BASEBALL
Unatego 7, Oneonta 5
Unatego rallied from a 5-3 deficit to come from behind and defeat Oneonta 7-5 in Thursday's non-league baseball game.
The Spartans took advantage of seven issued walks as well as two costly errors by the Yellowjackets. Unatego's Matt Serrao paced the offense with two hits and two runs. Garrett Backus picked up the win, allowing just one run in three innings of relief.
Seamus Catella led Oneonta with three base hits, while Aidan Breakey and Carter Neer both recorded two hits.
Oneonta will face off against Seton Catholic on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.
South Kortright 8, Schenevus 1
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning, South Kortright responded with four runs in the bottom half en route to an 8-1 victory over Schenevus in Thursday's non-league game.
Brandon Grommeck paced the Rams' offense with 4 RBIs in the game. On the mound, Patrick Dengler and Logan Firment combined for 14 strikeouts while allowing just two hits.
Deposit-Hancock 6, Greene 5 (8 innings)
The Eagles used a pair of doubles in the top of the eighth inning to win a thrilling back-and-forth contest 6-5 against Greene on Thursday.
Caleb Walker and Wyatt Jacobs both came through with doubles to put Deposit-Hancock over the top in the extra frame.
The Eagles were able to send the game into extra-innings after scoring the tying run in the top of the seventh.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 5, Walton 2
UV/GMU scored three runs in the fifth inning to break open what had been a tie ballgame to defeat the Warriors 5-2 in Thursday's contest.
Cameron Osborne went 3-for-3 with two triples and two runs scored for UV/GMU, while Tim Postma pitched three innings of relief in addition to going 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Colin Grant earned the win on the mound by striking out six batters in four innings.
UV/GMU (1-0) will visit Unatego on Saturday.
Afton 17, Dehlhi 12
The Crimson Knights topped the Bulldogs on Thursday, earning a 17-12 victory.
Delhi pulled ahead with nine runs in the first two innings, but the Knights fought and came back for the win. For Afton, Jacob Wright, Michael Roach, and Anthony Paoletti all recorded doubles with Roach adding 3 RBIs. Elsewhere, Curtis Law notched two doubles and 4 RBIs, with Brady Buttice hitting a triple as well.
For the Bulldogs, Issac Marsiglio had a double and 2 RBIs, with Luke Branigan adding another double.
Unatego 7, Oneonta 5
U … 001 204 0 – 7 7 0
OHS … 103 010 0 – 5 10 2
U: Garrett Backus (W)
OHS: Aidan Gelbsman (L)
South Kortright 8, Schenevus 1
S … 100 000 0 – 1 2 1
SK … 420 002 X – 8 4 1
S: Burton (L), Regg (6), and Capre
SK: Patrick Dengler (W), Logan Firment (5), and Darren Dengler
Deposit-Hancock 6, Greene 5
DH … 200 020 11 – 6 5 1
G … 120 002 00 – 5 10 1
DH: Chris Gross, Locke (W), and B. Lewis
G: Colby Fitch, Parker Flanagan (L), and Tyler Brown
2B: Caleb Walker (DH), Wyatt Jacobs (DH)
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 5, Walton 2
Walton … 001 010 0 – 2 6 0
UV/GMU … 002 030 X – 5 8 1
W: H. Halstead (L), C. Merwin
UV/GMU: Colin Grant (W), Tim Postma, and D. Emrich
3B: Cameron Osborne 2 (UV/GMU), C. Merwin (W)
2B: D. Fairchild (UV/GMU), Colin Grant (UV/GMU)
Afton 17, Delhi 12
A … 003 832 1 – 17 20 3
DA … 450 110 1 – 12 14 7
A: Jacob Wright (W), George Palmetier, Brady Buttice
DA: Luke Branigan (L), Logan Nealis
3B: Brady Buttice (A)
2B: Jacob Wright (A), Michael Roach (A), Anthony Paoletti (A), Curtis Law 2 (A), Luke Branigan (DA), Isaac Marsiglio (DA)
SOFTBALL
Roxbury 7, Gilboa 4
Roxbury defeated Gilboa in a tight Delaware league softball game Thursday.
After trailing 4-3 entering the fifth inning, the Rockets scored four runs in the final three frames to pull away for the win.
Both starting pitchers, Bryanna Meehan for the Rockets and Kara Dumas for the Wildcats, notched 12 strikeouts in the game.
Madison German went 2-for-4 for the Rockets with 2 RBIs. Cassidy Miller also went 2-for-4 for the Wildcats.
Roxbury, which improves to 8-0 on the campaign, plays Margaretville on Tuesday. Gilboa will also be in action on Tuesday against Stamford.
Margaretville 22, Hunter-Tannersville 3
A 12-run second inning propelled Margaretville to a 22-3 victory over Hunter-Tannersville in Thursday's Delaware League contest.
Shy Balcom led the Margaretville attack with a 5-for-5 performance at the plate. She was one of six Blue Devils batters that had multiple hits in the game, along with Bailee Herrel, Netalia Falco, Katie Brybag, Alivia Cordero, and Antonia Falco.
Herrel earned the win for Margaretville, finishing with three strikeouts and allowing one walk and 13 hits.
Emma Constable, Madison Legg, Melody Burke, Sasha Gazoorian, amd Marissa Legg also had multi-hit games for Hunter-Tannersville.
No box score was provided for this game.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 24, Walton 15
UV/GMU used a 10-run first inning to defeat Walton 24-15 in an offense-filled contest Thursday.
