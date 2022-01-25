A big fourth-quarter rally helped the Unatego girls defeat Greene 53-48 in Tuesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference game.
Trailing 45-31 entering the fourth quarter, the Spartans outscored the Trojans 22-3 in the final eight minutes for an unlikely victory.
Alexa Lucia led the Unatego offense with 16 points. Elsewhere, Kylie Mussaw (13 points) and Maddie Wilsey (11) each finished in double figures as well.
Olivia Kennedy led Greene with a game-high 19 points.
Unatego will visit Sidney on Wednesday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 79,
Laurens 21
The Patriots rolled past the Leopards 79-21 in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League matchup.
Joleen Lusk registered a double-double for CV-S, finishing with 19 points and 20 rebounds plus five steals. Morgan Huff, meanwhile, finished with 14 points, six rebounds, and six steals in the win.
Gabby Andrades paced Laurens with 14 points.
Both teams will be at home on Thursday as CV-S will host Morris while Laurens will face Franklin.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 48,
Gilboa 30
The Raiders used some stingy defense to defeat the Wildcats 48-30 in Tuesday’s contest.
Ashlyn Marron led G-MU with a game-high 18 points while Hannah Bonczkowski added 13 points and Megan Perrine scored 10.
Kara Dumas was Gilboa’s leading scorer with 11 points.
G-MU will visit Edmeston on Thursday.
Roxbury 40,
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 38
Roxbury narrowly defeated Windham-Ashland-Jewett 40-38 in Tuesday’s Delaware league game.
Bryanna Meehan led Roxbury with 17 points, closely followed by Kylie DeMaio with 14 points.
WAJ had Amanda Nilsen on top of the scoresheet with 16 points, followed by Ashtyn Hansen with 12 points.
Unatego 53, Greene 48
U … 4 17 10 22 — 53
G … 15 18 12 3 — 48
Unatego: Alexa Lucia 4 6-8 16, Kylie Mussaw 5 0-0 13, Maddie Wilsey 4 3-4 11, Lizzy Craft 2 2-2 6, Tatum Codington 3 0-0 7. Totals: 18 9-12 53
Greene: Rice 1 0-0 3, Kennedy 8 3-5 19, Butler 1 0-0 3, A. Yahner 4 3-7 11, P. Yahner 5 0-0 12, Flanagan 0 0-2 0. Totals: 19 6-14 48
Three-point baskets: U 6 (Lucia 2, Mussaw 3, Codington); G 4 (Rice, Butler, P. Yahner 2)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 79, Laurens 21
CV-S … 24 14 23 16 — 79
L … 2 8 9 2 — 21
CV-S: K. Barnes 2 0-0 4, A. Bosc 3 0-0 6, D. West 3 0-0 6, M. Huff 7 0-1 14, E. Whiteman 3 0-0 7, L. Lusk 1 2-4 4, M. Dubben 4 0-0 9, J. Lusk 7 5-6 19, B. Whiteman 4 1-4 10. Totals: 34 8-15 79
Laurens: N. Solovitch 1 0-0 2, G. Andrades 6 0-0 14, K. Dunham 1 0-0 2, N. Segina 0 1-3 1. Totals: 8 1-3 21
Three-point baskets: CV-S 3 (B. Whiteman, E. Whiteman, Dubben); L 2 (G. Andrades 2)
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 48, Gilboa 30
G-MU … 23 8 7 10 — 48
G … 5 12 6 7 — 30
G-MU: Sorochinsky 0 0-0 0, Bonczkowski 6 0-0 13, Correll 0 0-0 0, Peck 0 0-0 0, Marron 9 0-0 18, Palmer 0 0-0 0, Turnbull 0 0-0 0, M. Barnes 0 1-4 1, Hammond 3 0-0 6, T. Barnes 0 0-0 0, Perrine 5 0-0 10. Totals: 23 1-4 48
Gilboa: Hughes 1 0-0 2, Brandow 0 0-0 0, Breigle 0 0-0, Dumas 4 0-0 11, Sutton 1 0-0 3, Ross 4 0-0 8, VanValkenburgh 3 0-0 6. Totals: 13 0-0 30
Three-point baskets: G-MU 1 (Bonczkowski); G 4 (Dumas 3, Sutton)
Roxbury 40, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 38
R … 2 12 11 15 — 40
WAJ … 10 8 8 12 — 38
Roxbury: Myah Johnston 1 1-2 3, Kylie Demaio 6 0-0 14, Gabrielle Garafolo 1 2-2 4, Bryanna Meehan 8 1-2 17, Alina Chojnowski 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 4-6 40
Windham-Ashland-Jewett: Amanda Nilsen 5 6-8 16, Cayly Coe 1 0-0 2, Ashtyn Hansen 5 1-4 12, Brianna Johnson 1 0-0 2, Emma Drum 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 7-12 38
Three-point baskets: R 2 (Demaio 2); WAJ 1 (Hansen)
WRESTLING
Canajoharie-Fort Plain 66,
Cooperstown/Milford 12
The Cooperstown/Milford wrestling team dropped its meet on Tuesday to Canajoharie-Fort Plain by a score of 66-12.
