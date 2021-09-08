The Unatego girls soccer team prevailed over Delhi 4-2 on Wednesday in a tightly-contested game.
Unatego’s Tatum Codington started the scoring in the first half on an assist from Kylie Mussaw. Delhi’s Natalie Vredenburgh tied the game up shortly after, leading to a halftime score of 1-1.
The Spartans pulled ahead after Mussaw scored on a penalty kick early in the second half, but the Bulldogs’ Abbie Leahy tied the game up again with a goal of her own.
Mussaw scored her second goal to put Unatego back on top with less than ten minutes left. Unatego’s Bailey McCoy scored the final goal off a ball from Anabel Rommer with only one second left on the clock.
In goal, Sylvia Liddle finished with 14 saves for Delhi, and Chelsi VanDeusen saved four for Unatego.
Unatego is currently 3-0 overall and will play Walton at home on Monday.
Schenevus 15, Richfield Springs 0
Schenevus defeated Richfield Springs with an aggressive offensive push.
The Dragons had multiple scorers, led by Taylor Knapp with three goals and an assist, followed by Angie Competiello, Lily Competiello, Shawna Whiteman, Samantha Barrett, and Amber Wyckoff with two goals each.
Hannah Sulas and Autumn Burton each scored a goal with Serenity Hopkins and Cady Ritton adding assists.
In net, Kelsey Burton saved one shot for Schenevus, and Maggie Worobey blocked an impressive 25 shots for Richfield Springs.
Schenevus will play Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at home Tuesday.
Laurens 6, Sharon Springs 0
Laurens claimed victory over Sharon Springs Wednesday via shutout.
Gabby Andrades and Nicole Stanley led Laurens on the scoreboard with two goals each, with Jayden Brody and Bailey Rondeau both netting a goal apiece as well. Libby Cox, Kyra Andrades, and Eowyn Chickerell provided assists.
Goalie Ava Jump blocked eight shots for Sharon Springs, and for Laurens, Victoria Stevens saved a single shot.
Laurens will travel to play Worcester this Friday.
Sidney 3, Greene 2
Sidney edged Greene 3-2 in a non-league contest on Wednesday.
Lillie Schmitz finished with two goals for Sidney. Her first tally tied the game in the first half at 1-1. Schmitz was also credited with a Greene own goal in the second half that gave the Warriors the lead.
Emma Simmons increased the lead to 3-1 just two minutes later on a penalty kick.
Adreana Romano scored both of Greene’s goals in the contest.
Windham-Ashland Jewett 1, Gilboa 0
Windham-Ashland-Jewett scored within the first 10 minutes of Wednesday’s game against Gilboa and held on for a 1-0 win.
Priya Beckman scored the game’s only goal at the 32:42 mark in the first half for WAJ.
Goalkeeper Cassandra Coe made three saves in the shutout victory. Gilboa’s Ari Sims finished with five stops.
Unatego 4, Delhi 2
U: Kylie Mussaw 2-1, Tatum Codington 1-0, Bailey McCoy 1-0, Anabel Rommer 0-1
DA: Natalie Vredenburgh 1-0, Abbie Leahy 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: U: 19-10 D: 7-0
Goalies: Chelsi VanDeusen (U) 4, Sylvia Liddle (D) 14
Schenevus 15, Richfield Springs 0
S: Angie Competiello 2-0, Lily Competiello 2-1, Shawna Whiteman 2-1, Taylor Knapp 3-1, Samantha Barrett 2-1, Amber Wyckoff 2-0, Hannah Sulas 1-3, Autumn Burton, 1-0, Serenity Hopkins 0-1, Cady Ritton 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks S: 41-9, R 1-1
Goalies: Kelsey Burton (S) 1, Maggie Worobey (R) 25
Laurens 6, Sharon Springs 0
L: Gabby Andrades 2-0, Nicole Stanley 2-0, Jayden Brody 1-1, Bailey Rondeau 1-0, Libby Cox 0-2, Kyra Andrades 0-1, Eowyn Chickerell 0-1
SS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: L 20-11, SS 2-1
Goalies: Ava Jump (S) 8, Victoria Stevens (L) 1, Jaidyn Simons (L) 0
Sidney 3, Greene 2
Sidney: Lillie Schmitz 2-0, Emma Simmons 1-0, Alex Neubert 0-1
Greene: Adreana Romano 2-0, Cassie Butler 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: Sid 4-5, Greene 16-4
Goalies: not provided
Windham-Ashland Jewett 1, Gilboa 0
WAJ: Priya Beckman 1-0
Gilboa: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: WAJ 9-5, G 5-3
Goalies: Cassandra Coe (WAJ) 3, Ari Sims (G) 5
BOYS SOCCER
Milford/Laurens 2, Edmeston 0
Milford/Laurens defeated Edmeston in a shortened but still official game on Wednesday.
