The Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton boys soccer team defeated visiting Walton, 4-0 on Tuesday, April 13.
“This was a good team win. We played well offensively and defensively,” UV/G-MU head coach Matt Osborne said via email.
“We had some younger guys score and we shared the ball and played unselfish soccer,” he added.
UV/G-MU sophomore Trason Murray scored his first varsity goal 14 minutes into the game on an assist from Owen Hill.
With 12 minutes remaining in the half, freshman Trevor Smith scored on a shot that deflected off the crossbar to give UV/G-MU a 2-0 lead at halftime.
Ben Gorrell found Devon Fairchild in the six-yard box to give UV/G-MU a 3-0 lead 10 minutes into the second half.
“The final goal was picture perfect,” Osborne said.
After a Walton foul, Cameron Osborne took a 30-yard free kick from the left side of the field. Osborne’s ball floated to the far post and Zach Fleming headed it into the back of the net.
UV/G-MU outshot Walton 14-6.
Gavin Bonczkowski made five saves for UV/G-MU and Payton Tweedie made 12 saves for Walton.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 4, Walton 0
at UV/G-MU – April 13
Walton …. 0 0 – 0
UV/G-MU …. 2 2 – 4
Walton: None.
UV/G-MU: Trason Murry 1-0, Trevor Smith 1-0, Devon Fairchild 1-0, Zach Fleming 1-0, Cameron Osborne 0-1, Ben Gorrell 0-1, Owen Hill 0-1.
Shots-Corners: W 5-2; UV/G-MU 14-6.
Goalies: Payton Tweedie (W) 12; Gavin Bonczkowski (UV/G-MU) 5.