T.J. O’Connor recorded the lone win for Cooperstown/Milford, winning by pin in forty-four seconds at 132 pounds. Henry Loeffler won by forfeit at 189 pounds.
Cooperstown/Milford will take part in the Center State Conference League Tournament at Mount Markham on Saturday.
Canajoharie-Fort Plain 66, Cooperstown/Milford 12
Matches began at 138
102: Jordan Leonswank (CFP) won by forfeit
110: Austin Horender (CFP) pinned David Pitt, 0:52
118: Alex Smith (CFP) pinned Lauren Hoyt, 2:32
126: Grayson Lapi (CFP) pinned Waylon Cassal, 0:21
132: T.J. O’Connor (C/M) pinned Gary Vertucci, 0:44
138: Tom Weingart (CFP) pinned Creighton Williams, 0:55
145: Christian Burke (CFP) won by forfeit
152: Cody Haig (CFP) won by forfeit
160: William Douglass (CFP) pinned Noah LaPointe, 5:49
172: Reed Douglass (CFP) won by forfeit
189: Henry Loeffler (C/M) won by forfeit
215: Kesler Nicholas (CFP) pinned Colton Czadzeck, 3:16
285: Dustin Moyer (CFP) won by forfeit
BOYS SWIMMING
Cooperstown 49, Oneida 49
The Cooperstown boys swim team’s swim meet on Tuesday against Oneida ended in a tie, with each team registering 49 points.
Thomas Hellenthal earned a pair of firsts for the Hawkeyes, winning the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. Other wins for Cooperstown came from Lincoln Dilorenzo in diving, Finn Morgan in the 100 backstroke, and Simon Hurysz in the 100 breaststroke. The Hawkeyes also won the 200 freestyle relay.
Cooperstown 49, Oneida 49
Top Cooperstown finishers
200 Medley Relay: 2. Morgan, Hurysz, Kinley, Ignatovsky, 2:05.68
200 Freestyle: 2. Paul Crowell, 2:21.28
200 Individual Medley: 1. Thomas Hellenthal, 2:18.69
50 Freestyle: 3. Simon Hurysz, 25.35
Diving: 1. Lincoln Dilorenzo, 176.70
100 Butterfly: 2. Finn Morgan, 1:12.28
100 Freestyle: 2. Theo Ignatovsky, 1:00.63
500 Freestyle: 1. Thomas Hellenthal, 5:32.93
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Hurysz, Ignatovsky, Crowell, Hellenthal, 1:47.03
100 Backstroke: 1. Finn Morgan, 1:07.01
100 Breaststroke: 1. Simon Hurysz, 1:15.41
400 Freestyle Relay: 2. Aramini, Agostino, Crowell, Hellenthal, 4:07.00
SKIING
The Windham-Ashland-Jewett boys and girls ski teams each came in first at Tuesday’s slalom race at Windham Mountain. Also competing were teams from Hunter-Tannersville, Roxbury, and Margaretville.
Konrad Gilbert of Hunter-Tannersville was the top boys finisher with a time of 38.83. J.P. Klein of WAJ and Dennis Slauson of Roxbury finished second and third, respectively.
On the girls side, Teagan Walsh of Corning took first place with a time of 39.65. Rounding out the top three were Sophia Dyjak and Erin Klein of WAJ.
Boys
1. Windham-Ashland-Jewett 88.63, 2. Hunter-Tannersville 92.46, 3. Roxbury 93.71
Girls
1. Windham-Ashland-Jewett 88.87, 2. Hunter-Tannersville 100.10
Boys
1. Konrad Gilbert, H-T, 38.83
2. J.P. Klein, WAJ, 41.28
3. Dennis Slauson, Roxbury, 44.72
4. John Garzone, WAJ, 47.35
5. Logan Vamosy, Roxbury, 48.99
Girls
1. Teagan Walsh, Corning, 39.65
2. Sophia Dyjak, WAJ, 43.21
3. Erin Klein, WAJ, 45.66
4. Olivia Gilbert, H-T, 46.25
5. Bella Poniros, Roxbury 48.85
