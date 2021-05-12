TRACK
BOYS: Sidney 87, Unatego 31
GIRLS: Sidney 58, Unatego 46
The Sidney track teams both earned victories Wednesday against Unatego, with the boys winning 87-31 and the girls triumphing 58-46.
Despite the loss, Unatego's Anabel Rommer had the highlight of the meet, setting a new school record in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:09.6. Rommer also won the 200 meter run.
Sidney's Isabelle Briggs was a triple winner with firsts in the 100 meter hurdles, triple jump, and high jump. Teammate Olivia Slawson had a pair of wins in the shot put and discus.
For the boys, Sidney's Jon McNamara was the standout performer with four first-place finishes, as he won the 800, 100 hurdles, triple jump, and high jump. His teammate Kevin McEwan had three firsts of his own in the 100, shot put, and discus.
Unatego's Luke Foster earned a pair of wins in the 200 and long jump.
BOYS: Delhi 100, Oxford 13
GIRLS: Delhi 66, Oxford 48
Delhi's track teams both earned wins against Oxford on Wednesday. The Bulldog boys won 100-13, while the girls won 66-48.
On the girls side, Dehli's Lindsey Wright set a new school record in the shot put with a toss of 35-2, while also winning the discus event. Diego Aguirre (1600, 3200) and Zach Finch (long jump, triple jump) both earned individual doubles for Delhi on the boys side.
Oxford's Milla Gonzalez (100, 200), Olivia Kelsey (long jump, triple jump), and Victor Richette (100, 200) all earned individual doubles
BOYS: Cooperstown 80.5, Westmoreland 42.5 (Tuesday)
GIRLS: Cooperstown 86, Westmoreland 50 (Tuesday)
The Cooperstown track teams secured a sweep on the road against Westmoreland on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes boys won 80.5-42.5, while the girls won 86-50.
Finn Holohan earned a trio of individual victories, taking first in the triple jump (34-4), pole vault (9-6), and high jump (4-8), while also running in the winning 400 meter relay.
Cooper Hodgon notched an individual double with wins in the 110 hurdles (26.7) and 400 hurdles (1:36.2).
On the girls side, Annelise and Claire Jensen nearly swept the individual running events by themselves, as Annelise won the 800 (2:43.8) and 1500 (5:22.4), while Claire won the 200 (27.1) and 400 (1:02.1). Meah Boyles, meanwhile, won both hurdles events, running the 100 meter in 18.8 and the 400 in 1:30.8.
100m: 1. Kevin McEwan (S), 12.2, 2. Bowie (S), 13.2, 3. Ackerley (U), 13.5; 200m: 1. Luke Foster (U), 24.4, 2. Lane (S), 25.1, 3. Bowie (S), 29.3; 400m: 1. Logan Higginbotham (S), 54.4, 2. Decker (U), 1:04.7; 800m: 1. Jon McNamara (S), 2:12.8, 2. Bacon (S), 2:29.8, 3. Ruff (U), 3:15.9; 1600m: 1. Sam Brigham (S), 5:10.9, 2. Sausa (U), 5:12.1, 3. Bagley (S), 5:42.9; 3200m: 1. Colin Bagley (S), 12:25.5, 2. Eberly (S), 13:07.3; 110m hurdles: 1. Jon McNamara (S), 17.2, 2. Wheeler (S), 21.4; 400m hurdles: not contested; 400m relay: 1. Unatego, 52.4, 2. Sidney, 52.7; 1600m relay: 1. Sidney, 4:11.9, 2. Unatego, 4:12.9; 3200m relay: 1. Sidney, 10:33.2; Long jump: 1. Luke Foster (U), 18-0, 2. Gue (U), 17-3, 3. Argent-Lane (S), 16-3; Triple jump: 1. Jon McNamara (S), 39-1.75, 2. Gue (U), 37-10; High jump: 1. Jon McNamara (S), 5-10, 2. Norberg (S), 4-2; Shot put: 1. Kevin McEwan (S), 43-8, 2. Crawford (S), 35-5, 3. Henry (U), 32-0; Discus: 1. Kevin McEwan (S), 117-7, 2. Crawford (S), 99-0, 3. Wright (U), 76-10; Pole vault: not contested
