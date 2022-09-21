Unatego rode a four-goal second half to rally for a 5-4 victory over Bainbridge-Guilford at home on Wednesday in a Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Avery James scored the game-winner for Unatego with just over four minutes left in regulation. James also tallied an assist in the victory. Unatego’s other goalscorers were Elizabeth Craft, Ruby Stevenson, Kylie Mussaw, and Harly Birdsall. Bailey McCoy added an assist.
Gabriella Cuozzo and Johnna Henderson each scored twice for the Bobcats with Henderson assisting on both of Cuozzo’s goals.
In goal, Unatego’s Sarah Ostrander made four saves while B-G’s Danica Park finished with nine stops.
Unatego will visit Greene on Friday while Bainbridge-Guilford hosts Sidney on Friday.
Unadilla Valley 4, Sidney 0
The Lady Storm celebrated Senior Night with a 4-0 victory over Sidney on Wednesday.
All four of UV’s goals came in the first half, two from Kailee Figger and two from Kadence York. Myriah Taylor and Natalie Crandall each had an assist.
UV goalie Kalie Naughton had three saves in the shutout. For Sidney, Paige Duchnowski stopped 11 shots while Brynn Grant had two saves.
Unadilla Valley honored seniors Kadence York, Pyper Kneale, Emily Nichols, and Kailee Figger.
Cooperstown 4, Waterville 0
Cooperstown earned a 4-0 victory against Waterville on Wednesday.
Sophia Hotaling led the way for the Lady Hawkeyes with two goals. Elsewhere, Mia Pelcer and Claire Jensen each had one goal and Cecilia Franck had two assists.
Kayla Roberts had 19 saves for Waterville and Brenna Seamon had six for Cooperstown in the shutout.
Cooperstown is off until next Thursday when it visits Sherburne-Earlville.
Unatego 5, Bainbridge-Guilford 4
U … 1-4-5
B-G … 2-2-4
Unatego: Elizabeth Craft 1-0, Avery James 1-1, Ruby Stevenson 1-0, Bailey McCoy 0-1, Kylie Mussaw 1-0, Harly Birdsall 1-0
B-G: Gabriella Cuozzo 2-0, Johnna Henderson 2-2
Shots-Corner Kicks: U 16-4, B-G 9-3
Goalies: Sarah Ostrander (U) 4, Danica Park (B-G) 9
Unadilla Valley 4, Sidney 0
UV … 4-0-4
S … 0-0-0
UV: Kailee Figger 2-0, Kadence York 2-0, Myriah Taylor 0-1, Natalie Crandall 0-1
Sid: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: UV 15-4, Sid 5-1
Goalies: Kalie Naughton (UV) 3, Brynn Grant (Sid) 2, Paige Duchnowski (Sid) 11
Cooperstown 4, Waterville 0
C … 3-1-4
W … 0-0-0
C: Sophia Hotaling 2-0, Mia Pelcer 1-0, Claire Jensen 1-0, Cecilia Franck 0-2
W: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: C 23-4; W 6-2
Goalies: Brenna Seamon (Coop) 6, Kayla Roberts (W) 19
FIELD HOCKEY
Deposit-Hancock 1, Walton 0, Shootout
The Deposit-Hancock field hockey team defeated Walton in a shootout on Wednesday after four quarters of regulation and two overtime periods failed to produce any goals.
D-H’s Addison Makowski and Averiona Curtis each scored in the shootout while goalie Abby Russell stopped all four Walton shooters to secure the win.
Russell finished with six saves in the game while teammate Hannah Sanford had nine stops. Walton’s Emma Wood recorded nine saves.
Deposit-Hancock 1, Walton 0, Shootout
D-H … 0-0-0-0-0-0-0
W … 0-0-0-0-0-0-0
D-H: none
W: none
Shots-Corners: D-H 10-11, W 19-6
Goalies: Hannah Sanford (D-H) 9, Abby Russell (D-H) 6, Emma Wood (W) 9
VOLLEYBALL
Deposit-Hancock 3, Unatego 0
Unatego’s volleyball team fell in straight sets to Deposit-Hancock 25-19, 25-10, 25-5 on Wednesday to drop to 2-3 on the season.
Kaitlyn Macumber led D-H with eight aces and four kills while Emily Moore had five assists and Enola Butler had two digs.
Unatego’s top performers were Ava Hilton (three aces, two kills), Katelyn Gloeckler (two aces), Mallory Hafele (three assists), Cassidy Barber (two digs), and Justice Palmer (two digs).
Unatego will be at Walton on Friday.
Oxford 3, Greene 0
The Blackhawks improved to 4-0 Wednesday with a straight-sets victory over Greene, defeating the Trojans 25-10, 25-13, 25-6.
Ava Benjamin led Oxford with 21 assists, 13 aces, and two kills. Also contributing were Mirrah Stewart (six aces, one dig), Hailey Richardson (two aces, two digs), Leah Oliver (four kills), and Mya-Rae Roys (three kills, one dig).
Oxford will visit Deposit-Hancock on Thursday.
Walton 3, Afton/Harpursville 2 (Tuesday)
Walton edged Afton/Harpursville in a tightly-contested five-set match on Tuesday by game scores of 26-28, 25-17, 25-14, 14-25, 15-6.
Caroline Gorence led Walton with 10 kills, six aces, and four digs. Elsewhere, Katelynn Gregory had five assists and four kills, Natalie McClenon had six assists and four digs, Gaby Oles had four kills, and Cadence Stanton had five aces.
For Afton/Harpursville, Madison Miller had 11 assists and three aces, Madison Nesbit had eight kills and two aces, and Elizabeth Ives had 11 digs.
Walton will visit Sidney on Thursday.
Deposit-Hancock 3, Unatego 0
Game Scores: 25-19, 25-10, 25-5
D-H: Kaitlyn Macumber 8 aces, 4 kills; Emily Moore 5 assists; Enola Butler 2 digs
U: Ava Hilton 3 aces, 2 kills; Katelyn Gloeckler 2 aces; Mallory Hafele 3 assists; Cassidy Barber 2 digs; Justice Palmer 2 digs
Oxford 3, Greene 0
Game Scores: 25-10, 25-13, 25-6
Oxford: Ava Benjamin 13 aces, 2 kills, 21 assists; Mirrah Stewart 6 aces, 1 dig; Elizabeth Knapp 2 aces; Hailey Richardson 2 aces, 2 digs; Leah Oliver 4 kills; Mya-Rae Roys 3 kills, 1 dig; Madalyn Barrows 2 kills; Brianna Fowlston 1 dig; Jadyn Ruff 1 dig
Greene: Lilliam Kemp 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 assist, 1 block; Peyton Fowler 1 ace; Lyla Biefeldt 1 ace; Lillian Kemp 1 kill, 1 assist, 1 block
Walton 3, Afton/Harpursville 2 (Tuesday)
Game Scores: 26-28, 25-17, 25-14, 14-25, 15-6
Walton: Katelynn Gregory 5 assists, 4 kills; Natalie McClenon 6 assists, 4 digs; Caroline Gorence 10 kills, 4 digs, 6 aces; Gaby Oles 4 kills; Cadence Stanton 5 aces
A/H: Madison Miller 11 assists, 3 aces; Madison Nesbit 8 kills, 2 aces; Elizabeth Ives 11 digs
