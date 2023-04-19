Delhi was the site of a Midstate Athletic Conference track and field meet Wednesday. Competing along with Delhi were Unadilla Valley, Walton, Deposit-Hancock and Greene.
Unadilla Valley won the girls team competition with 108 points while the Delhi boys triumphed with 132 points.
Gracie Gorrell and Kali Fernandez-Naughton each won two individual events for the Lady Storm. Gorrell took first in the 200 and 400 meter runs while Fernandez-Naughton won the long jump and shot put. Natalya Schrag (800), Jaiden Schrag (100 hurdles) and Addison Marinelli (triple jump) each added victories for UV.
For Delhi, Eleanor Lees was a double winner in the 1500 and 400 hurdles. Joining her in victory were Kelsea Small in the 100, Gretel Hilson-Schneider in the 3000, Eleanor Wagner in the high jump and Abigail Tessier and Jayle Leonard who tied for first in the pole vault.
Leading the Delhi boys with two wins apiece were Phil Eggers and Gavin Caffery. Eggers won the 100 and 200 while Caffery took first in the 400 hurdles and high jump. Other Delhi winners on the day included Gavin Brunner (400), Alexander Kelsh (800), Nelson VanMaaren (1600), Alton Francisco (3200) and Vincent VanMaaren (pole vault).
Earning first-place finishes for the UV boys were Haywood Edwards in the 110 hurdles, Tucker Cattanach in the triple jump and Trason Murray in the shot put.
GIRLS Unadilla Valley 108, Delhi 101, Walton 45, Deposit-Hancock 36, Greene 13
100: 1. Kelsea Small (DA) 14.79, 2. M. Wise (G), 3. A. Vesterfelt (W); 200: 1. Gracie Gorrell (UV) 28.04, 2. M. Gorrell (UV), 3. M. Wise (G); 400: 1. Gracie Gorrell (UV) 1:03.16, 2. K. Vesterfelt (W), 3. A. Marinelli (UV); 800: 1. Natalya Schrag (UV) 2:50.60, 2. A. Dawson (D-H), 3. A. Tessier (DA); 1500: 1. Eleanor Lees (DA) 5:05.84, 2. G. Hilson-Schneider (DA), 3. I. Yetto (W); 3000: 1. Gretel Hilson-Schneider (DA) 11:22.15, 2. D. Gregory (W); 100 hurdles: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV) 18.02, 2. E. Wagner (DA), 3. J. Leonard (DA); 400 hurdles: 1. Eleanor Lees (DA) 1:08.07, 2. J. Schrag (UV); 400 relay: 1. Unadilla Valley 52.89, 2. Delhi, 3. Deposit-Hancock; 1600 relay: 1. Unadilla Valley 4:29.84, 2. Unadilla Valley B, 3. Walton; 3200 relay: 1. Delhi 11:11.94, 2. Unadilla Valley; High jump: 1. Eleanor Wagner (DA) 4-04, 2. B. Rush (DA), 2. M. Zaczek (D-H); Pole vault: 1. Abigail Tessier (DA) 7-00, 1. Jayle Leonard (DA) 7-00; Long jump: 1. Kali Fernandez-Naughton (UV) 14-04, 2. I. Potter (UV); 3. M. Zaczek (D-H); Triple jump: 1. Addison Marinelli (UV) 23-10.75; Shot put: 1. Kali Fernandez-Naughton (UV) 28-03.75, 2. E. Foster (W), 3. B. Wager (DA); Discus: 1. Hannah Sanford (D-H) 84-07, 2. E. Foster (W), 3. S. Gilbert (UV)
BOYS Delhi 132, Unadilla Valley 90, Greene 41, Deposit-Hancock 25.5, Walton 22.5
100: 1. Phil Eggers (DA) 12.30, 2. H. Page (G), 3. W. Dunlap (G); 200: 1. Phil Eggers (DA) 25.51, 2. A. Cook (DA), 3. M. Thompson (UV); 400: 1. Gavin Brunner (DA) 55.10, 2. J. Prentice (UV), 3. A. Francisco (DA); 800: 1. Alexander Kelsh (DA) 2:20.53, 2. Z. Aguirre (DA), 3. J. Eromenok (D-H); 1600: 1. Nelson VanMaaren (DA) 4:48.20, 2. Z. Aguirre (DA), 3. J. Coleman (DA); 3200: 1. Alton Francisco (DA) 11:54.23, 2. L. Gielskie (DA); 110 hurdles: 1. Haywood Edwards (UV) 17.79; 400 hurdles: 1. Gavin Caffery (DA) 1:14.03, 2. A. Kemnah (UV); 400 relay: 1. Unadilla Valley 47.89, 2. Greene, 3. Deposit-Hancock; 1600 relay: 1. Unadilla Valley 4:01.78, 2. Delhi, 3. Walton; 3200 relay: 1. Delhi 10:35.00; High jump: 1. Gavin Caffery (DA) 5-06, 2. C. Lebarger (W), 3. T. Ketcham (G); Pole vault: 1. Vincent VanMaaren (DA) 14-00, 2. J. Prentice (UV), 3. O. Hill (UV); Long jump: 1. William Dunlap (G) 18-11.75, 2. T. Ketcham (G), 3. Z. Russell (D-H); Triple jump: 1. Tucker Cattanach (UV) 36-10, 2. Gavin Brunner (DA), 3. H. Edwards (UV); Shot put: 1. Trason Murray (UV) 37-04, 2. M. Dutcher (W), 3. B. Wright (UV); Discus: 1. Zach Russell (D-H) 109-04, 2. B. Wright (UV), 3. T. Murray (UV)
Tri-Valley meet
Milford hosted a Tri-Valley League track tri-meet Wednesday as Laurens/Milford, Charlotte Valley/South Kortright and Franklin squared off against each other.
