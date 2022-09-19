The Unatego girls soccer team overcame an early deficit to defeat Unadilla Valley 4-3 in overtime.
After falling behind 2-0 at the half, the Spartans scored three goals in the second frame to force OT, and won on Avery James’ game-winning strike.
Kylie Mussaw scored twice for Unatego, Harly Birdsall also found the back of the net, and Ruby Stevenson and Bailey McCoy each had an assist.
Kadence York netted a hat trick for the Storm with assists coming from Myriah Taylor and Isabella Potter.
In net, Chelsi VanDeusen and Sarah Ostrander combined for six saves for Unatego while Kalie Naughton and Brynn Grant had four stops combined for UV.
Franklin 5, Roxbury 2 (Saturday)
The Franklin girls soccer team secured its second straight Stamford Mayor’s Cup title on Saturday with a 5-2 victory over Roxbury.
Shannon Kingsbury led the Purple Devils with three goals and an assist. Valentina Temple added two goals and two assists while Taylor Amatuccio notched an assist.
For Roxbury, Alexia and Kylie DeMaio each scored goals and Livy Greico had an assist.
Franklin keeper Maddie Hyzer finished with seven saves while Chamille Sass stopped five shots for Roxbury.
Franklin hosts Richfield Springs on Tuesday.
Delhi 1, Stamford 0 (Saturday)
The Lady Bulldogs pulled out a 1-0 victory over Stamford on Saturday in the third-place game of the Stamford Mayor’s Cup.
Eleanor Wagner scored the deciding goal for Delhi with 19 minutes left in the second half. The goalkeeping duo of Hannah Ransford and Natalie Vredenburgh had two saves in the win. McKenna Hoyt finished with 14 saves for Stamford.
Liverpool 8, Oneonta 0 (Sunday)
Cicero-North Syracuse 8, Oneonta 0 (Saturday)
The Oneonta girls soccer team was in Syracuse over the weekend where it dropped a pair of 8-0 decisions to Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse.
Oneonta keeper Lilli Rowe made 26 combined saves in the two games.
Alexa Marsh and Grace Muller each scored twice for Liverpool while Emilee Rio led Cicero-North Syracuse with two goals.
Oneonta will host Owego Apalachin on Tuesday.
Mount Markham 1, Cooperstown 0 (Saturday)
The Lady Hawkeyes dropped a 1-0 contest to Mount Markham on Saturday.
Caroline Entwistle scored the game’s only goal 13 minutes into play off an assist by Kyra Piersma.
Mount Markham’s Mackenzie Roth finished with 12 saves for the shutout. Brenna Seamon had eight saves for Cooperstown.
“It was a great game,” Cooperstown coach Jennifer Pindar said via email. “It was an even game and MM won. We had our chances to score. We kept fighting to the end. We were trying to shoot up to the last second. Proud of our girls for fighting and staying in the game.”
Morris/Edmeston 13, Brookfield 0 (Saturday)
The Morris/Edmeston girls marked their Homecoming on Saturday with a 13-0 win over Brookfield.
Hannah Wist led the scoring for M/E with three goals and an assist, Molly Rifanburg, Arissa Bolton, and Carissa Richards each had two goals, and Avery Bolton had a goal and five assists.
Tatiana McAdams, Ella Sparaco, and Amira Ross each scored a goal as well while Aislinn Ray had two assists.
Abby White made one save for the shutout while Brookfield’s Kristine Plows made 25 stops.
Morris/Edmeston will host Schenevus on Tuesday.
