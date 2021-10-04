UV downs Oxford; B-G, Cooperstown both fall

Unadilla Valley 34, Oxford 12 (Saturday)
A three-touchdown performance from Joe Avolio and a terrific defensive effort propelled Unadilla Valley to a 34-12 road victory over Oxford on Saturday in 8-man football action.
Avolio ran for 104 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 29 yards and two scores to lead the Storm’s offense.
Matt Bogdan, meanwhile, went over 100 yards both rushing (117) and receiving (105) and scored on an 86-yard touchdown pass.
Quarterback Kaden Butts only completed five passes for 134 yards, but three of those completions were touchdowns.
Unadilla Valley’s defense, meanwhile, held the Blackhawks to just 86 total yards of offense.
After Oxford opened the scoring with a short touchdown run, Bogdan’s long TD catch tied things up 6-6 to end the first quarter. Avolio then scored his first touchdown on an 8-yard catch to give the Storm a 14-6 halftime lead.
UV would score twice in the third quarter on a 5-yard run by Trenton Zvirzdin and a 21-yard TD catch by Avolio.
After Oxford scored from 24 yards out in the fourth quarter, Avolio put the game away for good with a nine-yard scoring run in the late going.
Unadilla Valley (1-2 overall, 1-2 league) will play on Thursday at home against Groton at 5:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock 38, Bainbridge-
Guilford 28 (Saturday)
The Bobcats were unable to overcome a third-quarter run by the Eagles in Saturday’s 38-28 defeat on the road.
After B-G went into the half down 8-6, it briefly took a 14-8 lead in the third quarter only for the Eagles to score 22 unanswered points to pull away for the victory.
The loss overshadowed a tremendous performance by Ethan Gregory, who finished with 163 yards on 26 carries, including two touchdown runs of 24 and 5 yards.
Quarterback Ethan Beames went 7-for-13 for 99 yards and 29-yard touchdown pass to Declyn Marshfield. Marshfield finished with four catches for 70 yards and the score.
After a pair of touchdown runs in the third quarter that gave them a 22-14 lead, the Eagles returned a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown that gave them a 30-14 advantage.
Bainbridge-Guilford (1-3 overall, 0-3 league) will host Delhi on Friday at 7 p.m.
New York Mills 32, Cooperstown 24 (Saturday)
The Hawkeyes fell to New York Mills 32-24 at home on Saturday.
Liam Ford had a terrific all-around game for Cooperstown as he went 11-for-19 for 171 yards through the air with four total touchdowns — one passing, two rushing, and one receiving.
Kalen Dempsey was the Hawkeyes’ top receiver with four catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Cooperstown will hit the road to face Sauquoit Valley on Friday at 6 p.m.
Unadilla Valley 34, Oxford 12 (Saturday)
UV … 6 8 14 6 — 34
OX … 6 0 0 6 — 12
First Quarter
OX — 8 run (2-pt conversion failed), 10:00
UV — Matt Bogdan 86 catch from Kaden Butts (kick failed), 5:00
Second Quarter
UV — Joe Avolio 8 catch from Kaden Butts (Kaden Butts 2-pt conversion), 00:30
Third Quarter
UV — Trenton Zvirzdin 5 run (kick failed), 10:00
UV — Joe Avolio 21 catch from Kaden Butts (Matt Bodgan 2-pt conversion), 8:00
Fourth Quarter
OX — 24 run (2-pt conversion failed), 9:00
UV — Joe Avolio 9 run (kick failed), 5:00
Unadilla Valley Rushing: M. Bogdan 14-117, J. Avolio 10-104-1, K. Butts 6-9, T. Zvirzdin 1-5-1
Unadilla Valley Passing: K. Butts 5-13 134 3-0
Unadilla Valley Receiving: M. Bogdan 3-105-1, J. Avolio 2-29-2
Oxford: no names provided
Deposit-Hancock 38, Bainbridge-Guilford 28 (Saturday)
BG … 6 0 8 14 — 28
DH … 8 0 22 8 — 38
First Quarter
DH — 3 run (2-pt conversion), 12:00
BG — Declyn Marshfield 29 catch from Ethan Beames (kick failed, 6:53
Second Quarter
No scoring
Third Quarter
BG — Ethan Beames 6 run (Ethan Gregory 2-pt conversion), 3:38
DH — 7 run (2-pt conversion), 2:38
DH — 12 run (2-pt conversion failed), 2:38
DH — 27 fumble return (2-pt conversion), 2:30
Fourth Quarter
BG — Ethan Gregory 24 run (kick failed), 8:29
DH — 31 run (2-pt conversion), 7:59
BG — Ethan Gregory 5 run (Ethan Beames 2-pt conversion), 4:45
Bainbridge-Guilford Rushing: E. Beames 16-25-1, D. Marshfield 5-12, J. Hogorian 1-4, E. Gregory 26-163-2
Bainbridge-Guilford Passing: E. Beames 7-13 99 1-0
Bainbridge-Guilford Receiving: D. Marshfield 4-70-1, R. Parry 1-5, J. Hogorian 1-9, N. Patton 1-15
Deposit-Hancock: no names provided
New York Mills 32, Cooperstown 24 (Saturday)
No box score provided
BOYS SOCCER
Sidney 5, Delhi 1
The Warriors scored four goals in the first half to roll to a 5-1 victory over the Bulldogs in Monday’s Midstate Athletic Conference game.
