Undefeated Delhi wins in football shootout; Unatego falls to Greene

Delhi rallied in the second half Saturday to defeat Sidney on the road Saturday, 72-54, and finish its pandemic-delayed football season undefeated.
"It was a great game if you like offense," Delhi coach Phil Neumann said via email.
Sidney took a 42-30 lead into halftime after quarterback Peyton Mosher had 63-, 15- and 73-yard touchdown runs. Mosher also threw touchdown passes to Zach Harrington and Schuylar Rowe in the first half.
Delhi's Bryce Bracchy, a senior linebacker who set the school's all-time tackle record a week earlier, helped power the Bulldogs' second-half rally with three long touchdown runs of 45, 55 and 49 yards. Alex Haight scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the game and added another score on a 49-yard reception as part of a 28-12 fourth quarter for Delhi to seal the win. Bracchy finished with 198 rushing yards, while Haight had 168 yards on the ground and 71 more on four receptions.
"I'm really proud of this team. We were down 12 at halftime, and came out strong," Neumann said.
Delhi overcame a strong performance from Sidney quarterback Mosher, who finished with 204 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 22 attempts to go with 217 passing yards and three touchdowns on 19-41 passing.
"We knew Mosher was a special player," Neumann said. "We had to get some stops in the second half and keep scoring."
Delhi had 579 yards of total offense, while Sidney had 532. Delhi finishes its pandemic-delayed spring season at 5-0.
"We had a great season," Neumann said. "I'm just very thankful we were able to play." Neumann noted that the Bulldogs will lose 13 seniors "who have really meant a lot to this program. I'm going to miss them."
Delhi 72, Sidney 54
at Sidney, Saturday, April 24
Delhi 16 14 14 28 — 72
Sidney 14 28 0 12 — 54
First Quarter
Sidney — Peyton Mosher 63-yard run (conversion failed)
Delhi — Alex Haight 17-yard run (Luke Branigan run)
Delhi — Alex Haight 73-yard run (Luke Branigan to Garrett Pinney)
Sidney — Peyton Mosher 15-yard run (Peyton Mosher to Alec Fogarty)
Second Quarter
Delhi — Bryce Bracchy 12-yard run (Luke Branigan run)
Sidney — Zach Harrington 52-yard run (Peyton Mosher to Alec Fogarty)
Delhi — Alex Haight 38-yard run (conversion failed)
Sidney — Zach Harrington 3-yard reception from Peyton Mosher (Peyton Mosher to Alec Fogarty)
Sidney — Peyton Mosher 73-yard run (conversion failed)
Sidney — Schuylar Rowe 4-yard reception from Peyton Mosher (conversion failed)
Third Quarter
Delhi — Bryce Bracchy 45-yard run (conversion failed)
Dehli — Alex Haight 1-yard run (Luke Branigan to Hunter Sanford)
Fourth Quarter
Sidney — Peyton Mosher 1-yard run (conversion failed)
Delhi — Alex Haight 49-yard reception from Luke Branigan (conversion failed)
Delhi — Bryce Bracchy 55-yard run (conversion failed)
Sidney — Schuylar Rowe 54-yard reception from Peyton Mosher (conversion failed)
Delhi — Hunter Sanford 20-yard pass from Luke Branigan (Luke Branigan to Garrett Pinney)
Delhi — Bryce Bracchy 49-yard run (Luke Branigan to Kyle Pagillo)
RUSHING
Delhi: Bryce Bracchy 15-198, 4 TDs; Alex Haight 16-168, 4 TDs; Garrett Pinney 1-35; Luke Branigan 7-31; Tom Ruchar 4-15.
Sidney: Peyton Mosher 22-204, 4 TDs; Zach Harrington 12-126, 1 TD.
PASSING
Delhi: Luke Branigan 10-19, 132 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Sidney: Peyton Mosher 19-41, 217 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
RECEIVING
Delhi: Alex Haight 4-71, 1 TD; Hunter Sanford 4-55, 1 TD; Kyle Pagillo 1-3; Garrett Pinney 1-3.
Sidney: Schuylar Rowe 4-116, 2 TDs; Zach Harrington 5-49, 1 TD; Alex Fogarty 7-46; Kevin McEwan 1-6.
Greene 50, Unatego 48
Unatego wrapped up its eight-man football season Friday with a 50-48 defeat at Greene in a back-and-forth contest.
Greene took an early lead with three touchdowns in the first quarter by senior running back Tristan Austin, two on runs and one on a 16-yard reception. Unatego running back Leo Temple responded with three rushing touchdowns of his own, part of a run of five unanswered touchdowns by Unatego. Temple finished with a game-high 250 rushing yards on 26 attempts.
Greene regained control of the game in the second half as quarterback Josh Titus ran for a pair of scores and threw touchdowns to Austin and Wyatt Ingraham.
Tori Gue scored on a 98-yard interception return and also had a sack for Unatego, which finished with a 2-2 record.
Greene 50, Unatego 48
at Greene, Friday, April 23
Unatego 6 6 14 22 — 48
Greene 20 0 0 30 — 50
First Quarter
Greene — Austin 12-yard run (pass failed)
Greene — Austin 16-yard reception from Titus (pass failed)
Greene — Austin 5-yard run (Austin run)
Unatego — Temple 18-yard run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
Unatego — Temple 52-yard run (run failed
Third Quarter
Unatego —Temple 2-yard run (pass failed)
Unatego — Utter 1-yard run (Temple run)
Unatego — Gue 98-yard interception return (Pitcher reception)
Greene — Titus 2-yard run (pass failed)
Unatego — Temple 49-yard run (Gecik reception)
Greene — Austin 74-yard reception from Titus (Ingraham reception)
Unatego — Temple 4-yard run (pass failed)
Greene — Titus 2-yard run (Ingraham reception)
Greene — Ingraham 49-yard reception (Ingraham reception)
RUSHING
Unatego: Temple 25-250, 5 TD; Utter 6-22, 1 TD; Pitcher 5-42, Stockert 2-19.
Greene: Austin 26-106, 2 TD; Titus 12-55, 2 TD.
PASSING
Unatego: Utter 1-6, 16 yards, 1 INT
Greene: Titus 10-20, 275 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT; Austin 1-1, 31 yards.
RECEIVING:
Unatego: Gecik 1-16.
Greene: Ingraham 6-157, 1 TD; Austin 2-90, 2 TDs, Page 2-49; Fleury 1-10.
