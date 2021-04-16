The visiting Unadilla Valley girls volleyball team dropped its final match of the season to Afton/Harpursville, 3-0, on Thursday, April 15.
With the loss, the Storm finish the season with a 4-4 record.
“(It was a) great season with a terrific bunch of girls,” Unadilla Valley head coach Amanda Paulson said via email.
Liv Harris-Morris led Afton/Harpursville with six kills, Kylie Havens led the team with 14 digs and Mallory Carman added 10 assists.
Unadilla Valley’s Kate Conway had six kills, eight digs and six assists.
Teammate Makaylie Canfield added three kills and seven digs.
Afton/Harpursville 3, Unadilla Valley 0
at Afton/Harpursville – April 15
Game scores: 25-15, 25-27, 25-22
Unadilla Valley: Kate Conway 6 kills, 8 digs, 6 assists; Makaylie Canfield 3 kills, 7 digs; Hudson Lyons 9 assists; 1 ace; Shannon Kelly 8 digs; Melanie VanValen 2 aces; Gabby Cummings 1 ace.
Afton/Harpursville: Liv Harris-Morris 6 kills; Kylie Havens 14 digs; Mallory Carman 10 assists.
BOYS SOCCER
MORRIS 4, MILFORD/LAURENS 0
Jacob Goodspeed scored one goal and had one assist to lead the Morris boys soccer team to a home victory over Milford/Laurens, 4-0 on Friday, April 16.
Morris’ Jacob Goodspeed opened the scoring with an unassisted goal two minutes into the game.
Seven minutes later, JJ Benjamin scored Morris’ second goal, before teammate Scott Murphy scored at the 11 minutes on a Tiger Stancil assist to cap the Mustangs’ trio of early goals.
Keegan Fraser added a fourth goal for Morris at 26 minutes in the first half on a Goodspeed assist.
Milford/Laurens outshot Morris 13-12.
Jon Child made 12 saves for Morris and Louis Banks made 10 saves for Milford.
Morris 4, Milford/Laurens 0
at Morris – April 16
Milford/Laurens …. 0 0 – 0
Morris …. 4 0 – 4
Milford/Laurens: None.
Morris: Jacob Goodspeed 1-1, JJ Benjamin 1-0, Scott Murphy 1-0, Keegan Fraser 1-0, Tiger Stancil 0-1.
Shots-Corners: M/L 13-5; M 12-2.
Goalies: Louis Banks (M/L) 10; Jon child (M) 12.
WALTON 2, DOWNSVILLE 0
The Walton boys soccer team defeated visiting Downsville, 2-0 on Friday, April 16.
Garrett Babcock scored and unassisted goal nine minutes into the game to give Walton the lead.
Downsville’s Kaden Cicio answered back midway through the first half with an unassisted goal to tie the game.
With 15 minutes left in the first half Kaleb Sovocoll scored on a Cael Howland cross for what would be the game-winning goal.
Walton outshot Downsville 5-1.
Nate Burnham made three saves for Downsville.
Walton 2, Downsville 1
at Walton – April 16
Downsville …. 1 0 – 1
Walton …. 2 0 – 2
Downsville: Kaden Cicio 1-0.
Walton: Garrett Babcock 1-0, Kaleb Sovocoll 1-0, Cael Howland 0-1.
Shots-Corners: D 1-5; W 5-8.
Goalies: Nate Burnham (D) 3; Peyton Tweedie (W) 0.
CHERRY VALLEY-SPRINGFIELD 5, WORCESTER 0
The Cherry Valley-Springfield boys soccer team defeated visiting Worcester, 5-0 on Friday, April 16.
Luke Dubben scored two goals to lead Cherry Valley-Springfield.
Owen Johson, Andrew Oram and Allan Parker each added a goal for the Patriots who received two assists each from Parker and Oskar Webster.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 5, Worcester 0
at Cherry Valley-Springfield – April 15
Worcester …. 0 0 – 0
Cherry Valley-Springfield …. 2 3 – 5
Worcester: None.
Cherry Valley-Springfield: Luke Dubber 2-0, Owen Johnson 1-0, Andrew Oram 1-0, Allan Parker 1-2, Oskar Webster 0-2.
Shots-Corners: ?
Goalies: ?
FIELD HOCKEY
WALTON 2, WINDSOR 1
The Walton field hockey team held off a late push by visiting Windsor for a 2-1 victory on Thursday, April 15.
Jacqlyn Gransbury opened the scoring with three minutes remaining in the first quarter off of an Annaliese DelBalso assist.
Windsor tied the game with no time remaining in the second quarter on an Anna Finn penalty corner.
Three minutes into the third quarter Gransbury scored her second of the game off of a Katelynn Ostrander pass.
Walton’s head coach, Brynne Hoover-Daye, said that Warriors goalkeeper Kora Young made some key saves in the fourth quarter to preserve the lead.
Young made 12 saves for Walton on Windsor’s 13 shots.
Walton 2, Windsor 1
at Walton – April 15
Windsor …. 0 1 0 0 – 1
Walton …. 1 0 1 0 – 2
Windsor: Anna Finn 1-0, Grace Bettie 0-1.
Walton: Jacqyln Gransbury 2-0, Annaliese DelBalso 0-1, Katelynn Ostrander 0-1.
Shots-Corners: Wi 13-9; Wa 4-3.
Goalies: Kayla McKercher (Wi) 3; Kora Young (Wa) 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.