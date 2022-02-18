Unatego sweeps MAC; Cooperstown tops Onondaga

A brilliant display of long-range shooting helped the Unatego girls basketball team defeat Delhi 55-50 on Friday at Unadilla Valley to win the Midstate Athletic Conference Championship.
The Lady Spartans hit 11 three-pointers in the victory, with Kylie Mussaw and Tatum Codington leading the way with five apiece. Mussaw scored a game-high 22 points for Unatego while Codington followed up with 17 tallies of her own. Alexa Lucia also finished in double figures with 10 points.
Sylvia Liddle was the leading scorer for Delhi with 17 points. Also scoring in double-digits were Alyssa Gioffe with 13 points and Libby Lamport with 10 points.
Both teams will begin play in the Section IV Class C Tournament next week. Fourth-seeded Unatego will host MAC rival Sidney on Tuesday at 6 p.m. As the three seed, Delhi earns a first-round bye and will host the winner of Moravia and Oxford next Friday at 6 p.m.
Cooperstown 62, Onondaga 49
The Cooperstown girls opened play in the Section III Class C Tournament on Friday with a 62-49 victory over Onondaga.
Entering the fourth quarter with a slim 37-36 lead, the Hawkeyes outscored the Tigers 25-13 in the final eight minutes. Addidson Lewis and Liana Williams both hit some big three-point shots down the stretch, while Danielle Seamon and Gabrielle Woeppel each contributed field goals to build Cooperstown’s cushion in the final three minutes of play.
Woeppel and Williams led the Hawkeyes offense with 16 points each, with Williams adding six rebounds, six steals, and three assists.
Seamon, meanwhile, racked up 15 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, three steals, and three assists in a tremendous all-around performance.
Riley Cox led Onondaga with a game-high 25 points.
Cooperstown will face the winner of Thousand Islands and Cato-Meridian in the Class C Quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Unatego 55, Delhi 50
U … 15 12 14 14 — 55
DA … 10 14 13 12 — 50
Unatego: Bailey McCoy 1 1-2 3, Alexa Lucia 1 7-10 10, Kylie Mussaw 7 3-4 22, Chelsi VanDeusen 0 0-0 0, Maddie Wilsey 1 0-0 2, Lizzy Craft 0 1-2 1, Tatum Codington 6 0-0 17. Totals: 16 12-18 55
Delhi: Julia Baxter 2 0-0 4, Abbie Leahy 1 0-0 2, Libby Lamport 4 0-0 10, Sylvia Liddle 6 4-7 17, Amanda Nealis 1 0-0 2, Cadence Wakin 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Gioffe 4 5-6 13. Totals: 19 9-13 50
Three-point baskets: U 11 (Lucia, Mussaw 5, Codington 5); DA 3 (Lamport 2, Liddle)
Cooperstown 62, Onondaga 49
C … 11 16 10 25 — 62
O … 14 14 8 13 — 49
Cooperstown: Meghan Niles 1 0-0 2, Gabrielle Woeppel 6 3-3 16, Liana Williams 6 2-4 16, Sarah Feik 0 0-0 0, Addison Lewis 2 2-4 7, Claire Jensen 0 0-0 0, Rory Nelen 1 0-0 2, Danielle Seamon 6 3-4 15, Savannah Kirkby 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 10-15 62
Onondaga: Sydney Cox 1 0-0 3, Jakiya Hill 4 1-6 11, Emma Donath 0 0-0 0, Shea Jackson 3 0-0 6, Charlotte Hourigan 1 0-0 2, Ava Murphy 1 0-0 2, Dalanie Knapp 0 0-0 0, Riley Cox 8 8-9 25. Totals 18 9-15 49
Three-point baskets: C 4 (Williams 2, Woeppel, Lewis); O 3 (Hill 2, Cox)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Unatego 56, Delhi 39
The Unatego boys notched a wire-to-wire victory in the Midstate Athletic Conference Championship Game on Friday, defeating Delhi 56-39 at Unadilla Valley.
Shea Barber was the leading scorer for the Spartans with 23 points in the win. Nearly half of his points came courtesy of a near-perfect performance at the free throw line where he went 11-for-12.
Miles Mohrien added 11 points for Unatego while Xander Ranc and Devon Kroll each scored seven, with Kroll hitting three three-pointers.
Luke Schnabel paced the Bulldogs with 18 points and Owen Haight added 10 of his own.
Each team will begin play in the Section IV Class C Tournament at home next week: Unatego will host Walton while Delhi will face Groton. Both games will be played on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Unatego 56, Delhi 39
U … 11 14 16 15 — 56
DA … 7 11 6 15 — 39
Unatego: Miles Mohrien 4 2-4 11, Shea Barber 5 11-12 23, Logan Utter 0 1-4 1, Xander Ranc 3 0-0 7, Luke Foster 0 0-0 0, Spencer Wilms 0 0-0 0, Garrett Backus 0 0-0 0, Austin Wilde 0 0-0 0, James Wright 1 0-1 2, Braeden Johnson 2 1-4 5, Devon Kroll 3 1-2 7. Totals: 18 16-27 56
Delhi: Jeryd Cheshire 0 0-0 0, Tanner Bracchy 0 0-0 0, Luke Schnabel 6 4-6 18, Owen Haight 4 1-5 10, Zachary Finch 0 0-1 0, Logan Nealis 0 0-0 0, Ryan Wilson 1 0-0 2, Angelo Krzyston 2 0-0 4, Kenny Rasmussen 1 0-0 2, Rocco Schnabel 0 1-1 1, Luke Sanford 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 6-13 39
Three-point baskets: U 6 (Mohrien, Barber, Ranc, Kroll 3); DA 2 (L. Schnabel 2)
