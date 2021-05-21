BOYS: Delhi 78, Unatego 40
GIRLS: Delhi 78, Unatego 45
The Delhi track and field teams swept Unatego in a Midstate Athletic Conference dual meet on Friday. The Bulldog boys won 78-40, while the girls won 78-45.
Despite the loss, Unatego’s Anabel Rommer broke her own school record in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:07.9. Rommer also won the 200 meter run.
Delhi had three girls earn individual doubles. Meghan Hadley won the 400 and triple jump, Cella Schnabel took first in the 800 and 3000, and Lindsey Wright won the shot put and discus.
Vincent VanMaaren led the Delhi boys with three first-place finishes in the 400, 800, and pole vault. His teammate Andrew Hilton won both the shot put and the discus.
Unatego’s Luke Foster finished first in the 100 and 200.
BOYS: Delhi 78, Unatego 40
100m: Luke Foster (U), 11.7, 2. McCarthy (DA), 12.3, 3. Caffery (DA), 12.5; 200m: 1. Luke Foster (U), 24.1, 2. Kelsh (DA), 27.4, 3. Ackerley (U), 29.0; 400m: 1. Vincent VanMaaren (DA), 54.2, 2. McCarthy (DA), 55.3, 3. Gue (U), 57.2; 800m: 1. Vincent VanMaaren (DA), 2:28.0, 2. Sousa (U), 2:31.6, 3. Francisco (DA), 2:31.9; 1600m: 1. Alton Francisco (DA), 5:25.6, 2. N. VanMaaren (DA), 5:33.2, 3. Ruff (U), 6:25.6; 3200m: 1. Jared Coleman (DA), 12:05.4, 2. N. VanMaaren (DA), 12:24.4, 3. Cash (DA), 13:37.1; 110m hurdles: not contested; 400m hurdles: not contested; 400m relay: 1. UNA (Foster, Gue, Ackerley, Sousa), 49.8, 2. DA, 52.1; 1600m relay: 1. DA (L. Riera, C. Riera, Kelsh, Schnabel), 4:33.8; 3200m relay: 1. DA (N. VanMaaren, V. VanMaaren, Francisco, Coleman), 12:18.0; Long jump: 1. Notorious Gue (U), 18-2.5, 2. Finch (DA), 18-0.75, 3. Foster (U), 17-4; Triple jump: 1. Zach Finch (DA), 36-0.5, 2. L. Riera (DA), 28-3, 3. C. Riera (DA), 27-6; High jump: 1. Nick Sousa (U), 4-0; Shot put: 1. Andrew Hilton (DA), 35-0.5, 2. Ackerley (U), 32-1.5, 3. Henry (U), 30-1; Discus: 1. Andrew Hilton (DA), 95-3, 2. Henry (U) 89-7, 3. Wright (U), 82-5; Pole vault: 1. Vincent VanMaaren (DA), 12-6, 2. Schnabel (DA), 8-6
GIRLS: Delhi 78, Unatego 45
100m: 1. Cadence Chamberlain (U), 14.4, 2. Wagner (DA), 14.6, 3. Shaw (DA), 15.6; 200m: 1. Anabel Rommer (U), 28.8, 2. Wagner (DA), 30.1, 3. Chamberlain (U), 30.2; 400m: 1. Meghan Hadley (DA), 58.0, 2. Mussaw (U), 1:08.1, 3. Rush (DA), 1:17.4; 800m: 1. Cella Schnabel (DA), 2:41.7, 2. Tessier (DA), 2:53.6, 3. Hilson-Schneider (DA), 3:04.5; 1500m: 1. Anna Tessier (DA), 5:23.2, 2. Schnabel (DA), 5:24.9, 3. Hilson-Schneider (DA), 5:25.8; 3000m: 1. Cella Schnabel (DA), 12:25.2, 2. A. Tessier (DA), 12:37.9, 3. Higgins (U), 12:49.9; 100m hurdles: not contested; 400m hurdles: 1. Anabel Rommer (U), 1:07.9, 2. Lees (DA), 1:15.6, 3. Potrzeba (DA), 1:38.5; 400m relay: 1. UNA (Renwick, Mussaw, Chamberlain, Rommer), 59.1, 2. DA, 1:03.3; 1600m relay: 1. DA (Hadley, Hilson-Schneider, Lees, Potrzeba), 4:59.5; 3200m relay: 1. DA (Darr, Lees, Schnabel, Hilson-Schneider), 13:10.4; Long jump: 1. Ysa Shaw (DA), 13-6.75, 2. Mussaw (U), 12-4.75, 3. Chamberlain (U), 12-3.5; Triple jump: 1. Meghan Hadley (DA), 29-11.25; High jump: 1. Beatrix Rush (DA), 4-0, 2. Van Deusen (U), 3-10; Shot put: 1. Lindsey Wright (DA), 33-6, 2. Slawson (U), 22-0.5, 3. Grabo (U), 18-11; Discus: 1. Lindsey Wright (DA), 91-7, 2. Slawson (U), 61-6, 3. Grabo (U), 27-0; Pole vault: 1. Abi Tessier (DA), 5-6
GOLF
Unadilla Valley/Gilberstville-Mount Upton 270,
Sidney 366
The UV/GMU golf team improved to 5-0 with a 270-366 win over Sidney on Friday.