Unatego 4, Unadilla Valley 3
Una … 0-3-1-4
UV … 2-1-0-3
Unatego: Harly Birdsall 1-0, Kylie Mussaw 2-0, Avery James 1-0, Ruby Stevenson 0-1, Bailey McCoy 0-1
UV: Kadence York 3-0, Myriah Taylor 0-1, Isabella Potter 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: Una 8-5, UV 10-5
Goalies: Chelsi VanDeusen (Una) 3, Sarah Ostrander (Una) 3, Kalie Naughton (UV) 3, Brynn Grant (UV) 1
Franklin 5, Roxbury 2 (Saturday)
F … 3-2-5
R … 1-1-2
Franklin: Shannon Kingsbury 3-1, Valentina Temple 2-2, Taylor Amatuccio 0-1
Roxbury: Alexia DeMaio 1-0, Kylie DeMaio 1-0, Livy Greico 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: F 11-6, R 10-3
Goalies: Maddie Hyzer (F) 7, Chamille Sass (Rox) 5
Delhi 1, Stamford 0 (Saturday)
DA … 0-1-1
S … 0-0-0
DA: Eleanor Wagner 1-0
S: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: DA 15-7, S 2-1
Goalies: Hannah Ransford/Natalie Vredenburgh (DA) 2, McKenna Hoyt (S) 14
Liverpool 8, Oneonta 0 (Sunday)
L … 4-4-8
OHS … 0-0-0
Liverpool: Isabella Melfi 1-0, Alexa Marsh 2-0, Jailyn Parrotte 1-0, Hope Adigun 1-0, Grace Muller 2-0, Sienna Villa 1-0
OHS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: L 28-7, OHS 0-0
Goalies: Emily Rath (L) 0, Lilli Rowe (OHS) 11
Cicero-North Syracuse 8, Oneonta 0 (Saturday)
CSN … 4-4-8
OHS … 0-0-0
CSN: Julianna Edwards 1-0, Emilee Rio 2-0, Allison Dimitrijevski 1-0, M. Jenkins 2-0, Katalina Laurence 1-0, M. Germain 1-0
OHS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: CSN 22-4, OHS 2-1
Goalies: Meghan McGrath (CSN) 1, Lilli Rowe (OHS) 15
Mount Markham 1, Cooperstown 0 (Saturday)
MM … 0-1-1
Coop … 0-0-0
MM: Caroline Entwistle 1-0, Kyra Piersma 0-1
Coop: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: MM 8-3, Coop 12-2
Goalies: Mackenzie Roth (MM) 12, Brenna Seamon (Coop) 8
Morris/Edmeston 13, Brookfield 0 (Saturday)
M/E … 7-6-13
Brook … 0-0-0
M/E(5-1 overall): Hannah Wist 3-1, Molly Rifanburg 2-2, Avery Bolton 1-5, Arissa Bolton 2-0, Carissa Richards 2-2, Tatiana McAdams 1-0, Ella Sparaco 1-0, Amira Ross 1-0, Aislinn Ray 0-2
Shots-Corner Kicks: M/E 40-9, B 1-0
Goalies: Abby White (M/E) 1, Kristine Plows (B) 25
FIELD HOCKEY
Walton 3, Spencer-Van Etten 0
The Walton field hockey team blanked Spencer-Van Etten 3-0 on Monday in a non-league game.
Kylie Wood opened the scoring for the Warriors four minutes into the game. Jacqlyn Gransbury added another first-half goal and Rachel Trimbell would increase the lead to three in the third quarter.
Emma and Delana Wood combined to make five saves for Walton.
The Warriors will visit Deposit-Hancock on Wednesday.
Walton 3, Spencer-Van Etten 0
Walt … 1-1-1-0-3
SVE … 0-0-0-0-0
Walton: Jacqyln Gransbury 1-1, Kylie Wood 1-0, Rachel Trimbell 1-0, Kaitlyn Wood 0-1, Addyson Trimbell 0-1
SVE: none
Shots-Corners: W 12-7, SVE 5-3
Goalies: Emma Wood (W) 4, Delana Wood (W) 1, Katelynn Klym (SVEC) 9
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cooperstown/Milford 83, Adirondack 76 (Friday)
The Cooperstown/Milford girls swim team eked out a close 83-76 win over Adirondack on Friday.
Caitlin O’Sullivan and Emily Kane each had two individual first-place finishes for C/M. O’Sullivan earned wins in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, while Kane won both the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Jaina Bischof added another win in the 100 backstroke. Cooperstown/Milford also won the 400 freestyle relay.
Cooperstown/Milford will host Rome Free Academy on Monday.
Cooperstown/Milford 83, Adirondack 76 (Friday)
Top Cooperstown/Milford finishers
200 Medley Relay: 2. Patel, Phillips, Riesenfeld, Pietruszka, 2:40.15
200 Freestyle: 2. Tara Phillips, 2:48.96
200 Individual Medley: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 2:39.77
50 Freestyle: 4. Alana Pietruszka, 34.92
100 Butterfly: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 1:12.44
100 Freestyle: 2. Arya Patel, 1:14.48
500 Freestyle: 1. Emily Kane, 5:58.68
200 Freestyle Relay: 2. Pietruszka, Walker, Bischof, O’Sullivan, 2:13.91
100 Backstroke: 1. Jaina Bischof, 1:17.70
100 Breaststroke: 1. Emily Kane, 1:18.04
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bischof, Walker, O’Sullivan, Kane, 4:24.58
CROSS COUNTRY
The Oneonta cross country team was in action on Saturday at the New Hartford Invitational. Only the boys competed as the girls race was canceled.
Brandon Gardner led the Yellowjackets by placing fourth with a time of 17:24.70. Other top finishers for Oneonta were Jackson Forbes (12th, 17:54.10), Colin Fletcher-Foster (13th, 17:56.80), Keyon Ziaie (17th, 18:03.80), and Gabriel Rissberger (25th, 18:48.70).
Oneonta will be at Utica Proctor on Saturday for the EJ Herrmann Invitational.
