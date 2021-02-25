Unatego's Meg Perry scores 1,000th point in 60-21 win over Cooperstown

Meg Perry scored a personal-best 33 points to pass the 1,000-point mark and lead the Unatego girls basketball team to a 60-21 win over Cooperstown.
Perry came into the game 28 points shy of the milestone.
“It was all Meg Perry tonight,” Unatego head coach Bob Zeh said.
She also had 11 rebounds.
“It’s a big accomplishment for a kid in high school, especially when you only had half a year this year,” Zeh said.
He added that Morg Perry, Meg’s twin sister, is also close to 1,000 points and probably would have reached that milestone in a full season.
The Spartans grabbed an 18-7 first quarter lead thanks to its defensive intensity.
“Our half- and full-court defense is the key to our success,” Zeh said.
The Spartans built their lead to 13 points by halftime.
Zeh said that the Hawkeyes are a young team and the Spartans’ pressure rattled them.
Unatego capped the game by holding the Hawkeyes scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Morg Perry added 16 points for the Spartans, while teammate Jenna Faulkner scored five.
Dani Seamon led the Hawkeyes with 11 points.
Unatego 60, Cooperstown 21
at Unatego
Cooperstown .... 7 6 8 0 – 21
Unatego .... 18 8 15 19 – 60
Cooperstown: Dani Seamon 5 1-2 11, Addy Lewis 1 3-4 6, Lindsey Trosset 1 0-0 2, Anna Lambert 0 2-2 2, Gabby Woeppel 0 0-0 0, Melissa Schuermann 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-8 21.
Unatego: Meg Perry 15 3-4 33, Morg Perry 8 0-0 16, Jenna Faulkner 2 1-2 5, Madie Wilsey 2 0-2 4, Kylie Mussaw 1 0-0 2, Bailey Mccoy 0 0-0 0, Lexa Lucia 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 4-8 60.
3-point field goals: Cooperstown 1 (Lewis); U 0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.