100m: 1. Abdeliez Laboy-Diaz (S), 14.4, 2. Neubert (S), 14.7, 3. Chamberlain (U), 14.9; 200m: 1. Anabel Rammr (U), 29.9, 2. Chamberlain (U), 31.3, Mussaw (U), 32.5; 400m: 1. Kylie Mussow (U), 1:12.5, 2. DelReal (S), 1:20.1, 3. Bartels (S), 1:20.7; 800m: not contested; 1500m: not contested; 3000m: 1. Patricia Higgins (U), 13:05.3, 2. Beers (U), 15:19.1; 100m hurdles: 1. Isabelle Briggs (S), 18.9, 2. Neubert (S), 19.7, 3. Laboy-Diaz (S), 19.9; 400m hurdles: 1. Anabel Rommer (U), 1:09.5, 2. Neubert (S), 1:16.9, 3. Laboy-Diaz, 1:21.9; 400m relay: 1. Sidney, 1:17.0; 1600m relay: 1. Sidney, 5:00.3, 2. Unatego, 5:24.5; 3200m relay: not contested; Long jump: 1. Candence Chamberlain (U), 13-0, 2. Jackson (S), 11-10.5, 3. Mussaw (U), 10-10.5; Triple jump: 1. Isabelle Briggs (S), 30-9; High jump: 1. Isabelle Briggs (S), 4-0, 2. Jackson (S), 3-8, 3. VanDeusen (U), 3-5; Shot put: 1. Olivia Slawson (U), 23-2, 2. VanKingsley (S), 23-0, 3. Grabo (U), 17-2; Discus: 1. Olivia Slawson (U), 68-7, 2. VanKingsley (S), 67-5, 3. DelReal (S), 45-5; Pole vault: not contested
3200m relay: 1. DA (J. Hadley, J. Coleman, S. Lees, N. Vanmaaren), 10:46; 100m: 1. Victor Richette (O), 12.1, 2. R. McCarthy (DA), 12.6, 3. A. Hilton (DA), 12.9; 1600m: 1. Diego Aguirre (DA), 4:25.2, 2. A. Francisco (DA), 5:38.6, 3. N. VanMaaren (DA), 5:34.3; 400m relay: 1. DA (A. Hilton, Z. Finch, R. McCarthy, C. Caffery), 51.1; 400m: 1. Alex Kelsh (DA), 1:01.3, 2. D. Downs (O), 1:12.2, 3. L. McCumiskey (DA), 1:13.5; 800m: 1. Jon Hadley (DA), 2:02.6, 2. V. VanMaaren (DA), 2:08.0, 3. D. Aguirre (DA), 2:22.1; 200m: 1. Victor Richette (O), 24.9, 2. C. Caffery (DA), 26.1, 3. A. Hilton (DA), 26.4; 3200m: 1. Diego Aguirre (DA), 9:55.6, 2. J. Coleman (DA), 12:24.5, 3. D. Cash (DA), 13:04.3; 1600m relay: 1. DA (J. Hadley, L. Riera, N. VanMaaren, V. VanMaaren), 4:09.9; Shot put: 1. Corey Zwick (DA), 37-0, 2. D. Newton (DA), 27-3.25, 3. D. Allen (DA), 26-10; Discus: 1. Corey Zwick (DA), 100-8, 2. D. Nweton (DA), 66-2, 3. D. Allen (DA), 44-11; Long jump: 1. Zach Finch (DA), 18-11.5, 2. R. Schnabel (DA), 15-7, 3. R. McCarthy (DA), 15-0.25; Triple jump: 1. Zach Finch (DA), 35-0.75, 2. C. Riera (DA), 26-11, 3. L. Riera (DA), 25-8.5; Pole vault: 1. Vincent VanMaaren (DA), 11-6
3200m relay: 1. DA (E. Lees, G. Hilson-Schneider, S. Dorr, A. Tessier), 12:38.2; 100m: 1. Mila Gonzalez (O), 13.7, 2. H. Fleury (O), 14.1, 3. E. Barbosa (O), 14.4; 1500m: 1. Cella Schnabel (DA), 5:31.3, 2. A. Tessier (DA), 5:33.3, 3. G. Hilson-Schneider (DA), 5:44.7; 400m relay: 1. O (E. Barbosa, H. Fleury, O. Kelsey, M. Gonzalez), 54.3, 2. DA, 1:04.6; 400m: 1. Taylor Smith (O), 1:08.9, 2. M. Hadley (DA), 1:11.6; 400m hurdles: 1. Ellie Lees (DA), 1:20.1, 2. K. Yates (O), 1:30.1, 3. E. Potrezeba (DA), 1:42.7; 800m: 1. Gretel Hilson-Schneider (DA), 2:43.7, 2. T. Smith (O), 2:53.1; 200m: 1. Mila Gonzalez (O), 29.9, 2. Olivia Kelsey (O), 30.6; 3. Eleanor Wagner (DA), 31.1; 3000m: 1. Anna Tessier (DA), 11:41.1, 2. C. Schnabel (DA), 11:41.3, 3. A. Tessier (DA), 13:00.6; 1600m relay: 1. DA (E. Lees, M. Hadley, E. Patrozeba, C. Schnabel), 5:02.1, 2. O, 5:05.3; Shot put: 1. Lindsey Wright (DA), 35-2, 2. B. Suhns (DA), 20-4; Discus: 1. Lindsey Wright (DA), 100-11, 2. B. Sohns (DA), 52-2; Long jump: 1. Olivia Kelsey (O), 14-4, 2. H. Fleury (O), 12-9, 3. K. Yates (O), 11-4.75; Triple jump: 1. Olivia Kelsey (O), 30-8.5, 2. M. Hadley (DA), 26-5.75, 3. T. Smith (O), 26-0.75; High jump: 1. Eleanor Wagner (DA), 4-0; Pole vault: 1. Abi Tessier (DA)
100m: 1. Sweet (WCS), 11.9, 2. G. Lesko (COOP), 12.6, T-3. S. Hurysz (COOP), 12.8, T-3. Sovare (WCS), 12.8; 200m: 1. Sweet (WCS), 25.6, 2. S. Hurysz (COOP), 26.4, 3. G. Lesko (COOP), 26.9; 400m: 1. Gavin Lesko (COOP), 1:02.6, 2. Catello (WCS), 1:11.4; 800m: 1. Ollie Wasson (COOP), 2:32.0, 2. R. Hovis (COOP), 2:40.8, 3. Fedoroff (WCS), 2:43.0; 1600m: 1. Ray Hovis (COOP), 5:52.0, 2. Weston (WCS), 5:59.9, 3. M. Raffo (COOP), 6:02.6; 3200m: 1. Lincoln DiLorenzo (COOP), 15:37.9; 110m hurdles: 1. Cooper Hodgon (COOP), 26.7; 400m hurdles: 1. Cooper Hodgon (COOP), 1:36.2; 400m relay: 1. COOP (F. Holohan, C. Criqui, S. Hurysz, G. Lesko), 52.7; 1600m relay: 1. WCS (Livingston, Amarasinghe, Stopera, Weston), 4:29.2; 2. COOP, 5:06.7; 3200m relay: 1. WCS, 10:48.6, 2. COOP, 11:05.0; High jump: 1. Finn Holohan (COOP), 4-8, 2. C. Criqui (COOP), 4-4; Long jump: 1. Livingston (WCS), 16-10, 2. S. Hurysz (COOP), 15-0, 3. Smith (WCS), 13-1; Triple jump: 1. Finn Holohan (COOP), 34-4, 2. F. Hodgon (COOP), 23-2; Discus: 1. Mikael Foutch-Carkes (COOP), 87-5, 2. Sill (WCS), 86-2, 3. A. Briggs (COOP), 74-9.25; Shot put: 1. Sill (WCS), 32-3, 2. M. Foutch-Carkes (COOP), 32-1, 3. A. Briggs (COOP), 30-2; Pole vault: 1. Finn Holohan (COOP), 9-6
100m: 1. Ireland Gable (COOP), 13.9, 2. Marsh (WCS), 14.0, 3. O. Murdock (COOP), 14.7; 200m: 1. Claire Jensen (COOP), 27.1, 2. I. Gable (COOP), 30.0, 3. Marsh (WCS), 31.0; 400m: 1. Claire Jensen (COOP), 1:02.1, 2. M. Shafer (WCS) 1:12.5, 3. Pedersen (WCS), 1:26.4; 800m: 1. Annelise Jensen (COOP), 2:43.8, 2. Lazzara (WCS), 2:53.2, 3. C. Bohler (COOP), 3:13.6; 1500m: 1. Annelise Jensen (COOP), 5:22.4, 2. T. Shafer (WCS), 5:44.0; 3000m: 1. T. Shafer (COOP), 13:19.1; 100m hurdles: 1. Meah Boyles (COOP), 18.8; 2. Getbehead (WCS), 21.2, 3. L. Hayes (COOP), 21.6; 400m hurdles: 1. Meah Boyles (COOP), 1:30.8, 2. A. Hodgson (COOP), 1:39.1, 3. Getbehead (WCS), 2:03.2; 400m relay: 1. COOP (I. Gable, A. Lesko, O. Murdock, S. Vezza), 55.9; 1600m relay: 1. COOP (A. Lesko, A. Jensen, C. Jensen, I. Gable), 4:43.0; 3200m relay: 1. WCS (T. Shafer, M. Shafer, Robinson, Lazzara), 12:08.7, 2. COOP), 14:02.2; High jump: 1. Braden Victory (COOP), 4-6, 2. Shafer (WCS), 4-2, 3. Albrecht (WCS), 4-0; Long jump: 1. Marsh (WCS), 15-4.5, 2. S. Vezza (COOP), 14-4, 3. Robinson (WCS), 13-11; Triple jump: 1. Lazzara (WCS), 29-9, 2. Shafer (WCS), 28-11, 3. A. Lesko (COOP), 28-4; Discus: 1. Hannah Rathbone (COOP), 78-8, 2. E. Hughes (COOP) 74-4, 3. Gubbins WCS), 73-1; Shot put: 1. Riley Smith (COOP), 26-2, 2. Gubbins (WCS), 22-9, 3. E. Hughes (COOP), 22-8; Pole vault: 1. Samantha Vezza (COOP), 7-0, 2. A. Hodgson (COOP), 6-0, 3. C. Feury (COOP), 5-6
