Unadilla Valley swept Delhi by scores of 25-23, 25-22, 25-17 in Thursday’s Midstate Athletic Conference volleyball match.
Kate Conway had a huge day for the Storm, recording 15 assists, 12 digs, and nine aces. Bella Jones did a bit of everything with five digs, five aces, four kills, and three assists. Melanie VanValen (eight kills), Makaylie Canfield (four kills), and Eric Mumbulo (three blocks) also contributed to the victory.
Among the top Delhi performers were Vidya Samudrala (seven kills, four blocks), Joelle Smith (seven digs, three aces), and Julia Baxter (five blocks, two kills).
Unadilla Valley (4-4) will visit Greene on Tuesday while Delhi (6-1) will host Afton/Harpursville on Tuesday for its Senior Night.
Unatego 3, Sidney 0
The Spartans beat the Warriors 3-0 in Thursday’s volleyball match. The game scores were 25-23, 26-24, 25-14
Abby Bomba led the way for the Spartans with six aces and two kills. Ava Hilton had four aces while Danielle Dungy had four aces and one kill.
Leading Sidney was Katelynn Youngs with 11 aces, one kill, two assists, and one dig. Elsewhere, Kenzie Gregory had two aces, one kill and four assists.
Unatego will host Deposit-Hancock on Monday while Sidney will visit Oxford on Tuesday.
Walton 3, Greene 0
The Warriors swept the Trojans in Thursday volleyball action by the score of 25-10, 25-15, 25-19.
Keilie Dones finished with 10 aces, eight kills, and two assists to lead Walton. Molly McClenon, meanwhile, had six aces, four kills, and two assists. Also contributing were Ella Rhinehart (four kills, three assists, one ace), Madison Greene (two aces, two digs), and Natalie McClenon (five aces, one assist).
Mubetcel Adiguzel and Camric Williams both had five digs for Greene.
Walton will be at home against Bainbridge-Guilford on Saturday.
Oxford 3, Harpursville 2
The Blackhawks rallied from being two sets down to defeat the Hornets in five sets on Thursday by the score of 17-25, 17-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21.
Madalyn Barrows (14 kills, three aces, one block), Mallory Olsen-Nichols (21 assists), and Jadyn Ruff (15 digs) all put up big numbers for Oxford.
Mallory Carman paced Harpursville with 24 assists and 14 digs. Also contributing were Caidence Ryder (11 kills, five aces), Hailey Lancaster (seven kills, two blocks), and Morgan Lavergne (six aces).
