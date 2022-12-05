The Unatego girls basketball team earned a 39-38 overtime victory on the road Monday against its Midstate Athletic Conference rival Sidney.
Kylie Mussaw scored 15 points to lead Unatego while Lizzy Craft added 11 points and Maddie Wilsey finished with eight.
For Sidney, Isabella West led the way with 14 points while Ava Cirigliano had 11 points and Emma Simmons had nine.
Unatego visits Delhi on Wednesday while Sidney will be at Walton.
Walton 76, Livingston Manor 25
Walton’s Jacqlyn Gransbury set a school record by scoring 41 points in the Warriors’ 76-25 victory over Livingston Manor on Monday.
Gransbury’s total is a record for boys and girls at Walton, and came on 18 two-pointers, one three-pointer, and four free throws. She also added 11 steals and six assists.
Ella Beardslee added nine points for Walton.
The Warriors will host Sidney on Wednesday.
Franklin 46, Margaretville 12
The Franklin girls shut down Margaretville 46-12 on Monday in a non-league contest at home.
Shannon Kingsbury led the way for the Purple Devils with 17 points and Lucas VanDyke added 12 points in the win.
Ava Fronckowiak paced the Blue Devils with seven points.
Franklin will host South Kortright on Wednesday.
Worcester 51, Fort Plain 9
Worcester jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter on Monday and never looked back, defeating Fort Plain by a score of 51-9.
Hailey Shalor hit five three-pointers en route to a game-high 19 points. Elizabeth Odell and Anna Serdy also finished in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Worcester will visit Gilboa on Wednesday.
Oxford 55, Unadilla Valley 40
Oxford downed Unadilla Valley 55-40 on Monday in an early-season Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Ella Kelsey poured in 20 points to lead the Blackhawks while Madalyn Barrows also had a strong game with 17 points.
Leading the Storm were Jaiden Schrag and Kadence York who each scored 13 points.
Oxford will be at Greene on Friday while UV hosts Greene on Wednesday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 51, Gilboa 11
The CV-S girls cruised to a 51-11 victory over Gilboa on Monday in a non-league matchup.
Joleen Lusk was the Patriots’ leading scorer with 16 points. CV-S jumped out to a 22-2 lead in the first quarter and led 40-5 at halftime.
CV-S will host Milford on Friday.
Newark Valley 56, Oneonta 36 (Saturday)
The Oneonta girls fell to Newark Valley 56-36 in the finals of the Anthony C. Drago Tournament on Saturday.
Megan Cleveland and Abbie Platt were named to the all-tournament team for OHS with Cleveland scoring 12 points and Platt netting eight in the title game.
Newark Valley’s Cha Gardner was named tournament MVP after scoring 13 points against Oneonta.
South Kortright 52, Edmeston 22 (Saturday)
The SK girls rolled past Edmeston 52-22 on Saturday at the Pat Grasso Tournament in Laurens.
Caitlyn Deysenroth poured in a game-high 26 points for the Rams while Carlee Dropp had 13 points and Addy Eckert finished with nine.
Molly Rifanburg was Edmeston’s leading scorer with 14 points.
Greenwich 70, Cooperstown 43 (Saturday)
Cooperstown fell to Greenwich 70-43 on Saturday in the Dick Alwine Tournament in Delhi.
Rory Nelen earned a spot on the all-tournament team with 16 points, three rebounds, and three steals. Elsewhere, Dani Seamon finished with nine points, 10 rebounds, and two steals in the loss while Savannah Kirkby had nine points and nine rebounds.
Harpursville 43, Milford 17 (Saturday)
Harpursville defeated Milford 43-17 in the Anton Remy Tournament title game on Saturday.
Jaylyn Merrill was named tournament MVP after scoring nine points in the victory for Harpursville. Kaylee Noyes finished with 11 points while Adrianna Hartman had nine points.
Leading Milford was Delaney Maison with eight points.
Milford will be at Cherry Valley-Springfield on Friday.
