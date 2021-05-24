TRACK
BOYS: Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 77, Oxford 26
GIRLS: Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 81, Oxford 30
The Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton track and field teams swept Oxford in a dual meet Monday. The UV/GMU boys won 77-26, while the girls triumphed 81-30.
Ben Gorrell led the UV/GMU boys with three individual wins in the 110 meter hurdles, 400 hurdles, and pole vault. Victor Richette of Oxford won both the 100 and 200.
UV/GMU had four different competitors on the girls side notch individual doubles: Jaiden Schrag (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles), Kadence York (800, 1500), Mya Farwell (triple jump, pole vault), and Ella Stockdale (shot put, discus).
400m relay: 1. OX (V. Richette, J. Hornbeck, A. Amin, D. Tucker), 49.6; 3200m relay: 1. UV/GMU (N. Paine, J. Prentice, K. Stachura, B. Finch), 10:09.3; 110m hurdles: 1. B. Gorrell (UV/GMU), 18.7; 1600m: 1. B. Finch (UV/GMU), 5:29.3, 2. K. Stachura (UV/GMU), 5:29.5; 400m: 1. D. Tucker (OX), 59.2, 2. D. Hartwell (UV/GMU), 1:02.6; 100m: 1. V. Richette (OX), 12.3, 2. J. Avolio (UV/GMU), 12.4; 400m hurdles: 1. B. Gorrell (UV/GMU), 1:10.3; 800m: 1. K. Stachura (UV/GMU), 2:21.1, 2. A. Amin (OX), 2:37.5; 200m: 1. V. Richette (OX), 24.4, 2. J. Avolio (UV/GMU), 25.3; 3200m: not contested; 1600m relay: 1. UV/GMU (N. Paine, K. Stachura, D. Hartwell, J. Prentice), 4:11.2; Long jump: 1. D. Hartwell (UV/GMU), 18-06.75, 2. J. Avolio (UV/GMU), 15-09; High jump: not contested; Triple jump: not contested; Pole vault: 1. B. Gorrell (UV/GMU), 6-06, 2. H. Edwards (UV/GMU), 6-00; Shot put: 1. B. Wright (UV/GMU), 34-10.75, 2. B. Townsend (UV/GMU), 33-06; Discus: 1. B. Wright (UV/GMU), 89-0, 2. B. Townsend (UV/GMU), 63-0
400m relay: 1. OX (E. Barbosa, A. Grems, H. Fleury, T. Smith), 55.2; 3200m relay: not contested; 100m hurdles: 1. J. Schrag (UV/GMU), 18.7, 2. J. Carson (UV/GMU), 23.6; 1500m: 1. K. York (UV/GMU), 5:53.1, 2. T. Smith (OX), 6:07.1; 400m: 1. G. Gorrell (UV/GMU), 1:03.5, 2. E. Barbosa (OX), 1:12.0; 100m: 1. H. Fleury (OX), 13.6, 2. G. Gorrell (UV/GMU), 13.8; 400m hurdles: 1. J. Schrag (UV/GMU), 1:14.5, 2. K. Yates (OX), 1:21.7; 800m: 1. K. York (UV/GMU), 2:56.8, 2. M. Farwell (UV/GMU), 3:09.4; 200m: 1. I. Potter (UV/GMU), 30.3, 2. A. Grems (OX), 31.0; 3000m: not contested; 1600m relay: 1. UV/GMU (K. York, M. Farwell, J. Schrag, G. Gorrell), 4:39.9; Long jump: 1. K. Finch (UV/GMU), 14-04.5, 2. H. Fleury (OX), 14-03; High jump: not contested; Triple jump: 1. M. Farwell (UV/GMU), 32-05, 2. T. Smith (OX), 27-07.25; Pole vault: 1. M. Farwell (UV/GMU), 5-06; Shot put: 1. E. Stockdale (UV/GMU), 21-11.5, 2. J. Carson (UV/GMU), 21-08.5; Discus: 1. E. Stockdale (UV/GMU), 55-0, 2. J. Carson (UV/GMU), 49-04
GOLF
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 234, Oxford 249
The Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton golf team remained perfect on the season (8-0) with a 234-249 victory over Oxford at Bluestone Golf Course on Monday.
