel the Worcester girls to a 50-11 victory over Gilboa on Wednesday.
Hailey Shalor hit four three-pointers as part of an 18-point night for the Wolverines. Anna Serdy added 11 points in the win.
Worcester will visit Franklin on Friday.
Unatego 31, Delhi 24
U … 9 8 9 5 — 31
DA … 5 7 6 6 — 24
U: Bailey McCoy 3 0-0 7, Harly Birdsall 1 0-0 3, Madison Birdsall 0 0-0 0, Kylie Mussaw 0 0-0 0, Maddie Wilsey 3 2-2 8, K. Henn 1 2-2 4, Gracie Tilt 1 0-0 2, Lizzy Craft 2 3-4 7. Totals: 11 5-8 31
DA: Julia Baxter 0 1-2 1, Natalie Vredenburgh 4 0-2 8, K. Cheshire 1 0-0 3, Hannah Ransford 0 1-2 1, Victoria Verspoor 1 1-2 3, El Wagner 1 1-2 3, Alyssa Gioffe 0 1-2 1, Vidya Samudrala 1 2-2 4. Totals: 7 7-14 24
Three-point baskets: U 2 (McCoy, H. Birdsall); DA 1 (Cheshire)
Oneonta 61, Whitney Point 25
OHS … 18 17 13 13 — 61
WP … 2 6 11 6 — 25
OHS: Jordan Bellinger 6 6-6 20, Natalie VanZandt 4 1-2 9, Sarah Brown 0 0-0 0, Megan Cleveland 3 0-0 8, Selene Wellman 0 0-0 0, Thalia Welman 3 0-4 7, Abbie Platt 3 5-10 13, Isabella Giacomelli 1 2-2 4. Totals: 20 14-22 61
WP: A. Morgan 1 0-0 2, T. Peterson 0 0-0 0, S. Somers 5 4-6 14, J. Bidwell 0 0-0 0, M. Livingston 2 0-0 4, J. Burns 2 0-0 4, J. Jordan 0 0-0 0, D. James 0 1-2 1, A. Gollogly 0 0-0 0, M. Burk 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 5-8 25
Three-point baskets: OHS 7 (Bellinger 2, Cleveland 2, T. Wellman, Platt 2); WP 0
South Kortright 53, Franklin 30
SK … 17 12 14 10 — 53
F … 3 4 15 8 — 30
SK: C. Chakar 0 0-2 0, M. Coberly 1 1-2 3, K. Reinshagen 0 0-0 0, A. Finkie 0 0-0 0, C. Deysenroth 12 2-2 26, A. Eckert 9 0-2 18, A. Haynes 0 0-0 0, C. Dropp 2 1-2 6, M. Albano 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 4-10 53
F: M. Hyzer 1 0-0 2, H. Taggart 1 1-2 4, S. Rosenbusch 1 0-0 2, S. Kingsbury 5 4-8 15, D. Rosenbusch 0 1-2 1, M. Beers 0 0-0 0, L. VanDyke 2 1-2 6. Totals: 10 6-12 30
Three-point baskets: SK 1 (Dropp); F 3 (Taggart, Kingsbury, VanDyke)
Sidney 55, Walton 33
S … 7 10 23 15 — 55
W … 13 2 8 9 — 33
S: Ava Cirigliano 12 0-0 25, Bri Taylor 1 0-2 2, Emma Simmons 5 3-8 14, Isabella West 3 0-0 6, Makayla Bales 2 0-0 4, Emily Russo 0 0-0 0, Zoe Sullivan 2 0-0 4, Maya Paul 0 0-2 0. Totals: 25 3-12 55
W: Eve Foster 3 0-0 7, Havyn Merwin 0 0-0 0, Ella Beardslee 1 0-0 3, Ava Coons 2 2-2 7, MaKara MacGibbon 1 1-3 3, Grace Walley 4 2-7 10, MaKenna MacGibbon 1 0-0 3. Totals: 12 5-12 33
Three-point baskets: S 2 (Cirigliano, Simmons); W 4 (Foster, Beardslee, Coons, MaKenna MacGibbon)
Greene 52, Unadilla Valley 32
G … 7 12 22 11 — 52
UV … 6 6 8 12 — 32
G: Claire Flanagan 2 0-0 4, Cassie Butler 2 0-0 6, Molly Cornell 0 0-0 0, Abby Yahner 3 3-4 9, Payton Yahner 6 6-6 20, Cali Knapp 2 0-0 4, Julie Dutcher 1 0-0 2, Dakota LaBlane 1 0-0 2, Lyla Biefeldt 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 9-10 52.
