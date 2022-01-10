Oneonta High School was the site of the Oneonta Rotary-Ross Cordell Wrestling Tournament on Friday and Saturday, with 15 teams from across the region doing battle.
Unatego/Unadilla Valley were the top performers among the local schools placing second overall.
Elsewhere, Walton/Delhi finished fifth, Oneonta finished tenth, Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville placed eleventh, and Cooperstown/Milford placed thirteenth. Chenango Forks finished first overall.
Unatego/Unadilla Valley had three first-place finishers in the tournament: Caleb Cole at 110 pounds, Josh Meade at 145, and Jarrett Thayer at 189.
The other local first-place finishers were Walton/Delhi’s Nate Merwin (138) and Brady Buttice of B-G/A/H (160).
Earning second place from the local ranks were Wyatt Meade of Unatego/UV (118), Jose Bivar of B-G/A/H (126), T.J. O’Connor of Cooperstown/Milford (132), Peyton Tweedie of Walton/Delhi (145), and Ardell Wellman (160) and Jaden Bellissimo (215) of Oneonta.
Third-place finishers included Noah Sovocool (Walton/Delhi, 132), Alan-Michael Rubin (Oneonta, 145), Noah Cole (Unatego/UV, 160), and Will Pettit (Walton/Delhi, 215).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley 66,
Hunter-Tannersville 35
The Charlotte Valley boys basketball team defeated Hunter-Tannersville 66-35 in Monday’s Delaware League game.
Charlotte Valley was led by Dylan Waid, who scored a game-high 28 points, while Trevor Waid followed up with 16 points.
Hunter-Tannersville was led by Christian Aizstrauts with 11 points scored.
Hunter-Tannersville will travel to play Windham on Tuesday.
Delhi 59, Bainbridge-Guilford 31
(Friday)
The Bulldogs rolled to a 59-31 victory over the Bobcats on Friday in Midstate Athletic Conference action.
Owen Haight was the game’s top scorer, registering 22 points for Delhi. Luke Schnabel also finished in double figures with 15 points.
David Emerson paced Bainbridge-Guilford with 12 points.
Charlotte Valley 66, Hunter-Tannersville 35
CV … 21 17 17 11 — 66
H-T … 11 11 2 11 — 35
Charlotte Valley: Travis Peters 3 1-3 7, Trevor Waid 6 2-3 16, Dylan Waid 11 6-7 28, Nate Amadon 2 0-0 5, Jameson Quigley 4 2-9 10. Totals 26 11-22 66
Hunter-Tannersville: Nicholas Uhrik 1 0-0 3, Leo Cruz 1 0-0 3, Jason Li 1 0-0 2, Grady Glennon 2 0-0 6, Garrett Legg 1 0-0 2, Connor Schiefer 1 0-2 2, Nathan Kauffman 3 0-0 6, Christian Aizstrauts 5 1-2 11. Totals 15 1-4 35
Three-point baskets: CV 3 (T. Waid 2, Amadon); H-T 4 (Glennon 2, Cruz, Uhrik)
Delhi 59, Bainbridge-Guilford 31 (Friday)
DA … 16 16 8 19 — 59
B-G … 9 9 8 5 — 31
Delhi: Jeryd Cheshire 1 0-0 3, Tanner Bracchy 0 0-0 0, Luke Schnabel 7 0-1 15, Owen Haight 10 2-2 22, Zachary Finch 2 0-0 5, Logan Nealis 2 0-2 4, Angelo Krzyston 1 2-2 4, Rocco Schnabel 2 1-2 5, Luke Sanford 0 1-2 1. Totals: 25 6-11 59
B-G: David Emerson 4 4-4 12, James Hogorian 0 1-2 1, Ilias Wilson 1 4-8 6, Lucas Carlin 0 3-4 3, Garrett O’Hara 1 0-0 3, Owen Drown 1 0-2 2, Ethan Gregory 0 0-0 0, Connor Vredenburgh 2 0-0 4. Totals: 9 12-20 31
Three-point baskets: DA 3 (Cheshire, L. Schnabel, Finch); B-G 1 (O’Hara)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oneonta 63, Windsor 43 (Saturday)
The Oneonta girls notched a 63-43 victory over Windsor on Saturday.
