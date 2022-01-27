Waid, Quigley lead Charlotte Valley past Hunter-Tannersville

The Charlotte Valley boys rode a pair of big performances from Dylan Waid and Jamison Quigley to a 62-41 home victory over Hunter-Tannersville in Thursday’s Delaware League matchup.
Waid notched a double-double with a game-high 26 points and 18 rebounds, while Quigley recorded a triple-double consisting of 14 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Ezra Ontl and Trevor Waid added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
After leading 34-32 at halftime, Charlotte Valley held Hunter-Tannersville to just nine points in the second half.
“We came out in the second half and put them away,” Charlotte Valley coach Michael Ballard said. “Trevor Waid stepped up with some big three-pointers. We played great defensively in the second half.”
Kristian Aizstrauts led H-T with 17 points while Grady Glennon added 12 points.
Charlotte Valley (12-2 overall, 5-1 league) will face Downsville next Wednesday in a non-league game.
Delhi 76, Harpursville 59
The Bulldogs rode a big first-half performance to a 76-59 victory over Harpursville in Midstate Athletic Conference play on Thursday.
Delhi led 25-9 after one quarter and eventually took a 48-16 advantage into halftime.
Owen Haight led the scoring for Delhi with 17 points while Logan Nealis followed closely with 15 points. Elsewhere, Angelo Krzyston finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, and four steals, while Luke Schnabel had eight points, six assists, four rebounds, and three steals.
Harpursville fell despite hitting an impressive 12 three-pointers in the game. Luke Merrill led the way with five made threes en route to a game-high 29 points.
Sauquoit Valley 58, Cooperstown 56
In a game when each team shot it well from long-range, the Hawkeyes failed to hold off a late rally as Sauquoit Valley won 58-56 on Thursday.
After leading 32-18 at the half and 41-33 entering the final frame, Cooperstown was outscored 25-15 in the last eight minutes. The two sides combined to make 17 three-point shots (SV with nine, Cooperstown with eight).
Charlie Lambert led the Hawkeyes with 20 points while P.J. Kiuber followed close behind with 18 points.
Cooperstown will be at Mount Markham on Tuesday.
South Kortright 89, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 24
The Rams cruised past the Warriors 89-24 in a boys Delaware League game on Thursday.
Scoring in double figures for South Kortright were Connor Quarino with 19 points, Troy Dianich with 18 points, Josh Anderson with 16 points, and Logan Firment with 13 points.
Aaron Cohen led Windham with six points.
Susquehanna Valley 51, Bainbridge-Guilford 32
The Bobcats struggled offensively in Thursday’s 51-32 non-league loss to Susquehanna Valley.
David Emerson led B-G with 11 points while James Hogorian and Lucas Carlin each scored even.
Leading Susquehanna Valley in the win was Nick Stilloe with a game-high 27 points.
The Bobcats will host Greene on Saturday.
Gilboa 66, Roxbury 42
The Wildcats beat the Rockets 66-42 in a Thursday’s Delaware League matchup.
Gilboa was led by William Cipolla and Joe Wille, who each scored 19 points, as well as Michael O'Hara who scored 18 points.
Scoring in double-digits for Roxbury was George Proctor with 17 points and Peyton Proctor who scored 10 points.