Brandon Kneale had the low round of the day for UV/GMU with a 42. Also scoring for UV/GMU were Devin Fairchild (45), Owen Hill (47), Devin Hartwell (49), and Gavin Bonczcowski (51).
Liam O'Brien had the top score for Oxford with a 43, while Christian Paden carded a 46.
Cooperstown 181, Mount Markham 201
Cooperstown defeated Mount Markham 181-201 in a match held at Cedar Lake Country Club on Monday.
Spencer Lewis had the low round for the Hawkeyes with a 44. Also scoring for Cooperstown were Max Jones (45), Ian Quinn (46), and Chris Criqui (46).
Devin Evans and Griffon Doyle posted matching 47s to lead Mount Markham.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 233, Bainbridge/Guilford 249 (Saturday)
UV/GMU secured a 233-249 victory over Bainbridge/Guilford on Saturday at Red Pines Golf Course.
Dominick Hartwell led UV/GMU with a two-over par 38. The team's other scorers included Brandon Kneale (46), Owen Hill (49), Gavin Bonczcowski (49), and Devin Fairchiled (51).
Carson Benjamin had Bainbridge/Guilford's low round of the day with a 44.
At Bluestone Golf Course
Par 35, Front 9
UV/GMU: Brandon Kneale 42, Devin Fairchild 45, Owen Hill 47, Devin Hartwell 49, Gavin Bonczcowski 51
Oxford: Liam O'Brien 43, Christian Paden 46, Bennett Paden 49, Ethan Hodge 54, Ethan Fleury 57
Cooperstown 181, Mount Markham 201
At Cedar Lake Country Club
Par 36, Front 9
COOP: Spencer Lewis 44, Max Jones 45, Ian Quinn 46, Chris Criqui 46
MM: Devin Evans 47, Griffon Doyle 47, Jordan Dietz 48, Joey Sanzo 59
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 233, Bainbridge/Guilford 249
At Red Pines Golf Course
Front 9, Par 36
UV/GMU: Dominick Hartwell 38, Brandon Kneale 46, Owen Hill 49, Gavin Bonczcowski 49, Devin Fairchild 51
B/G: Carson Benjamin 44, Caleb Presley 46, Jon England 50, Ryan Porter 50, Nick Williams 59
TENNIS
Stamford 7, Charlotte Valley 0
The Stamford tennis team defeated Charlotte Valley 7-0 in a meet on Monday.
Michaela Lynch, Spencer Clareen, Leanna McAuliffe, and Mate Villanueva all won in singles action for the Indians. The duo of Emily Wilson and Kyrstal Villanueva won the only doubles match that was played.
Delhi 5, Sidney 0
The Delhi tennis team defeated Sidney 5-0 in a meet held Monday.
Alex Haigh, Hunter Sanford, and Brandon Bodo recorded singles victories for the Bulldogs. On the doubles side, the Delhi duos of Josh Baxter and Owen Haight, and Hallee Bodo and Tabor Reed both won their matches.
Delhi (8-0) will visit Deposit-Hancock on Tuesday.
Singles: Michaela Lynch (S) def. Ian Seeley, 9-3; Spencer Clareen (S) def. Kayla Mace, 9-4; Leanna McAuliffe (S) def. Elizabeth Gerster, 10-8; Mate Villanueva (S) def. Derek Kellum, 9-2
Doubles: Emily Wilson/Krystal Villanueva (S) def. Peyton Wikoff/Ella Gerster, 9-6
Singles: Alex Haight (DA) def. Anthony Morrs, 6-2, 6-1; Hunter Sanford (DA) def. Danny Morris, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2; Brandon Bodo (DA) def. Emily Morris, 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Josh Baxter/Owen Haight (DA) def. Dhalia VanKingsley/Cameron Harris, 6-4, 6-0; Hallee Bodo/Tabor Reed (DA) def. Hannah Brigham/Alyssa Marcellus, 6-0, 6-0
