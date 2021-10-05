The Unadilla Valley volleyball team swept Afton/Harpursville in straight sets on its Senior Night on Tuesday by scores of 25-16, 25-23, 25-22.
Kate Conway had a terrific all-around performance for UV, finishing with five digs, four assists, and three kills. Other UV players with solid games included Shannon Kelly (six digs, four aces), Bella Jones (five aces, one block), Erica Mumbulo (two kills, one block), and Ava Rowe (five digs).
Mallory Carman led the Hornets with 10 assists and six kills. Caidence Ryder (six kills, three aces) and Madison Nesbit (four digs, four aces) also performed well.
Delhi 3, Greene 0
Delhi beat Greene in straight sets on Tuesday, with Sammie White and Joelle Smith leading the scoreboard with six and five aces, respectively.
Other contributors for the Bulldogs were Vidya Samudrala (four kills, four blocks), Annaliese Taylor (two kills, five assists), Julia Baxter (two blocks, two assists), and Izzy Tucker (five digs). Dayani Lora led Greene with two aces and one kill. Other notables for the Trojans included Grazielle Lora (one kill), Lillian Kemp (one kill), and Kyrstan Cudney (three digs).
Oxford 3, Sidney 0
The Blackhawks defeated the Warriors in straight sets on Tuesday by scores of 25-6, 25-9, 25-15.
Leading the way for Oxford were Madalyn Barrows (12 kills, three aces), Ava Benjamin (six aces, nine assists), Quinnlin LaMonica (three aces, four kills), Mallory Olsen-Nichols (eight kills, eight assists), and Jadyn Ruff (three aces, two kills).
Sidney’s Aurienna Larson had two aces and Aceleinn Brainard had a kill and a dig.
Deposit-Hancock 3, Unatego 0
(Monday)
The Eagles defeated the Spartans in straight sets on Monday by scores of 25-5, 26-24, 25-15.
Emily Moore led Deposit-Hancock with 11 aces and six assists. Also contributing were Audree Harris (four kills), Kaitlyn Macumber (six assists), and Enola Butler (10 aces).
Unatego’s top performers included Gabi Villegas (two aces, one kill, one assist), Abby Bomba (three aces), Danielle Dungey (one kill), and Ava Hilton (one assist).
Unadilla Valley 3, Afton/Harpursville 0
Game Scores: 25-16, 25-23, 25-22
UV: Bella Jones 5 aces, 1 block, Shannon Kelly 4 aces, 6 digs, Kate Conway 3 kills, 5 digs, 4 assists, Melanie VanValen 2 kills, Gabby Cummings 2 kills, Erica Mumbulo 2 kills, 1 block, Ava Rowe 5 digs, Hudson Lyons 1 assist
A/H: Mallory Carman 10 assists, 6 kills, Caidence Ryder 6 kills 3 aces, Kylie Havens 5 digs, Madison Nesbit 4 digs, 4 aces
Delhi 3, Greene 0
Game Scores: 25-10, 25-9, 25-10
Delhi: Sammie White 6 aces, Joelle Smith 5 aces, Vidya Samudrala 4 kills 4 blocks, Annaliese Taylor 2 kills 5 assists, Julia Baxter 2 blocks 2 assists, Izzy Tucker 5 digs
Greene: Dayani Lora 2 aces 1 kill, Grazielle Lora 1 kill, Lillian Kemp 1 kill, Kyrstan Cudney 3 digs
Oxford 3, Sidney 0
Game Scores: 25-6, 25-9, 25-15
Oxford: Madalyn Barrows 3 aces, 12 kills; Ava Benjamin 6 aces, 9 assists; Anaiaya Davis 2 aces; Quinnlin LaMonica 3 aces, 4 kills; Mallory Olsen-Nichols 8 kills, 8 assists; Julia Northrup 2 aces; Hailey Richardson 2 aces; Jadyn Ruff 3 aces, 2 kills
Sidney: Kenzie Gregory 1 dig; Kelcie Cowan 1 assist; Renee Gregory 1 ace; Aceleinn Brainard 1 kill, 1 dig; Aurienna Larson 2 aces; Chelsea Jerman 1 kill
Deposit-Hancock 3, Unatego 0 (Monday)
Game Scores: 25-5, 26-24, 25-15
Deposit-Hancock: Audree Harris 4 kills; Emily Moore 6 assists, 11 aces; Kaitlyn Macumber 6 assists; Enola Butler 10 aces
Unatego: Abby Bomba 3 aces; Gabi Villegas 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist; Danielle Dungey 1 kill; Ava Hilton 1 assist
GOLF
Oneonta 258, Sidney 261
The OHS golf team won a narrow match against Sidney by the score of 258-261 on Tuesday at Oneonta Country Club.
Carter Mackey had the low round of the day and his best score of the season with a 46 to lead the Yellowjackets. Oneonta’s other medalists were Aidan Gelbsman (47), Seamus Catella (51), Ethan Dugan (55), and Max Gelbsman (59).
Garrett Beckwith and Ben Miller shot matching 49s to lead the Warriors. Sidney’s other scorers were Kyle Smith (52), Colton Rose (55), and Anthony Conroy (56).
Oneonta will host Norwich on Tuesday at Oneonta Country Club. Sidney will also be in action on Tuesday at the MAC tournament at Chenango Valley State Park.
Oneonta 258, Sidney 261
At Oneonta Country Club
Par 36, Back 9
Oneonta: Carter Mackey 46, Aidan Gelbsman 47, Seamus Catella 51, Ethan Dugan 55, Max Gelbsman 59
Sidney: Garrett Beckwith 49, Ben Miller 49, Kyle Smith 52, Colton Rose 55, Anthony Conroy 56
SWIMMING
Oneonta 107, Chenango Forks 72
The Oneonta girls swim team improved to 5-0 on the season with a 107-72 victory over Chenango Forks on Tuesday.
Peyton Gregory and Anna Bischoff both won two individual events for the Yellowjackets. Gregory took first in the 200 and 500 freestyle, while Bischoff won both the 50 and 100 free races.
Other swimmers registering firsts for OHS were Hailey Zakala (200 IM), Shayla Truesdell (100 butterfly), Briegha Truesdell (100 backstroke), and Jaelyn Privitera (100 breaststroke).
Oneonta also took first in the 200 medley, 200 free, and 400 free relays.
OHS will visit Johnson City on Thursday.
Oneonta 107, Chenango Forks 72
200 Medley Relay: 1. Briegha Truesdell, Jaelyn Privitera, Shayla Truesdell, Anna Bischoff, 2:13.16
200 Freestyle: 1. Peyton Gregory, 2:23.36
200 Individual Medley: 1. Hailey Zakala, 2:54.80
50 Freestyle: 1. Anna Bischoff, 27.64
Diving: 2. Sadie Baskin, 147.45
100 Butterfly: 1. Shayla Truesdell, 1:23.64
100 Freestyle: 1. Anna Bischoff, 1:02.03
500 Freestyle: 1. Peyton Gregory, 6:18.23
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Anna Bischoff, Sadie Baskin, Hailey Zakala, Peyton Gregory, 1:59.45
100 Backstroke: 1. Briegha Truesdell, 1:10.88
100 Breaststroke: 1. Jaelyn Privitera, 1:24.40
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Peyton Gregory, Veronica Coe, Anna Bischoff, Kaylen Turley, Briegha Truesdell, 5:05.43
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.