Unatego girls rally to defeat Unadilla Valley 3-1

The Unatego girls improved their perfect record to 10-0 on the season with a 3-1 victory over Unadilla Valley in Monday soccer action.
After falling behind 1-0 in the first half, the Spartans responded with three second-half goals.
Bailey McCoy, Tatum Codington, and Kylie Mussaw were the goal scorers for Unatego, with McCoy and Elizabeth Craft providing assists.
Kadence York opened the scoring for Unadilla Valley in the first half off an assist from Isabella Potter.
Unatego’s Chelsi VanDeusen finished with seven saves while the UV duo of Brynn Grant and Kalie Fernandez-Naughton made nine saves apiece.
Unatego will visit Walton on Wednesday.
Franklin 7, Edmeston 1
The Purple Devils scored a resounding Tri-Valley League win on Monday, defeating the Panthers 7-1.
Kayla Campbell finished with five points on two goals and three assists to lead the Franklin attack. Shannon Kingsbury also scored twice, with Valentina Temple, Marissa Campbell, and Tamara Wright providing the other goals.
Arissa Bolton scored Edmeston’s lone goal with an assist from Ella Sparaco.
Maddie Hyzer made two saves for Franklin and Edmeston’s Abby White finished with eight stops.
Schenevus 4, Milford 0
Schenevus won its matchup with Milford on Monday with the Dragons pulling ahead in the first half 3-0 while displaying a robust defense.
Angie Competiello scored two goals and had one assist, Taylor Knapp and Shawna Whiteman each scored a goal, and Lily Competiello had two assists.
In net, Leeanna West saved an impressive 20 shots for Milford and Kelsey Burton blocked nine shots for Schenevus.
Schenevus is now 9-0 overall and 6-0 in league play, and will travel to face Worcester on Wednesday.
Morris 1, Worcester 0
Morris defeated Worcester in Monday’s Tri-Valley League game.
The lone goal of the contest was scored by Morris’ Hanna Wist with less than two minutes into the first half.
“We had several opportunities in the second half, but failed to convert.” Worcester coach James Kenyon said via email.
In goal, Maddie Coleman saved 13 shots for Morris, while Maci Milavec blocked 11 shots for Worcester.
Morris will travel to face Sharon Springs on Wednesday.
Charlotte Valley 7, Gilboa 1
Charlotte Valley defeated Gilboa on Monday, with a halftime score of 2-0 widening to 7-1 as a variety of scorers in the second half helped push Charlotte Valley ahead for the victory.
For CV, Natalie Amadon scored two goals and had one assist, Peyton Wyckoff had one goal and one assist, and Aleigha Brockaway, Elizabeth Gerster, Cadence Losie, and Angelina Torres each scored a goal.
The lone goal for Gilboa was scored by Karly Sutton. Goalkeeper Ariana Sims saved seven shots for Gilboa, and Cadence Santiago blocked three for Charlotte Valley.
Charlotte Valley will host South Kortright on Thursday.
Laurens 2, Cherry Valley-Springfield 0
The Leopards blanked the Patriots 2-0 in Monday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
Eowyn Chickerell and Jaidon Brodie both scored in the second half to give Laurens the victory.
Jaidyn Simon recorded seven saves in the victory while CVS’s Daphne West finished with 14 stops.
Laurens will visit Milford on Wednesday
Dolgeville 5, Cooperstown 1
The Cooperstown girls dropped a road contest to Dolgeville 5-1 on Monday.
Kimberly Wick scored the Hawkeyes’ lone goal off an assist by Dani Seamon.
Rylee Lamphere netted a hat trick for Dolgeville, with Emily Metz and Jakarya Miller scoring the other goals.
Cooperstown keeper Sam Vezza made seven saves, while her opposite number Kensa Van Olst made 11 stops.
Cooperstown will host Hamilton on Wednesday.
Sharon Springs 5,
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 4
Sharon Springs defeated Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 5-4 on Monday thanks to a four-goal first half performance.
Rachel Burke led the Spartans with three goals, while Lilly Tessier had one goal, and Madison Westerman notched an assist. Sharon Springs also scored on an own goal by GMU.
Scoring for the Raiders was Madeline Pain with one goal and one assist, Alyssa Sorochinsky with one goal and one assist, Skye Wilson and Hannah Bonczkowski with one goal each, and Kaitlyn Finch with two assists.
In goal for the Spartans was Ava Jump with 13 saves. Mackenzie Barnes was in goal for the Raiders and made 9 saves
Milford 3, South Kortright 0 (Saturday)
The Milford girls won the Chic Walshe Tournament in Davenport on Saturday with a 3-0 victory over South Kortright.
After a scoreless first half, the Wildcats struck quickly in the second half when Alexis Sutphin converted on a cross by Grace Cohn 37 seconds into the half.
Sutphin would score again for Milford, as would Julia Barown.
