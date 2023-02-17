The Unatego girls basketball team seemingly couldn’t buy a basket in the first half of Friday’s Midstate Athletic Conference Championship Game against Greene.
Fortunately, the Spartans found their stride in the second half, overcoming a 12-point halftime deficit to defeat the Trojans 42-36 at Unadilla Valley to win their second straight MAC title.
Unatego coach Bob Zeh summed up the performance as simply as possible.
“The first half, we didn’t make any shots,” he said. “It makes a difference when you make shots. We made shots in the second half.”
Bailey McCoy came up big for the Spartans, hitting five three-pointers for a game-high 18 points. Maddie Wilsey also finished in double-figures with 10 points while Kylie Mussaw netted eight.
Payton Yahner was the top scorer for Greene with 10 points while Abby Yahner and Lyla Biefeldt each scored eight.
It took until midway through the first quarter for either team to score, as Mussaw hit a three-pointer for Unatego. But after that bucket, the Spartans simply couldn’t find a way to convert on offense. Zeh’s squad was getting outmuscled on rebounds which resulted in a lot of one-and-done possessions.
“We struggled to shoot the ball, and me, I probably gave them too much offense,” he said. “We run too much offense and don’t look to shoot. In the second half, we simplified a little bit and said, ‘Let’s see if we can get some open shots.’”
Payton Yahner converted a three-point play in the final minute of the first half to give Greene a 23-11 lead heading into the locker rooms. It was here that Zeh and his players came up with adjustments to try to find their offensive flow.
“We got a little better shots, the execution was a little better,” he said. “We got the guards coming into the middle… we knew the middle was open. Then we made a switch in the fourth quarter and cut the guards out and let the posts step up and we got two wide open jump shots.”
Unatego was getting much better penetration in the third quarter which in turn led to better looks from three-point range. McCoy hit one of those long-range shots midway through the third to cut the lead to 27-22 as the Spartan faithful got louder and louder.
Unatego’s trademark defense was evident in the second half, forcing the Trojans into poor looks and short possessions — exactly what Greene had done to them earlier in the game.
With 38 seconds left in the third quarter, McCoy hit another three to give Unatego a 28-27 lead, the first time it had led since the game’s first basket. Every time that it seemed like the Spartans’ offense was hitting a wall, McCoy was there to provide a key basket.
“She did it the other night against Sidney and she bailed us out against Sidney too,” Zeh said of McCoy. “She’s a good little shooter. She plays the point guard so she doesn’t get a lot of shots. We moved her to the wing a little bit in our exchanging. We said, ‘Let’s see if Bailey can make some shots for us,” and she did.”
The fourth quarter featured intense play from both sides, with players diving for loose balls and going all-out for rebounds at both ends of the court.
“They’re a great team, Greene,” Zeh said. “We always have a battle with them and Dave [Gorton] does such a great job with them. It’s always a defensive struggle. To get forty-something points, that’s a lot against them.”
Greene made things interesting several times in the late going, but with 1:50 remaining McCoy hit another three that proved to be the dagger for Unatego, making the score 40-36 and allowing the Spartan defense to wrap things up down the stretch.
Unatego will open the Section IV Class C playoffs next Wednesday when it hosts Spencer Van-Etten as the number four seed. Zeh said Friday’s win ought to serve as a momentum boost that will hopefully propel his team to bracket’s end at SUNY Cortland in two weeks.
“Obviously it’s easier to play next week off a win tonight than it would be off a double-digit loss,” he said. “This is back-to-back [MAC titles] for us; we’ve been here four times in four years. We were in Binghamton twice and we’ve won here twice. Hopefully we can win two games and get to Cortland.”
Unatego 42, Greene 36
U … 6 5 17 14 — 42
G … 12 11 4 9 — 36
U: Bailey McCoy 6 1-2 18, Harly Birdsall 0 0-0 0, Madisyn Birdsall 0 0-0 0, Kylie Mussaw 3 0-2 8, Maddie Wilsey 3 4-6 10, Lizzy Craft 2 2-4 6. Totals: 14 7-14 42
G: Emma Rice 0 0-0 0, Claire Flanagan 2 1-1 6, Cassie Butler 1 0-2 2, Abby Yahner 4 0-1 8, Payton Yahner 3 3-3 10, Cali Knapp 1 0-0 2, Josie Dutcher 0 0-0 0, Lyla Biefeldt 4 0-0 8. Totals: 15 4-7 36
Three-point baskets: U 7 (McCoy 5, Mussaw 2); G 2 (Flanagan, P. Yahner)
