Unatego girls use big second half to top Watkins Glen 6-2

Unatego 6, Watkins Glen 2
Unatego: Lilyanna Barnes 1-2, Kylie Mussaw 1-1, Bailey McCoy 1-1, Tatum Codington 1-0, Avery James 1-0, Alexa Lucia 1-0, Anabel Rommer 0-1
Watkins Glen: Skye Hanrath 2-0, Abby Gibson 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: U 27-2; WG 7-3
Goalies: Sarah Ostrander (U) 5; Lily Ameigh (WG) 19
Franklin 4, South Kortright 0
Franklin: Shannon Kingsbury 4-0, Kayla Campbell 0-2, Leah Hyzer 0-1
South Kortright: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: F 15-8; SK 2-2
Goalies: Linsey Van Dyke (F) 1; C. Davis (SK) 10
Roxbury 6, Charlotte Valley 0
Roxbury: Courtney DeMaio 3-0, Kimora Brown 1-0, Kylie DeMaio 1-0, Olivia Grieco 1-1, Mikayla Wright 0-1, Payge DeMaio 0-1, Mya Johnston 0-1
Charlotte Valley:
Shots-Corner Kicks: R 24-5, CV 5-3
Goalies: Bryanna Meehan (R) 5, Cadence Santiago (CV) 10
Delhi 2, Greene 2 (Delhi wins on penalties)
Delhi: Eleanor Wagner 1-0, Abbie Leahy 1-0, Amanda Nealis 0-1
Greene: Cali Knapp 1-0, Andrea Trifunovic 1-0, Cassie Butler 0-2
Shots-Corner Kicks: D 8-7, G 5-8
Goalies: Molly Cornell (G) 7, Sylvia Liddle (D) 3
Milford 2, Laurens 0
Milford: Kara Mertz 1-0, Lillian Cohn 1-0, Alexis Sutphin 0-1
Laurens: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 7-0, L 4-0
Goalies: Leeanna West (M) 3, V. Steven (L) 4
VOLLEYBALL
Sidney 3, Greene 2
Sidney was able to hold off a comeback attempt by Greene to win in five sets in Wednesday’s volleyball match. The game scores read 25-15, 25-14, 18-25, 21-25, 25-20.
Leading the way for the Warriors were Aceleinn Brainard (three aces, one assist), Bri Taylor (three aces, one block, one dig), and Kenzie Gregory (two aces, two kills, two assists).
Greene’s top performers were Mubetcel Adiguzel (four aces, three assists, three kills, two digs), Dayani Lora (five aces, three assists), and Nicole Marks (seven kills, four aces, two digs).
Sidney 3, Greene 2
Game Scores: 25-15, 25-14, 18-25, 21-25, 25-20
Sidney: Aceleinn Brainard 3 aces, 1 assist; Bri Taylor 3 aces, 1 block, 1 dig; Kenzie Gregory 2 aces, 2 kills, 2 assists; Kelcie Cowan 1 ace, 2 assists; Renee Gregory 2 aces, 1 kill; Aurienna Larson 2 aces, 2 kills; Layla Rollins 2 aces, 1 kill; Gabby Gavin 1 assist, 1 dig; Chelsea Jerman 1 block
Greene: Dayani Lora 5 aces, 3 assists; Nicole Marks 4 aces, 2 digs, 7 kills; Mubetcel Adiguzel 4 aces, 3 assists, 2 digs, 3 kills; Lillian Kemp 4 assists, 3 digs
SWIMMING
Cooperstown 105, Utica
Proctor 66 (Tuesday)
The Cooperstown girls swim team defeated Utica Proctor 105-66 in a meet on Tuesday.
Ariadne Hodgson and Emily Kane both recorded a pair of first-place finishes for the Hawkeyes. Hodgson won the 50 freestyle (30.42) and 100 butterfly (1:20.98), while Kane took first in the 200 individual medley (2:36.71) and 100 backstroke (1:13.44).
Also winning for Cooperstown were Jaina Bischof (100 free), Rylie Austin (500 free), and Tara Phillips (100 breaststroke).
Cooperstown will visit Holland Patent on Friday.
Cooperstown 105, Utica Proctor 66 (Tuesday)
200 Medley Relay: 1. Bischof, Kane, Hodgson, Austin, 2:22.53
200 Freestyle: 2. Erica Eggleston, 2:50.78
200 Individual Medley: 1. Emily Kane, 2:36.71
50 Freestyle: 1. Ariadne Hodgson, 30.42
100 Butterfly: 1. Ariadne Hodgson, 1:20.98
100 Freestyle: 1. Jaina Bischof, 1:07.54
500 Freestyle: 1. Rylie Austin, 7:17.12
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Eggleston, Lytel, Austin, Hodgson, 2:16.57
100 Backstroke: 1. Emily Kane, 1:13.44
100 Breaststroke: 1. Tara Phillips, 1:32.93