Milford keeper Leeanna West notched the shutout by making five saves. South Kortright’s Chloe Davis finished with eight stops.
Charlotte Valley 1, Worcester 1
(Saturday)
The Wildcats and Wolverines played to a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s contest.
Charlotte Valley’s Natalie Amadon opened the scoring midway through the first half thanks to an assist by Aleigha Brockway. Worcester tied things up early in the second half when Iriyah Haley set up a goal by Sophia Adams.
Worcester’s Maci Milavec stopped seven shots while Charlotte Valley’s Cadence Santiago made five saves.
Roxbury 6, Windham 0 (Saturday)
The Rockets rolled to a 6-0 victory over Windham on Saturday.
Mya Johnston and Kylie DeMaio both scored twice for Roxbury, with Olivia Grieco and Leigha Lalosh also finding the back of the net.
Bryanna Meehan needed to make just one save to notch the shutout.
Roxbury outshot Windham 28-1 in the victory.
Unatego 3, Unadilla Valley 1
Unatego: Bailey McCoy 1-1, Tatum Codington 1-0, Kylie Mussaw 1-0, Elizabeth Craft 0-1
Unadilla Valley: Kadence York 1-0, Isabella Potter 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: U 22-9, UV 8-1
Goalies: Chelsi VanDeusen (U) 7, Brynn Grant (UV) 9, Kalie Fernandez-Naughton (UV) 9
Franklin 7, Edmeston 1
Franklin: Kayla Campbell 2-3, Shannon Kingsbury 2-0, Valentina Temple 1-1, Marissa Campbell 1-0, Tamara Wright 1-0
Edmeston: Arissa Bolton 1-0, Ella Sparaco 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: F 17-3, E 3-0
Goalies: Maddie Hyzer (F) 2, Abby White (E) 8
Schenevus 4, Milford 0
Schenevus: Angie Competiello 2-1, Taylor Knapp 1-0, Shawna Whiteman 1-0, Lily Competiello 0-1
Milford: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 29-4, M 11-3
Goalies: Leeanna West (M) 20, Kelsey Burton (S) 9
Morris 1, Worcester 0
Morris: Hanna Wist 1-0
Worcester: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 12-2, W 13-3
Goalies: Maddie Coleman (M) 13, Maci Milavec (W) 11
Charlotte Valley 7, Gilboa 1
CV: Natalie Amadon 2-1, Peyton Wyckoff 1-1, Aleigha Brockaway 1-0, Elizabeth Gerster 1-0, Cadence Losie 1-0, Angelina Torres 1-0
G: Karly Sutton 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV 16-12, G 5-0
Goalies: Ariana Sims (G) 7, Cadence Santiago (D) 3
Laurens 2, Cherry Valley-Springfield 0
Laurens: Eowyn Chickerell 1-0, Jaidon Brodie 1-0
CVS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: L 15-3, CVS 10-0
Goalies: Jaidyn Simon (L) 7, Daphne West (CVS) 14
Dolgeville 5, Cooperstown 1
Dolgeville: Rylee Lamphere 3-0, Emily Metz 1-0, Jakarya Miller 1-0, Reece Lamphere 0-1
Cooperstown: Kimberly Wick 1-0, Dani Seamon 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: D 17-3, C 16-5
Goalies: Kensa Van Olst (D) 11, Sam Vezza (C) 7
Sharon Springs 5, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 4
Sharon Springs: Rachel Burke 3-0; Lilly Tessier 1-0; Madison Westerman 0-1
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton: Madeline Pain 1-1; Alyssa Sorochinsky 1-1; Skye Wilson 1-0; Hannah Bonczkowski 1-0; Kaitlyn Finch 0-2
Shots-Corner Kicks: Sharon Springs 13-6; Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 17-4
Goalies: Ava Jump (SS) 13; Mackenzie Barnes (GMU) 9
Milford 3, South Kortright 0 (Saturday)
Milford: Alexis Sutphin 2-0, Julia Barown 1-0, Mariah Saggese 0-1, Delaney Maison 0-1, Grace Cohn 0-1
South Kortright: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 12-11, SK 11-0
Goalies: Leeanna West (M) 5, Chloe Davis (SK) 8
Charlotte Valley 1, Worcester 1 (Saturday)
Charlotte Valley: Natalie Amadon 1-0, Aleigha Brockway 0-1
Worcester: Sophia Adams 1-0, Iriyah Haley 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV 9-6, W 10-5
Goalies: Cadence Santiago (CV) 5, Maci Milavec (W) 7
Roxbury 6, Windham 0 (Saturday)
Roxbury: Mya Johnston 2-1, Kylie DeMaio 2-0, Olivia Grieco 1-0, Leigha Lalosh 1-0, Kimora Brown 0-1, Courtney DeMaio 0-1
Windham: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: R 28-9, W 1-1
Goalies: Bryanna Meehan (R) 1