UV: Adrienne Hodge 0 0-2 0, Jaiden Schrag 3 2-2 8, Kadence York 1 8-10 10, Kora Johnson 2 0-0 4, Myriah Taylor 1 0-0 2, Madison Sayles 1 0-0 2, Natalie Crandall 1 0-0 2, Madison Parker 0 0-0 0, Bella Jones 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Acre 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 10-14 32.
Three-point baskets: G 5 (Butler 2, P. Yahner 2, Biefeldt); UV 0
Worcester 50, Gilboa 11
W … 18 15 12 5 — 50
G … 0 4 4 3 — 11
W: Shultz 2 0-0 4, Adams 3 0-0 6, Holzer 0 0-0 0, Meiser 0 0-0 0, Ventuleth 1 2-3 4, Odell 2 0-0 4, Schoeberl 0 0-0 0, Shalor 7 0-0 18, Falcone 0 0-0 0, Tompkins 1 1-2 3, Serdy 5 0-0 11, Boyle 0-0 0. Totals: 21 3-5 50
G: Sutton 2 0-0 6, P. VanValkenburgh 0 0-0 0, Breigle 0 0-0 0, Ross 0 0-0 0, Cruz 1 0-0 2, Ciaravino 1 1-2 3, A. VanValkenburgh 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 1-2 11
Three-point baskets: W 5 (Shalor 4, Serdy); G 2 (Sutton 2)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Downsville 74, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 34 (Tuesday)
Downsville hit 12 three-pointers in a convincing 74-34 win over Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Tuesday.
Gavin Brunner and Tyler Reed led the way on offense for the Eagles as each player hit five treys in the win; Brunner finished with 23 points while Reed had 17. Kaden Cicio (10 points) also finished in double-figures.
Noah Pain and Devon Hartwell each scored 11 points for G-MU.
Downsville 74, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 34 (Tuesday)
D … 20 23 9 22 — 74
G-MU … 2 6 15 11 — 34
D: Tyler Reed 6 0-0 17, Chase Mabery 0 0-0 0, Gavin Brunner 9 0-0 23, Riley Brown 2 2-2 6, Kaden Cicio 4 1-3 10, Aden Galick 1 1-2 4, Skyler Odell 1 2-3 4, Nolan Barnhart 3 3-4 9, Everett West 0 1-2 1. Totals 26 10-16 74.
G-MU: Brennan Finch 0 0-0 0, Noah Pain 4 0-0 11, Latham Retz 0 0-0 0, Devon Hartwell 3 3-4 11, Kristian Stachure 1 0-0 3, Jeffrey Barnes 0 2-2 2, Corbin Demmon 0 0-0 0, Brian Wilson 3 1-2 7. Totals 11 6-8 34.
Three-point baskets: D 12 (Reed 5, Brunner 5, Cicio, Galick); G-MU 6 (Pain 3, Hartwell 2, Stachura)
VOLLEYBALL
Cooperstown 3, Remsen 0
The Cooperstown volleyball team swept Remsen on Wednesday by scores of 25-13, 25-15, 25-15.
The top performers for the Hawkeyes in the win were Sophia Hotaling (24 digs, four kills, one assist, one ace); Violet Gentiles (11 digs, 11 assists, eight aces, one kill); Lucy Hayes (14 assists, three digs); Braeden Victory (nine kills, seven digs); and Maralina Furlan (seven kills, three digs, one block).
Cooperstown is home against Westmoreland on Monday.
Cooperstown 3, Remsen 0
Game Scores: 25-13, 25-15, 25-15
Coop: Sophia Hotaling 24 digs, 4 kills, 1 assist, 1 ace; Jillian Lifgren 5 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Violet Gentiles 1 kill, 11 digs, 11 assists, 8 aces; Lucy Hayes 3 digs, 14 assists; Maralina Furlan 7 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Braeden Victory 9 kills, 7 digs; Sofia Ingalls 3 digs, 1 ace
Remsen: n/a
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.