Ang McGraw paced the Yellowjackets with a game-high 23 points to go along with five rebounds and three steals.
Abbie Platt, meanwhile, had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Megan Cleveland and Emma Peeters each scored nine points as well.
Autumn Helstein led Windsor with 16 points while Ella Peterson had 14.
Oneonta will be at Whitney Point on Tuesday.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 51,
Milford 22 (Saturday)
The Raiders cruised past the Wildcats 51-22 in Saturday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
Hannah Bonczkowski led the scoring for G-MU with 20 points while Megan Perrine scored 17 and Ashlyn Marron notched a double-double of 10 points and 16 rebounds.
Milford was led by Taylor Beckley with eight points and Julia Barown with seven.
Milford (4-6) will be at Morris on Thursday.
Oneonta 63, Windsor 43 (Saturday)
OHS … 16 14 17 16 — 63
W … 5 16 9 13 — 43
Oneonta: Jordan Bellinger 1 2-2 4, Ang McGraw 8 7-10 23, Natalie VanZandt 0 1-2 1, Megan Cleveland 2 3-4 9, Emma Peeters 3 2-2 9, Julia Joyner 1 0-0 2, Emily Zeh 1 3-4 5, Abbie Platt 3 4-8 10. Totals: 19 22-32 63
Windsor: Anna Finn 1 3-8 6, Lucy Beattie 1 2-4 4, Claire Beattie 0 0-0 0, Paige Smith 0 0-0 0, Sydney Angelo 1 0-0 3, Ella Peterson 5 0-0 14, Autumn Helstein 6 4-8 16, Alexis Durdon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 9-20 43
Three-point baskets: OHS 3 (Cleveland 2, Peeters); W 6 (Finn, Angelo, Peterson 4)
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 51, Milford 22 (Saturday)
G-MU … 14 22 3 12 — 51
M … 4 6 8 4 — 22
G-MU: Hannah Bonczkowski 7 3-5 20, Ariel Correlle 1 0-0 2, Kyra Demmon 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Marron 5 0-1 10, Aubree Palmer 0 0-0 0, Lindsay Turnbull 0 0-0 0, Tammy Barnes 1 0-0 2, Megan Perrine 8 1-2 17. Totals: 22 4-8 51
Milford: Taylor Beckley 3 1-3 8, Lily Cohn 0 0-0 0, Kara Mertz 1 0-0 2, Julia Barown 3 0-0 7, Alison Munson 0 0-0 0, Bella Saggese 0 0-0 0, Delaney Maison 1 0-0 2, Sara Munson 0 1-4 1, Lexi Sutphin 0 0-0 0, Bella Garlick 0 0-0 0, Bella Qua 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 2-7 22
Three-point baskets: G-MU 3 (Bonczkowski 3); M 2 (Beckley, Barown)
BOYS SWIMMING
Cooperstown 98, Holland Patent 73 (Friday)
The Cooperstown boys swim team earned a 98-73 victory over Holland Patent in a meet held on Friday.
Thomas Hellenthal was a double winner for the Hawkeyes, notching victories in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
Cooperstown’s other individual winners were Paul Crowell (50 free), Theo Ignatovsky (100 free), London Kinley (500 free), and Finn Morgan (100 backstroke).
The Hawkeyes also took first place in all three relay events.
The team will visit Rome Free Academy on Thursday.
Cooperstown 98, Holland Patent 73 (Friday)
Top Cooperstown finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Morgan, Crowell, Aramini, Ignatovsky, 2:07.71
200 Freestyle: 1. Thomas Hellenthal, 2:02.43
200 Individual Medley: 2. Macon Aramini, 2:34.71
50 Freestyle: 1. Paul Crowell, 26.72
100 Butterfly: 1. Thomas Hellenthal, 1:07.02
100 Freestyle: 1. Theo Ignatovsky, 1:02.24
500 Freestyle: 1. London Kinley, 6:27.44
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Hellenthal, Hurysz, Agostino, Kinley, 1:50.06
100 Backstroke: 1. Finn Mogan, 1:10.95
100 Breaststroke: 2. Paul Crowell, 1:28.36
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Agostino, Kinley, Hurysz, Hellenthal, 4:10.93
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.