Laurens/Milford finished first in team scoring for both the girls and boys events.
Gabriella Saggese, Emerson Allen and Allison Munson all tied for first in the high jump for Laurens/Milford, and each won a separate individual event as well. Saggese finished first in the 400 hurdles, Allen won the 3000 and Munson won the triple jump. Teammate Maggie Kenyon added a win in the shot put.
For CV/SK, Nora Trimbell notched wins in both the 800 and long jump. Also winning for CV/SK were Elsa Marigliano (1500), Madison Coberly (200) and Akasha Finkle (discus).
Franklin’s Shannon Kingsbury won both the 100 and 400 while Haylee Taggart placed first in the 100 hurdles.
On the boys side, Justin LaPilusa had three first-place finishes for Laurens/Milford, winning the 100, 200 and 400 meter races. Wendell Agustin notched wins in the 400 hurdles and long jump for L/M, and Elias Miritello won the discus.
Emerson Comer was a double winner for CV/SK, placing first in the 1600 and 3200. Teammates Jadyn Sturniolo and Ben Hughes won the 800 and shot put, respectively.
Franklin’s Issac Wright had wins in both the triple jump and high jump while Isaac Jordan won the 110 hurdles.
GIRLS Laurens/Milford 81, Charlotte Valley/South Kortright 47, Franklin 31
3200 relay: 1. Laurens/Milford 13:29.2; 100 hurdles: 1. Haylee Taggart (F) 19.3, 2. G. Saggesse (L/M), 3. N. Stanley (L/M); 100: 1. Shannon Kingsbury (F) 13.51, 2. M. Coberly (CV/SK), 3. A. Munson (L/M); 1500: 1. Elsa Marigliano (CV/SK) 5:33.6, 2. N. Trimbell (CV/SK), 3. C. McCarthy (L/M); 400: 1. Shannon Kingsbury (F) 1:07.2, 2. L. Dengler (CV/SK), 3. K. Cox (L/M); 400 relay: 1. Charlotte Valley/South Kortright 1:00.4, 2. Laurens/Milford; 400 hurdles: 1. Gabriella Saggese (L/M) 1:22.2, 2. N. Stanley (L/M), 3. T. Bookhout (L/M); 800: 1. Nora Trimbell (CV/SK) 2:55.0, 2. S. Elmendorf (F), 3. K. Cox (L/M); 200: 1. Madison Coberly (CV/SK) 28.95, 2. S. Kingsbury (F), 3. V. Temple (F); 3000: 1. Emerson Allen (L/M) 17:17.1, 2. T. Bookhout (L/M); 1600 relay: 1. Charlotte Valley/South Kortright 4:50.1, 2. Laurens/Milford; Long jump: 1. Nora Trimbell (CV/SK) 13-06, 2. A. MUnson (L/M), 3. J. Brodie (L/M); High jump: 1. Emerson Allen (L/M) 4-02, 1. Gabriella Saggese (L/M) 4-02, 1. Allison Munson (L/M) 4-02; Triple jump: 1. Allison Munson (L/M) 31-05.5, 2. J. Brodie (L/M), 3. E. Allen (L/M); Shot put: 1. Maggie Kenyon (L/M) 26-08, 2. H. Taggart (F), 3. B. Stanley (L/M); Discus: 1. Akasha Finkle (CV/SK) 67-08, 2. H. Taggart (F), 3. M. Kenyon (L/M)
BOYS Laurens/Milford 75, Charlotte Valley/South Kortright 49, Franklin 22
3200 relay: 1. Laurens/Milford 12:42.2; 110 hurdles: 1. Isaac Jordan (F) 23.0; 100: 1. Justin LaPilusa (L/M) 11.87, 2. T. Cole (CV/SK), 3. D. McCracken (CV/SK); 1600: 1. Emerson Comer (CV/SK) 5:08.3, 2. I. Wright (F), 3. L. Vasilakis (CV/SK); 400: 1. Justin LaPilusa (L/M) 56.5, 2. J. Sturniolo (CV/SK), 3. T. Cole (CV/SK); 400 relay: 1. Charlotte Valley/South Kortright 51.3, 2. Laurens/Milford; 400 hurdles: 1. Wendell Agustin (L/M) 1:26.0, 2. C. Stevens (L/M); 800: 1. Jadyn Sturniolo (CV/SK) 2:31.8, 2. L. Vasilakis (CV/SK); 200: 