Milford/Laurens was up by two goals at halftime courtesy of Riley Stevens, with an assist from Zach Brown, and Wendell Agustin, with an assist from Stevens.
The game was called at halftime due to lightning and thunderstorms, with the game still being official due to one half being completed.
Edmeston was unfortunately deprived of the opportunity to possibly make a comeback.
“Both teams played very hard despite the elements.” Milford/Laurens coach Greg Eggleston said via email.
Milford/Laurens currently owns a 2-2 record and plays Richfield Springs at home on Friday.
Milford/Laurens 2, Edmeston 0
M/L: Riley Stevens 1-1, Wendell Agustin 1-0, Zach Brown 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: M/L 12-3, E 4-0
Goalies: Chase Long (M/L) 1, Bryce Bolton (E) 5
GOLF
Margaretville 173, Jefferson 191, Andes/South Kortright 193
Margaretville defeated Jefferson and Andes/South Kortright in a three-team golf match on Wednesday at Christmans Windham House.
Thomas Chairvolotti led the Blue Devils with a low round of 38. Also posting low scores for Margaretville were Cody Balcom (43), Ryan Sanford (45), and Michael Gavette (47).
Lucas Pochily led Jefferson with a 41, while Jacob Staroba carded a 44.
Conner Quarino paced Andes/South Kortright with a 42. Teammate Jack Byrne finished with a 47.
Unadilla Valley 241, Sidney 259 (Tuesday)
The Storm had four different players break 50 in Tuesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference match against Sidney at Red Pines Golf Course.
Scott Murphy led UV with a score of 41, while teammates Owen Hill (44), Devon Hartwell (45), and Drew Emrich (46) also had very good rounds.
Ben Miller led Sidney with a 47. The Warriors’ other scorers were Garrett Beckwith (48), Kyle Smith (53), Anthony Conroy (55), and Colton Rose (56).
Margaretville 173, Jefferson 191, Andes/South Kortright 193
At Christmans Windham House
Marg: Thomas Chairvolotti 38, Cody Balcom 43, Ryan Sanford 45, Michael Gavette 47
Jeff: Lucas Pochily 41, Jacob Staroba 44, Kurt McMahon 50, Seneca Shafer 56
A/SK: Conner Quarino 42, Jack Byrne 47, Emerson Comer 52
Unadilla Valley 241, Sidney 259 (Tuesday)
At Red Pines Golf Course
Par 36, Front 9
UV: Scott Murphy 41, Owen Hill 44, Devon Hartwell 45, Drew Emrich 46, Nolan Lewis 65
Sidney: Ben Miller 47, Garrett Beckwith 48, Kyle Smith 53, Anthony Conroy 55, Colton Rose 56
FIELD HOCKEY
Sidney 7, Walton 1 (Tuesday)
Sidney defeated Walton in field hockey action on Tuesday using a strong start of five goals in the first quarter to pull ahead for the victory.
Emma Constable notched three goals, with Ava Cirigliano scoring two and providing an assist. India Insignia and Kayla McEwan each scored a goal, with Anna Dewey and MaKayla Bales both providing assists for Sidney.
For Walton, Jacqyln Gransbury scored the lone goal in the final quarter while goalie Emma Wood saved five shots. Goalies Ky Phillips and Olivia Gavin saved four shots combined for Sidney.
Sidney is now 2-0 and plays Deposit-Hancock at home Thursday.
Sidney 7, Walton 1 (Tuesday)
S: Emma Constable 3-0, Ava Cirigliano 2-1, India Insignia 1-0, Kayla McEwan 1-0, Anna Dewey 0-2, MaKayla Bales 0-1
W: Jacqyln Gransbury 1-0
Shots-Corners: S 12-9, W 5-8
Goalie Saves: Ky Phillips (S) 3, Olivia Gavin (S) 1, Emma Wood (W) 5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.