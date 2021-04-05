The Delhi girls soccer team defeated visiting Unadilla Valley, 2-1 on Saturday, April 3.
Lauren Packard opened the scoring for Delhi converting a penalty kick at 11 minutes.
Packard received the ball on the left center of the 18-yard box before being taken down and awarded a penalty kick.
Jody Bray scored Delhi’s second goal at 54 minutes after a botched clearance from Unadilla Valley’s defense. Bray connected on an 30-yard strike into the upper left corner to give Delhi a 2-0 lead.
Alyssa Manwarren got Unadilla Valley on the board at 69 minutes off of a Kadence York assist.
York worked her way up the left side of the field before crossing the ball to the face of the goal where Manwarren finished.
Delhi outshot Unadilla Valley 18-14.
Sylvia Liddle made 10 saves for Delhi and Kalie Naughton made 11 saves for Unadilla Valley.
Delhi 2, Unadilla Valley 1
at Delhi – April 3
Unadilla Valley …. 0 1 – 1
Delhi …. 1 1 – 2
Unadilla Valley: Alyssa Manwarren 1-0, Kadence York 0-1.
Delhi: Lauren Packard 1-0, Jody Bray 1-0.
Shots-Corners: UV 15-2; D 18-4.
Goalies: Kalie Naughton (UV) 11; Sylvia Liddle (D) 10.
FOOTBALL
DELHI 44, ONEONTA 7
The visiting Delhi football team limited Oneonta to just seven points on senior night in a 44-7 route on Saturday, April 3.
“Defensively, linebackers Braccy, Wilson and Ruchar were all over the field making plays,” Delhi head coach Phil Neumann said via email.
Delhi quarterback Luke Branigan led the Bulldogs with 368 yards and four touchdowns on 10-14 throwing.
Alex Haight led the Bullodgs rushing attack with 78 yards on 10 attempts and one touchdown.
Haight also had 162 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Logan Aikens added three catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns.
The Yellowjackets touchdown came on a three-yard quarterback run in the third quarter.
Delhi 44, Oneonta 7
at Oneonta – April 3
Delhi …. 22 8 8 6 – 44
Oneonta …. 0 7 0 0 – 7
First Quarter
D – Logan Aikens 79-yard pass from Luke Branigan (Branigan to Haight).
D – Logan Aikens 60-yard pass from Luke Branigan (conversion failed).
D – Alex Haight 22-yard run (Branigan to Braccy).
Second Quarter
D – Alex Haight 83-yard pass from Luke Branigan (Haight run).
O – 3-yard quarterback run (kick good).
Third Quarter
D – Bryce Braccy 3-yard run (Aikens run).
Fourth Quarter
D – Alex Haight 69-yard pass from Luke Brannigan (Conversion failed).
Delhi passing: Luke Branigan 10-14 368 yards, 4 TD.
Delhi Rushing: Alex Haight 10-78, 1 TD; Bryce Braccy 8-28, 1 TD; Ryan Wilson 1-16; Tom Ruchar 2-13; Logan Aikens 1-3.
Delhi Receiving: Logan Aikens 3-179, 2 TD; Alex Haight 4-162, 2 TD; Hunter Sanford 2-24; Bryce Braccy 1-3.