Hannah Bonczkowski had two hits and 3 RBIs for UV/GMU (1-3), while Regan Sabines had two hits and 2 RBIs.
Walton's Rylee MacDonald finished with 3 RBIs in the game.
The 39 combined runs came on just 14 total hits as the two teams combined to walk 32 batters in the game.
Schenevus 23, Edmeston 1
The Dragons scored six runs in the first inning and seven runs in the fourth to pull away from the Panthers on Thursday.
Schenevus' Cassie Snyder pitched a strong game with 10 strikeouts while allowing just three hits. Edmeston's Logan Lund finished with five strikeouts.
Franklin 18, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 2
Franklin earned its first softball victory of the season Thursday as the Purple Devils' offense scored 18 runs and pitcher Kayla Campbell pitched a five-inning no-hitter.
At the plate, Marissa Campbell went 3-for-4 with a home run, 3 RBIs, and four runs scored. Zoe Warren and Maddie Hyzer both had doubles in the game.
On the mound, Kayla Campbell struck out nine CVS/SS batters.
Franklin (1-3) visits Worcester on Monday.
Worcester 22, Morris 5
Morris 4, Laurens 3 (Wednesday)
The Mustangs split a pair of back-to-back games, defeating Laurens 4-3 on Wednesday and falling to Worcester 22-5 on Thursday.
Worcester scored 12 runs in the first inning of Thursday's game to pull away early. Delimar Vega-Haley and Jenna Morell both notched triples at the plate while Lily Conroe had a double. Morell earned the win on the mound finishing with three strikeouts.
On Wednesday, Laurens was able to get the potential tying run to third base in the bottom of the seventh inning but couldn't complete the comeback as Morris defeated the Leopards 4-3.
Morris' Hannah Wist earned the win on the mound by striking out 10 batters while allowing three walks and six hits.
Gabby Andredes went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs for Laurens, while teammate Emily Brown also went 2-for-3. Skyler White struck out five and allowed two walks and five hits in the loss.
Owego 8, Oneonta 1 (Wednesday)
Owego scored three runs in the first inning and four runs in the fourth to defeat Oneonta 8-1 in Wednesday softball action.
Taylor Dalton went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored for the Indians, while Lauren Gilbert went 2-for-3 with a double and 3 RBIs. Gilbert and Dalton also teamed up the mound in the victory, combining to strike out 15 batters while allowing just two walks and three hits.
Macky Catan drove in Oneonta's only run of the game in the sixth inning. Jenna Gaisford tallied seven strikeouts and one walk in the losing effort on the mound.
Oneonta will be at home against Unatego on Friday.
Richfield Springs 19, Franklin 4 (Wednesday)
The Indians defeated the Purple Devils on Wednesday thanks to a strong offensive performance from Caroline Furner.
Furner went 3-for-3 on the day, including a home run and a double, while driving in four runs and scoring three more. Molly Bobnick also had a big day at the plate with a 3-RBI performance.
Brooke Connolly earned the win for Richfield Springs after tallying four strikeouts and allowing six hits and two walks.
Roxbury 7 Gilboa 4
R … 100 211 2 – 7 5 2
G … 000 400 0 – 4 5 4
R: Bryanna Meehan (W), and Brianna Cross
G: Kara Dumas (L) ,and Taryn Van Valkenburgh
2B: Morgan Butler (G)
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 24, Walton 15
Walton … 142 350 0 – 15 5 1
UV/GMU … (10)00 464 X – 24 9 5
W: Ava Coons (L), and Rylee MacDonald
UV/GMU: Pyper Kneale, Hannah Bonczkowski (W), and Ava Rowe
3B: Rylee MacDonald (W)
Schenevus 23, Edmeston 1
E … 100 00X X – 1 3 7
S … 624 74X X – 23 19 0
E: Logan Lund (L), Michaela Bateman
S: Cassie Snyder (W)
Franklin 18, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 2
CVS/SS … 200 00X X – 2 0 5
Franklin … 351 72X X – 18 10 1
CVS/SS: Mia Keyome (L), Morgan Cooper, Kira Druse, and Lydia Lusk
F: Kayla Campbell (W), and Lindsey Van Dyke
HR: Marissa Campbell (F)
2B: Zoe Warren (F), Maddie Hyzer (F)
Morris 4, Laurens 3
M … 001 011 1 – 4 5 0
L … 000 100 2 – 3 6 1
M: Hannah Wist (W)
L: Skyler White (L)
2B: M. Aikins (M)
Worcester 22, Morris 5
W … 1215 103 X – 22 9 4
M … 021 110 X – 5 3 6
W: Jenna Morell (W)
M: Mackenzie Graves, Triana Hawkins, Hannah Wist (L)
3B: Delimar Vega-Haley (W), Jenna Morell (W)
2B: Lily Conroe (W), Hannah Wist (M)
Owego 8, Oneonta 1
OW … 300 401 0 – 8 12 0
OHS … 000 001 0 – 1 3 4
OW: Lauren Gilbert (W), Taylor Dalton
OHS: Jenna Gaisford (L), and Macky Catan
2B: Taylor Dalton (OW), Lauren Gilbert (OW)
Richfield Springs 19, Franklin 4
F … 001 030 X – 4 6 2
RS … 316 315 X – 19 12 2
F: M. Hyzer (L), and L. Van Dyke
RS: Brooke Connolly (W), and Maggie Worobey
HR: Caroline Furner (RS)
2B: Caroline Furner (RS), K. Barnhart (RS), K. Campbell (F)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.