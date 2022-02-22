Unatego tops Sidney as girls sectionals begin

A red-hot start on offense allowed the Unatego girls to pull away from Sidney for a 65-47 home win on Tuesday in the first round of the Section IV Class C playoffs.
The Spartans scored a whopping 28 points in the first quarter alone to build an early 28-14 lead that eventually became 38-23 at the half. Maddie Wilsey led the way on offense for Unatego with a game-high 26 points. She was joined in double figures by Kylie Mussaw who finished with 18 points.
Leading the scoring for the Warriors were Emma Simmons with 19 points and Ava Cirigliano with 17 points.
Unatego will host Thomas A. Edison on Friday at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinal round.
Hunter-Tannersville 40, Roxbury 39
The eleventh-seeded Hunter-Tannersville girls upset sixth-seeded Roxbury 40-39 in Tuesday’s Section IV Class D First Round game.
The Rockets had a chance to take the lead in the last four seconds but missed a pair of free throws.
Hedda Flynn, who netted a game-high 16 points to lead H-T, scored all six of her team’s fourth-quarter points. Marissa Legg (12 points) and Gwendolyn Glennon (10) also finished in double figures for Hunter.
Bryanna Meehan led Roxbury with 15 points in the losing effort.
Hunter-Tannersville will visit South Kortright in the quarterfinals on Friday at 6 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 65,
Stamford/Jefferson 24
Cherry Valley-Springfield defeated Stamford/Jefferson 65-24 in the first round of the Section IV Class D Tournament on Tuesday.
Joleen Lusk registered a triple-double for the Patriots with 20 points,15 rebounds, and 10 blocks in the victory. Morgan Huff followed up with eight points while Mia Dubben finished with seven points and 17 rebounds.
McKenna Hoyt led the way with 14 points for Stamford/Jefferson.
Cherry Valley-Springfield will visit top-seeded Marathon on Friday at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinal round.
Worcester 55,
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 42
Worcester won its matchup with G-MU 55-42 in Tuesday’s Section IV Class D First Round game.
Leading the Wolverines in scoring were Sophia Adams and Iriyah Haley with 15 points each, with Hailey Shalor following with 12 points.
“G-MU presents us with all sorts of problems with their size, but our speed on offense seemed to gradually wear them down,” Worcester coach Chris Kaltenbach said via email.
The Raiders were led by Hannah Bonczkowski with 14 points, who was followed by Ashlyn Marron with 12 points scored.
Worcester will visit Franklin on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Class D Quarterfinals.
South Kortright 66,
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 26
The Rams cruised past the Warriors 66-26 in the first round of the Section IV Class D playoffs on Tuesday.
Scoring big for the Rams was Lacey Eckert with 26 points. Three other SK players also finished in double figures: Adelynn Eckert with 12 points, Caila Thomas with 10 points and Emily Andersen with 10 points.
Amanda Nilsen paced Windham with nine points.
South Kortright will host Hunter-Tannersville in the quarterfinal round on Friday at 6 p.m.
Schenevus 48, Morris 30
The Dragons beat the Mustangs 48-30 in the first round of the Section IV Class D playoffs on Tuesday.
Scoring in double-digits for the Dragons were Samantha Osborne with 16 points and Kayleigh Bryant, who scored 13 points.
Carissa Richards was Morris’ leading scorer with nine points.
Schenevus will visit Odessa-Montour on Friday at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinal round.
