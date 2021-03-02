Unadilla Valley head coach Matt Osborne secured his 200th career victory as the Storm defeated visiting Afton, 74-48, on Tuesday, March 2.
"It’s a great accomplishment, but I wouldn’t have accomplished it without a lot of great players and a lot of great parents that help,” Osborne said.
Osborne has been a basketball coach at Unadilla Valley for 24 years. He spent eight years coaching the boys junior varsity program and the last 16 years as the boys varsity coach.
During his tenure, the Storm won 2018 and 2019 Section IV titles.
“That was a pretty special time for us as a program,” Osborne said.
Osborne also led the Storm to 2005 and 2006 Midstate Athletic Conference championships. Osborne said the Section IV and MAC league titles were his greatest accomplishments as a coach.
“I’m proud of all those team accomplishments more than I’m proud of this accomplishment,” he added.
Osborne added that without the work that the junior varsity and modified coaches do before players reach the varsity program, he would not have had the success he has had throughout his career.
Unadilla Valley took a 16-13 first quarter lead over Afton behind eight of Brock Davis’ game-high 23 points.
The Storm stayed hot in the second quarter, outscoring Afton 15-10 to take an eight-point lead into halftime.
“We played much better defense the second half and I thought we rebounded the ball much better and got out and ran in transition — and got some easy baskets,” Osborne said.
Unadilla Valley used an 18-13 third quarter to open up a 13-point lead over the Crimson Knights.
“A lot of guys chipped in and everybody was able to play a fair amount,” Osborne said.
In the fourth quarter, Unadilla Valley outscored Afton 25-12 to put the game out of reach.
“I have a good group of eight seniors this year and it was a nice way to go out for our last home game, with a victory,” Osborne said.
Unadilla Valley received eight points each from Drew Emrich and Kyler Butts, as well as seven points from Joe Ray and six apiece from Tim Postma, Brayden Potter and Cameron Osborne.
Haiden Burns led Afton with 23 points, while teammate Equan Patterson added 15.
Unadilla Valley 74, Afton 48
at Unadilla Valley
Afton …. 13 1013 12 – 48
Unadilla Valley …. 16 15 18 25 – 74
Afton: Haiden Burns 8 6-8 23, Equan Patterson 4 6-11 15, Collin Sadler 3 0-0 6, Braden Sadienide 1 0-0 2, Alex Comniesso 1 0-0 2, Anthony Paoletti 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6-8 48.
Unadilla Valley: Brock Davis 10 1-1 23, Drew Emrich 4 0-0 8, Kyler Butts 3 2-8 8, Joe Ray 3 0-0 7, Tim Postma 3 0-0 6, Brayden Potter 2 0-0 6, Cameron Osborne 2 1-2 6, Zach Fleming 2 1-1 5, Devon Fairchild 2 0-0 4, Ben Gorrell 0 1-2 1, Marucs Proskine 0 0-0 0, Colin Gilbert 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 6-14 74.
3-point field goals: A 1 (Burns); U 5 (Davis, Potter, Osborne).