Brandon Kneale had the low round of the day with a 45. Also scoring for UV/GMU were Gavin Bonczcowski (48), Owen Hill (53), Devin Hartwell (59), and Nate Rumovicz (65). Kyle Smith led Sidney with a 54.
UV/GMU will host Delhi and Bainbridge/Guilford on Saturday.
Unadilla Valley/Gilberstville-Mount Upton 270, Sidney 366
UV/GMU: Brandon Kneale 45, Gavin Bonczcowski 48, Owen Hill 53, Devin Hartwell 59, Nate Rumovicz 65
Sidney: Kyle Smith 54, Cole G. 60, Anthony Spinn 76, H. Duvall 86
TENNIS
Union-Endicott 5, Oneonta 2 (Thursday)
The Oneonta tennis team fell to Union-Endicott in a road meet Thursday.
Chris Catan won 9-0 in first singles for the Yellowjackets while Max Madej won his second singles match 9-4. JJ Herzing and Xander Scalcione won their singles matches for Union-Endicott.
Hunter-Tannersville 6,
Roxbury 1 (Thursday)
The Wildcats defeated the Rockets 6-1 in a Thursday meet.
Bo Flynn, Kurt Vitin, Nicholas Uhrik, Kristian Aizstrauts, and Hedda Flynn all earned victories to give Hunter-Tannersville a sweep of the singles action.
The duo of Brooke Tuomey and MacKenzie Radcliffe won their doubles match for H-T. Roxbury’s lone victory came from the doubles team of Mya Johnston and Eric Iannello.
Union-Endicott 5, Oneonta 2
Singles: Chris Catan (OHS) def. Adam Hirst, 9-0; Max Madej (OHS) def. Matt Denmon, 9-4; JJ Herzing (UE) def. Jayden Zakala, 9-3; Xander Scalcione (UE) def. Tyler Zakala, 9-2
Doubles: Carson Leombrone/Lucas Scalcione (UE) def. Peyton Mackey/Tobias Carter, 9-3; Rohan Bajwa/Demetri Diamanakos (UE) def. Veronica Coe/Simmone Segal, 9-1; Austin Kane/Owen Moretin (UE) def. Stephen Mendez/Makya Morrison, 9-5
Hunter-Tannersville 6, Roxbury 1
Singles: Bo Flynn (HT) def. Ryder Albano, 9-3; Kurt Vitin (HT) def. Matt Vajtay, 9-2; Nicolas Uhrik (HT) def. Catherine Jankowski, 9-1; Kristian Aizstrauts (HT) def. Alina Chojnowski, 9-2; Hedda Flynn (HT) def. Max Curtis, 9-1
Doubles: Mya Johnston/Eric Iannello (R) def. Jolie Canezin/Sundee Kroyer, 9-6; Brooke Tuomey/MacKenzie Radcliffe (HT) def. Lydia Biurk, 9-6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.