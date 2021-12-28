Unatego’s Shea Barber scored his 1,000th career point to help lead the Spartans to a 54-38 victory over Whitney Point on Tuesday in the Chenango Valley Holiday Tournament.
Needing 21 points to reach the historic milestone, Barber poured in a game-high 24 points in the victory. Also contributing for Unatego was Miles Mohrien with 12 points.
Jeremy Simonson, Alex Smith, and Lane Tiderencel each scored eight points for Whitney Point.
Sherburne-Earlville 57,
Unadilla Valley 29
The Unadilla Valley boys fell to Sherburne-Earlville 57-29 as hosts of the Unadilla Valley Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.
Zach Fleming led the Storm with a team-best 11 points while Trason Murray added nine points.
Sherburne-Earlville will face Norwich on Wednesday in the title game while Unadilla Valley will play Greene in the consolation game.
Edmeston 45, OnTECH 19
Edmeston rolled to victory over OnTECH in the consolation game of the Dick White Holiday Tournament in Cooperstown on Tuesday.
Colin McEnroe and Gunner Schoellig led Edmeston with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Kyle Ough also finished in double figures with 10 points
OnTECH was led by Martin Johnson with seven points scored.
Cooperstown 58, Edmeston 34
(Monday)
The Cooperstown boys basketball team defeated Edmeston 58-34 on Monday as hosts of the Dick White Holiday Tournament.
Charlie Lambert had a great all-around game for the Hawkeyes, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds, five steals, and five assists.
Elsewhere, Troy Davis had a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds while PJ Kiuber scored 10 points and Kalen Dempsey notched nine points and four assists.
Kyle Ough led Edmeston with a team-best 14 points.
Richfield Springs 66, OnTECH 31
(Monday)
The Indians rolled to a 66-31 victory over OnTECH in Monday’s Dick White Holiday Tournament game in Cooperstown.
Dylan Hosford led the way for Richfield Springs with a game-high 28 points. Also scoring in double figures were Jordan Diliberto (12 points) and Brayden Dunckel (11).
Unatego 54, Whitney Point 38
U … 12 22 17 3 — 54
WP … 8 13 9 8 — 38
Unatego: Miles Mohrien 5 0-0 12, Shea Barber 11 2-4 24, Logan Utter 3 0-0 8, Luke Foster 1 0-0 2, Garrett Backus 0 0-0 0, Braeden Johnson 1 1-4 3, Devon Kroll 2 0-0 5. Totals: 23 2-4 54
Whitney Point: Holen Mascin 2 0-90 4, Jeremy Simonson 2 3-6 8, Alex Smith 3 1-3 8, Evyn Ford 2 1-2 5, Luke Czebiniak 2 1-2 5, Lane Tiderencel 3 0-4 8. Totals: 14 6-17 38
Three-point baskets: U 4 (Mohrien 2, Utter 2, Kroll); WP 4 (Simonson, Smith, Tiderencel 2)
Sherburne-Earlville 57, Unadilla Valley 29
SE … 17 14 12 14 — 57
UV … 4 4 10 11 — 29
SE: Toby Fisbie 3 0-0 7, Ethan Simonds 1 0-0 2, Taylor G. 4 1-2 11, Preston Favor 5 2-5 13, Zach Tran 1 0-0 2, Darren Mills 1 0-0 2, Ethan Kiber 0 0-0 0, Garret F. 4 0-0 8, Jack Redman 4 4-4 12. Totals: 23 7-11 57
UV: Mitchell Thompson 2 1-5 5, Zach Fleming 5 0-0 11, Zach Smith 1 0-0 2, Trason Murray 4 0-0 9, Trent Marinelli 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 1-5 29
Three-point baskets: SE 7; UV 2 (Fleming, Murray)
Edmeston 45, OnTECH 19
E … 10 8 11 16 — 45
O … 8 0 4 7 — 19
Edmeston: Caleb Zinger 1 0-0 2, Kyle Ough 4 1-2 10, Jason Reinart 0 0-3 0, Gavin McEnroe 3 0-0 6, Colin McEnroe 5 3-8 13, Gunner Schoellig 5 1-1 12, Austin Galley 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 5-14 45
OnTECH: Adonis Carrol 1 0-0 2, Anthony Berrios 0 2-3 2, Nashaun Stenson 1 0-0 3, Julio Torres 0 0-2-0, Martin Johnson 2 2-2 7, Kylongi Bullock 2 0-2 4, Jaciel White 0 1-4 1. Totals 7 5-13 19
Three-point baskets: E 2 (Ough, Schoellig); O 2 (Stenson, Johnson)
Cooperstown 58, Edmeston 34 (Monday)
C … 13 13 11 21 — 58
E … 8 7 12 7 — 34
Cooperstown: Ethan Kukenberger 1 1-4 3, Kalen Dempsey 4 1-4 9, PJ Kiuber 5 0-2 10, Troy Davis 4 2-3 10, Conrad Erway 2 0-0 4, Charlie Lambert 7 1-4 17, Colyn Criqui 1 0-0 3, Garet Bush 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 6-16 58
Edmeston: Caleb Zinger 1 0-0 2, Kyle Ough 5 1-1 14, Jason Reinart 0 0-0 0, Gavin McEnroe 1 0-0 2, Colin McEnroe 2 1-3 5, Gunner Schoell 2 0-0 5, Austin Golley 1 0-0 2, Izak Richards 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 2-4 34
Three-point baskets: C 3 (Lambert 2, Criqui); E 4 (Ough 3, Schoell)
Richfield Springs 66, OnTECH 31 (Monday)
RS … 17 16 20 13 — 66
OT … 8 6 5 12 — 31
Richfield Springs: Bobnick 0 0-0 0, Oakley 3 1-1 7, Graves 0 1-4 1, Hosford 12 2-3 28, Dunckel 4 3-6 11, Diliberto 4 0-0 12, Steenberg 3 0-0 7. Totals: 26 7-14 66
OnTech: Anthony 1 0-0 2, Adonis 7 0-1 15, Julio 1 0-0 3, NaShawn 1 0-0 2, KJ 1 0-0 2, Mootin 2 0-0 5. Totals: 12 0-1 31
Three-point baskets: RS 7 (Hosford 2, Diliberto 4, Steenberg); OT 2 (Julio, Mootin)