Unatego 39, Sidney 38 OT
U … 8 8 6 12 5 — 39
S … 13 6 10 5 4 — 38
U: B. McCoy 1 0-0 3, H. Birdsall 0 1-6 1, M. Birdsall 0 1-2 1, K. Mussaw 5 7-8 15, M. Wilsey 4 2-2 8, K. Henn 0 0-0 0, G. Tilt 0 0-0 0, L. Craft 4 3-4 11. Totals: 14 14-22 39
S: A. Cirigliano 11, B. Taylor 0, E. Simmons 9, I. West 14, M. Bales 4, E. Russo 0, Z. Sullivan 0, M. Paul 0. Totals: 17 5-12 38
Three-point baskets: U 3 (McCoy, Mussaw 2); S 2
Walton 76, Livingston Manor 25
W … 22 21 13 20 — 76
LM … 7 0 12 6 — 25
W: Eve Foster 2 2-4 6, Havyn Merwin 4 0-0 7, Ella Beardslee 5 0-0 9, Ava Coons 3 0-0 6, Jacqlyn Gransbury 19 4-5 41, MaKara MacGibbon 0 3-4 3, Grace Waller 1 2-6 4, MaKenna MacGibbon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 35 9-17 76
LM: Alyssa Peck 2 1-2 5, Mackenzie Carlson 3 2-2 8, Nevaena Jones 0 0-0 0, Jaida Gould 2 0-0 4, Hailey Wolcott 3 2-2 8, Jocelyn Mills 0 0-0 0, Ciarra Staudt 0 0-0 0, Mya Ross 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 5-6 25
Three-point baskets: W 3 (Merwin, Beardslee, Gransbury); LM 0
Franklin 46, Margaretville 12
F … 19 6 11 10 – 46
M … 2 3 2 5 – 12
F : Maddie Hyzer 1 0-0 2, Haylee Taggart 1 0-0 2, Sara Rosenbusch 2 0-0 4, Shannon Kingsbury 8 0-1 17, Desiree Rosenbusch 0 0-0 0, Lucas VanDyke 6 0-0 12, Tamara Wright 3 1-2 7, Taylor Amatuccio 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 1-3 46
M: Ashley Camano 0 0-0 0, Cheyenne Odell 0 0-0 0, Ava Fronckowiak 3 1-2 7, Livia Fronckowiak 0 0-0 0, Amelia Pascarella 0 0-0 0, Ava Gavette 2 0-0 4, Alyssa Maggio 0 0-0 0, Jalyn Torres 0 0-0 0, Samantha VanBern-Ewitz 0 0-0 0, Jada Finch 0 0-0 0, Ari Bullock 0 1-4 1. Totals 5 2-6 12.
Three-point baskets: F 1 (Kingsbury); M 0
Worcester 51, Fort Plain 9
W … 17 13 19 2 — 51
FP … 0 5 2 2 — 9
W: Madison Schultz 0 0-0 0, Sophia Adams 1 1-2 3, Marie Holzer 0 0-0 0, Faith Meiser 1 0-0 2, Makenna Ventuleth 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Odell 5 1-1 11, Elyza Schoeberl 0 0-0 0, Hailey Shalor 7 0-0 19, Rylee Falcone 0 0-2 0, Samantha Tompkins 1 0-0 2, Anna Serdy 4 0-0 10, Allison Boyle 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 2-5 51
FP: Zionna Robarge 3 0-0 7, Kierra VanNostiand 0 0-0 0, Bailie Richardson 0 0-0 0, Rylee Herron 0 0-0 0, Ryleigh Hart 0 0-0 0, Mariah Deese 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Buley 1 0-2 2, Jayde TenEyck 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 0-2 9
Three-point baskets: W 7 (Shalor 5, Serdy 2); FP 1 (Robarge)
Oxford 55, Unadilla Valley 40
O … 18 13 16 8 – 55
UV … 6 10 7 17 – 40
O: Naiomi Smith 0 0-0 0, Kyla Kelsey Jones 0 1-2 1, Madalyn Barrows 8 0-0 17, Taylor Smith 1 0-0 3, Ella Kelsey 7 4-6 20, Ava Benjamin 1 0-0 2, Bailey Cheseboro 2 0-0 4, Elizabeth Knapp 1 0-2 2, Abi Denz 0 2-2 2, Leah Oliver 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 7-12 55
UV: Adrienne Hodge 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Schrag 5 3-6 13, Kadence York 5 3-8 13, Kara Johnson 0 0-0 0, Myriah Taylor 1 0-0 2, Madison Sayles 1 4-4 6, Natalie Crandall 0 0-0 0, Madison Parker 0 0-0 0, Bella Jones 2 2-2 6, Mackenzie Acre 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 12-20 40