Unatego 65, Sidney 47
U … 28 10 10 17 — 65
S … 14 9 14 10 — 47
Unatego: Bailey McCoy 2 0-0 5, Alexa Lucia 3 0-0 7, McKenna Gilbertson 0 0-0 0, Kylie Mussaw 8 1-4 18, Harly Birdsall 0 0-0 0, Chelsi VanDeusen 0 0-0 0, Maddie Wilsey 11 4-5 26, Madisyn Birdsall 0 0-0 0, Natasha Swift 0 0-0 0, Lizzy Craft 2 3-6 7, Tatum Codington 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 8-15 65
Sidney: Ava Cirigliano 8 1-1 17, Emma Simmons 8 1-3 19, Cortney Mondore 4 0-4 8, Emily Russo 0 1-1 1, Maya Paul 0 0-0 0, Makayla Bales 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 3-9 47
Three-point baskets: U 3 (McCoy, Lucia, Mussaw); S 2 (Simmons 2)
Hunter-Tannersville 40, Roxbury 39
H-T … 15 12 7 6 — 40
R … 12 7 11 9 — 39
H-T: Marissa Legg 4 4-6 12, Brooke Tuomey 0 0-0 0, Ava Cosezin 0 0-0 0, Gwendolyn Glennon 3 4-6 10, Hedda Flynn 8 0-2 16, Mackenzie Radcliffe 0 0-0 0, Emma Constable 0 0-0 0, Saleema Poladian 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 8-14 40
Roxbury: Riley Goodchild 1 0-0 2, Mya Johnston 3 0-1 8, Brianna Cross 1 0-0 2, Kylie DeMaio 2 0-2 5, Mackenzie Hines 0 2-2 2, Kimora Brown 1 1-4 3, Bryanna Meehan 6 3-6 15, Alina Chojnowski 1 0-3 2. Totals: 15 7-19 39
Three-point baskets: H-T 0; R 2 (Johnston, DeMaio)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 65, Stamford 24
CV-S … 15 20 20 10 — 65
S/J 5 5 6 8 — 24
CV-S: Kailey Barnes 1 0-0 2, Arianna Bosc 2 0-2 4, Daphnee West 1 0-0 2, Morgan Huff 4 0-4 8, Alyssa Rockwell 1 0-0 2, Emma Whiteman 2 0-0 5, Mia Dubben 3 0-0 7, Joleen Lusk 8 3-4 20, Brin Whiteman 5 0-0 15. Totals 27 3-10 65
S/J: Seneca Shafer 3 0-4 6, Georgia Lynch 1 0-0 2, Breanna Wyble 1 0-0 2, McKenna Hoyt 6 2-6 14. Totals 11 2-10 24
Three-point baskets: CV-S 8 (B. Whiteman 5, J. Lusk, E. Whiteman, Dubben); S/J 0
Worcester 55, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 42
W … 16 13 9 17 — 55
G-MU … 10 13 9 10 — 42
Worcester: Sophia Adams 2 11-16 15, Iriyah Haley 6 1-5 15, Makenna Ventuleth 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth O’Dell 2 2-4 6, Hailey Shalor 4 2-2 12, Maci Milavec 0 0-0 0, Anna Serdy 2 2-2 7, Rianna Otero 0 0-0 0, Rylee Falcone 0 0-0 0, Lily Sheldon 0 0-0 0, Samantha Tompkins 0 0-0 0, Elyza Schoeberl 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 18-29 55
G-MU: Alyssa Sorochinsky 0 0-0 0, Hannah Bonczkowski 6 1-2 14, Avriel Correll 0 0-0 0, Emma Peck 0 0-0 0, Kyra Demmon 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Marron 2 8-12 12, Aubree Palmer 0 0-0 0, Lindsay Turnball 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Barnes 2 0-0 4, Kendra Hammond 2 0-2 4, Tammy Barnes 1 0-0 2, Megan Perrine 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 9-16 42
Three-point baskets: W 5 (Haley 2, Shalor 2, Serdy); G-MU 1 (Bonczkowski)
South Kortright 66, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 26
SK … 17 20 22 7 — 66
WAJ … 9 2 2 13 — 26
South Kortright: Caila Thomas 4 0-0 10, Emily Anderson 4 0-0 10, Madison Coberly 1 0-0 2, Katherine Reinshagen 1 0-0 2, Akasha Finkle 0 0-0 0, Hannah Collins 0 0-0 0, Lacey Eckert 10 6-8 26, Adelynn Eckert 4 4-4 12, Payton Pietrantoni 1 0-0 2, Marion Stiber 0 0-0 0, Madison Albano 1 0-0 2, Myra Mata 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 10-12 66
WAJ: Amanda Nilsen 4 1-3 9, Caely Coe 0 0-0 0, Nyssa Dart 0 0-0 0, Ashtyn Hansen 2 1-3 5, Breanna Hoyt 1 0-0 2, Rhianna Johnston 0 0-0 0, Emma Drum 3 0-0 8, Serena Beckmann 1 0-0 2, Cassandra Coe 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 2-6 26
Three-point baskets: SK 4 (Thomas 2, Andersen 2); WAJ 2 (Drum 2)
Schenevus 48, Morris 30
S … 12 10 12 14 — 48
M … 6 9 10 5 — 30
Schenevus: Shawna Whiteman 0 1-2 1, Amber Burton 0 0-0 0, Autumn Burton 3 0-0 6, Cady Ritton 2 1-2 5, Liana Darling 2 1-3 5, Kayleigh Bryant 5 1-2 13, Samantha Osborne 8 0-0 16, Samantha Barrett 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 4-8 48
Morris: Carissa Richards 3 1-2 9, Hannah Wist 0 1-4 1, Madison Aikens 2 0-4 4, Triana Hawkins 3 2-5 8, Hannah Swayer 3 0-2 8, Maddie Coleman 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 4-17 30
Three-point baskets: S 2 (Bryant 2); M 4 (Swayer 2, Richards 2)