Connor Bacon scored twice for Sidney while Keegan Bacon, Danny Morris, and Bryan Agustin all found the back of the net as well. Morris, Agustin, Anthony Obeada, and Joey Thiel each provided an assist.
Lucas Riera scored Delhi’s lone goal off an assist by Marco Shaw.
Sidney keeper Louis Siegenthaler made three saves while Delhi’s Tabor Reed finished with 10.
Sidney will host Bainbridge-Guilford on Wednesday while Delhi will host Walton on Thursday.
Cooperstown 4, Sauquoit Valley 2
Cooperstown beat Sauquoit Valley 4-2 in Monday’s contest.
Liam Spencer led the way for Cooperstown with three goals. Also scoring for the Hawkeyes was Colby Diamond with one goal and one assist.
Scoring for Sauquoit Valley were Nicholas Giuliano and Joshua LoGalbo each with one goal and Andrew Chmukh with one assist.
Finn Holohan made four saves for Cooperstown while Alex Prichard made 11 for Sauquoit Valley.
Cooperstown (10-0 overall, 6-0 league) will visit Poland on Wednesday.
Downsville 5, Roxbury 0
The Eagles blanked the Rockets 5-0 in Monday’s Delaware League contest.
Gavin Brunner and Tristan Reed both scored twice for Downsville, with Brunner adding an assist. Nolan Barnhart also scored for the Eagles.
Downsville keeper Nate Burnham made four saves to earn the shutout. Roxbury’s George Proctor registered 14 shots.
Roxbury will visit South Kortright on Tuesday.
Schenevus 3, Charlotte Valley 2
(Saturday)
The Dragons edged the Wildcats 3-2 in Saturday’s non-league match.
Wyndham Spooner scored twice for Schenevus with Trevor Schneider providing the other goal. Anthony Poliseno, Mehki Regg, and Cody Feil provided an assist apiece.
Trevor Waid and Dylan Waid were the goal scorers for Charlotte Valley.
In goal, Ryan Spranger made eight stops for Schenevus while Charlotte Valley’s Aven Santiago finished with 10 saves.
Margaretville 3, Milford 2 (Saturday)
Margaretville beat Milford in a non-league game 3-2 on Saturday.
Scoring for Margaretville were Leonardo Cardero, Damien Brewer, and Conner Wayman with assists by Michael Gavette, John Caamano, and Ryan McGinty
Scoring for Milford were Justin LaPilusa and Nick DeBoer with assists by Brock Mann and Zach Brown
In net for Margaretville was Cody Wayman with nine saves while Chase Long had six for Milford.
Sidney 5, Delhi 1
Sidney: Connor Bacon 2-0, Keegan Bacon 1-0, Danny Morris 1-1, Bryan Agustin 1-1, Anthony Obeada 0-1, Joey Thiel 0-1
Delhi: Lucas Riera 1-0, Marco Shaw 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 19-5, D 7-3
Goalies: Louis Siegenthaler (S) 3, Tabor Reed (D) 10
Cooperstown 4, Sauquoit Valley 2
Cooperstown: Liam Spencer 3-0, Colby Diamond 1-1
Sauquoit Valley: Nicholas Giuliano 1-0, Joshua LoGalbo 1-0, Andrew Chmukh 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: C 29-2, SV 10-2
Goalies: Finn Holohan (C) 4, Alex Prichard (SV) 11
Downsville 5, Roxbury 0
Downsville: Gavin Brunner 2-1, Tristan Reed 2-0, Nolan Barnhart 1-0
Roxbury: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: D 16-5, R 7-4
Goalies: Nate Burnham (D) 4, George Proctor (R) 14
Schenevus 3, Charlotte Valley 2 (Saturday)
Schenevus: Wyndham Spooner 2-0, Trevor Schneider 1-0, Anthony Poliseno 0-1, Mehki Regg 0-1, Cody Feil 0-1
Charlotte Valley: Trevor Waid 1-0, Dylan Waid 1-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 13-8, CV 10-1
Goalies: Ryan Spranger (S) 8, Aven Santiago (CV) 10
Margaretville 3, Milford 2 (Saturday)
Margaretville: Leonardo Cardero 1-0, Damien Brewer 1-0, Connor Wayman 1-0, Michael Gavette 0-1, John Caamano 0-1, Ryan McGinty 0-1
Milford: Justin LaPilusa 1-0, Nick DeBoer 1-0, Brock Mann 0-1, Zach Brown 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: Margaretville 9-5, Milford 13-2
Goalies: Cody Wayman (MA) 9, Chase Long (MI) 6