Three-point baskets: O 4 (Ella 2, Smith, Barrows); UV 0
Cherry Valley-Springfield 51, Gilboa 11
CV-S … 22 18 6 5 — 51
G … 2 3 2 4 — 11
CV-S: Druse 0 0-0 0, West 2 0-0 4, Huff 2 1-2 5, S. Whiteman 2 0-0 4, L. Lusk 2 0-2 4, Dubben 3 0-0 6, J. Lusk 7 2-3 16, B. Whiteman 4 1-2 12. Totals: 22 4-9 51
G: Haslam 0 0-0 0, Sutton 2 0-0 5, Hughes 0 0-0 0, P. VanValkenburgh 0 0-0 0, Breigle 2 0-2 4, Forte 0 0-0 0, Ross 0 0-0 0, Cruz 0 0-0 0, Ciaravino 1 0-2 2, A. VanValkenburgh 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 0-4 11
Three-point baskets: CV-S 3 (B. Whiteman 3); G 1 (Sutton)
Newark Valley 56, Oneonta 36 (Saturday)
NV … 15 13 14 12 — 56
OHS … 9 9 7 11 — 36
NV: H. Beebe 7 1-2 17, K. Graham 2 0-0 4, J. Graham 3 1-2 8, C. Gardner 6 1-2 13, K. Berghorn 1 0-0 2, A. Kwiatkowski 0 1-2 1, A. Finta 1 1-2 4, L. Short 2 0-0 4, F. Payne 0 0-0 0, K. Carrier 0 0-0 0, A. Rich 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 5-10 56
OHS: Jordan Bellinger 3 0-0 7, Natalie VanZandt 1 0-0 2, Sarah Brown 0 0-0 0, Megan Cleveland 4 0-0 12, Selene Wellman 1 0-0 2, Thalia Wellman 1 0-0 3, Abbie Platt 4 0-3 8, Isabella Giacomelli 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 0-3 36
Three-point baskets: NV 5 (Beebe 2, J. Graham, Finta, Rich); OHS 6 (Bellinger, Cleveland 4, T. Wellman)
South Kortright 52, Edmeston 22 (Saturday)
SK … 15 16 8 13 — 52
E … 3 10 6 3 — 22
SK: C. Chakar 0 0-0 0, M. Coberly 1 0-4 2, K. Reinshagen 0 0-0 0, A. Finkle 1 0-0 2, C. Deysenroth 12 2-4 26, A. Eckert 4 1-1 9, A. Haynes 0 0-0 0, C. Dropp 4 3-3 13, M. Albano 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 6-12 52
E: Robinson 0 0-0 0, Bolton 0 0-0 0, Buriello 1 0-0 3, A. White 0 0-0 0, Lund 1 2-6 4, M. Rifanburg 5 3-8 14, Ray 0 0-0 0, E. White 0 1-2 1, H. Rifanburg 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 6-16 22
Three-point baskets: SK 2 (Dropp 2); E 2 (Buriello, M. Rifanburg)
Greenwich 70, Cooperstown 43 (Saturday)
G … 21 19 15 13 — 70
C … 15 10 12 6 — 43
G: Grace Autello 1 0-2 3, Brooke Kuzmich 7 0-0 16, Adrianna Rojas 7 0-0 15, Jacelyn Spizio 0 0-0 0, Reegan Mullen 0 2-4 2, Norah Niese 11 1-1 26, Cate Abate 1 4-4 6, McKenna Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 7-11 70
C: Meghan Niles 0 0-0 0, Tori France 0 0-0 0, Rory Nelen 8 0-4 16, Olivia Murdock 0 0-0 0, Claire Jensen 3 0-0 6, Hannah Craig 1 0-0 3, Dani Seamon 3 1-2 9, Savannah Kirkby 3 3-6 9. Totals: 18 4-10 43
Three-point baskets: G 9 (Autello, Kuzmich 2, Rojas, Niese 5); C 3 (Craig, Seamon 2)
Harpursville 43, Milford 17 (Saturday)
H … 7 7 14 15 — 43
M … 2 4 9 2 — 17
H: Jaylyn Merrill 3 3-6 9, Madison Fleming 2 0-2 4, Adrianna Hartman 3 3-6 9, Kaylee Noyes 4 2-5 11, Amber Kachmar 1 0-0 2, Lily Bagg 0 0-0 0, Sadie Combs 2 0-0 4, Hunter Moffitt 1 1-6 4. Totals: 16 9-25 43
M: Taylor Beckley 1 0-0 2, Bella Garlick 0 0-0 0, Kara Mertz 0 0-0 0, Julia Barown 1 0-2 2, Allison Munson 0 0-0 0, Olivia Sheldon 0 0-0 0, Delaney Maison 2 4-6 8, Lexi Sutphin 0 2-4 2, Bella Qua 1 1-2 3. Totals: 5 7-15 17
Three-point baskets: H 2 (Noyes, Moffitt); M 0