1. Justin LaPilusa (L/M) 24.72, 2. D. McCracken (CV/SK), 3. S. Edwards (CV/SK); 3200: 1. Emerson Comer (CV/SK) 10:06.9, 2. I. Wright (F), 3. C. Stevens (L/M); 1600 relay: 1. Laurens/Milford 4:47.9; Long jump: 1. Wendell Agustin (L/M) 17-03, 2. B. Murphy (L/M), 3. A. Zaggout (F); Triple jump: 1. Issac Wright (F) 34-01.5, 2. B. Murphy (L/M), 3. E. Worman (L/M); High jump: 1. Issac Wright (F) 5-00, 2. D. Sherwood (L/M), 3. C. Williams (L/M); Shot put: 1. Ben Hughes (CV/SK) 35-05, 2. A. Armenti (L/M), 3. E. Miritello (L/M); Discus: 1. Elias Miritello (L/M) 92-01, 2. B. Hughes (CV/SK), 3. A. Armenti (L/M)
Oneonta 6, Windsor 1
The Oneonta tennis team defeated Windsor 6-1 Wednesday.
In singles play, Ryan VanValkenburg, Isaac Wooden and Bella Holleran each won their matches for the Yellowjackets.
Oneonta swept the doubles action, with Tyler Zakala and Jayden Zakala, Simmone Segal and Stephen Mendez III, and Caleb Christmam and Brighton Logue all winning their matches.
OHS will visit Susquehanna Valley on Thursday.
Margaretville 6, Hunter-Tannersville 1 (Match 1) Margaretville 6, Hunter-Tannersville 0 (Match 2)
The Margaretville tennis team won a Delaware League doubleheader against Hunter-Tannersville Wednesday, taking the first match 6-1 and winning the second 6-0.
In first singles, Margaretville’s Ryan McVitty and Hunter’s Nick Uhrik split their two matches. Tristan McVitty, Christian Bravo, Caden Anfimovas and John Caamano all won their two singles matches for the Blue Devils.
The doubles team of Conner Hill and Willbert Martinez won each of their matches. Max Siciarz, meanwhile, won twice in doubles, playing with Lenny Cordero in the first match and Isaac Hernandez in the second.
Margaretville will face Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Tuesday, May 2.
Oneonta 6, Windsor 1
Singles: Nathan Wickizer (W) def. Dylan Shaughnessy 6-2, 6-4; Ryan VanValkenburg (OHS) def. Derrick Chen 6-1, 6-3; Isaac Wooden (OHS) def. Tyler Dixon 6-0, 6-0; Bella Holleran (OHS) def. Jason Dunkailo 6-2, 6-3
Doubles: Tyler Zakala and Jayden Zakala (OHS) def Mason Keefer and Reilly Francis 6-0, 6-0; Simmone Segal and Stephen Mendez III (OHS) def Thomas Donahue and Kooper Hunter 6-0,6-0; Caleb Christmam and Brighton Logue (OHS) def. Zach Lockwood and Ian Russo 6-0, 6-0
Margaretville 6, Hunter-Tannersville 1 (Match 1)
Singles: Nick Uhrik (H-T) def. Ryan McVitty 9-6; Tristan McVitty (M) def. William Schneider 9-3; Christian Bravo (M) def. Hedda Flynn 9-1; Caden Anfimovas (M) def. Ian Gilmore 9-5; John Caamano (M) def. Garrett Legg 9-3
Doubles: Conner Hill and Willbert Martinez (M) def. Chris Galatti and Danielle Galatti 9-6; Lenny Cordero and Max Siciarz (M) def. Ben Randolph and Grady Cruz 9-3
Margaretville 6, Hunter-Tannersville 0 (Match 2)
Singles: Ryan McVitty (M) def. Nick Uhrik 9-7; Tristan McVitty (M) def. William Schneider 9-7; Christian Bravo (M) def. Grady Maul 9-0; Caden Anfimovas (M) def. Ian Gilmore 9-3
Doubles: Conner Hill and Willbert Martinez (M) def. Chris Galatti and Danielle Galatti 9-3; Isaac Hernandez and Max Siciarz (M) def. Ben Randolph and Leo Cruz 10-8