Charlotte Valley 62, Hunter-Tannersville 41
CV … 21 13 16 12 — 62
H-T … 13 19 5 4 — 41
CV: Trevor Waid 4 0-0 10, Ezra Ontl 4 1-3 12, Dylan Waid 10 5-8 26, Jamison Quigley 5 3-6 14, Ethan Barrett 0 0-2 0. Totals: 23 9-19 62
H-T: Jason Li 1 0-0 2, Grady Glennon 4 0-0 12, Garrett Legg 0 2-2 2, Nathan Kauffman 4 0-0 8, Kristian Aizstrauts 8 0-0 17. Totals: 17 2-2 41
Three-point baskets: CV 7 (T. Waid 2, Ontl 3, D. Waid, Quigley); H-T 5 (Glennon 4, Aizstrauts)
Delhi 76, Harpursville 59
DA … 25 23 18 10 — 76
H … 9 7 12 31 — 59
Delhi: Jeryd Cheshire 3 0-0 7, Tanner Bracchy 1 1-2 4, Luke Schnabel 4 0-3 8, Owen Haight 7 0-0 17, Zachary Finch 0 2-2 2, Logan Nealis 5 4-4 15, Ryan Wilson 4 0-2 8, Angelo Krzyston 2 3-4 7, Kenny Rasmussen 4 0-0 8. Totals: 30 10-17 76
Harpursville: Ryan Akulis 3 0-0 8, Nolan Crocker 3 0-0 9, Brayden Sakowsky 0 2-2 2, Luke Merrill 10 4-7 29, Dominik Franklin 3 2-2 10, Jayden Yereb 0 1-2 1, Justin Fargo 0 0-0 0, Scott Turock 0 0-2 0, Brayden Hendrickson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 9-15 59
Three-point baskets: DA 6 (Haight 3, Cheshire, Bracchy, Nealis); H 12 (Merrill 5, Crocker 3, Akulis 2, Franklin 2)
Sauquoit Valley 58, Cooperstown 56
SV … 5 13 15 25 — 58
C … 11 21 9 15 — 56
SV: D. Nelson 9 1-4 21, G. Stalker 2 1-2 7, A. Price 3 2-2 10, C. Jones 0 0-0 0, J. Jouber 1 1-2 4, J. Henck 2 0-0 5, N. Miller 3 3-6 11. Totals: 20 8-16 58
Cooperstown: Colyn Criqui 3 0-0 7, Charlie Lambert 6 4-4 20, Kalen Dempsey 2 3-3 7, P.J. Kiuber 7 1-2 18, Ethan Kukenberger 1 2-2 4, Conrad Erway 0 0-0 0, Dillon Burns 0 0-0 0, Garet Bush 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 10-11 56
Three-point baskets: SV 9 (Nelson 2, Stalker 2, Price 2, Henck, Miller 2); C 8 (Criqui, Lambert 4, Kiuber 3)
South Kortright 89, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 24
SK … 36 29 11 13 — 89
WAJ … 12 4 6 2 — 24
SK: Eoin Byrne 1 0-0 3, Troy Dianich 9 0-0 18, Darren Dengler 3 0-0 6, Connor Quarino 8 2-2 19, Adam Champlin 2 0-0 4, Josh Anderson 6 3-4 16, Anthony Martinez 0 1-2 1, Damien Gloster 1 0-0 2, Adin Haynes 2 0-0 4, Ben Andersen 1 0-0 3, Logan Firment 6 1-5 13. Totals 39 7-13 89
WAJ: Keith Hewitt 3 0-1 6, Judah Allsop 1 0-0 2, Tyler Lashua 1 0-0 2, Connor Aplin 2 0-0 4, Chris Viola 1 0-2 2, Aaron Cohen 3 0-0 6, Shane Begley 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 0-3 24
Three-point baskets: SK 4 (Byrne, Quarino, Anderson, Andersen); WAJ 0
Susquehanna Valley 51, Bainbridge-Guilford 32
SV … 10 10 18 19 — 51
B-G … 9 4 8 11 — 32
SV: Mason Karns 1 2-2 4, Scott Howard 4 0-0 9, Troy Schneider 0 0-0 0, Luke Kariam 0 4-4 4, Kaylob Smith 0 0-0 0, Ryan Rychlewski 1 1-2 3, Seb MacNamara 2 0-0 4, Owen Reilly 0 0-0 0, Jordan Denney 0 0-0 0, Nick Stilloe 9 6-7 27. Totals: 17 13-15 51
B-G: Isaac Seiler 1 0-0 3, David Emerson 5 1-2 11, James Hogorian 3 1-2 7, Ilias Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lucas Carlin 3 1-1 7, Garrett O’Hara 0 0-0 0, Owen Drown 0 0-0 0, Ethan Gregory 0 0-0 0, Connor Vredenburgh 1 2-6 4. Totals: 13 2-3 32
Three-point baskets: SV 4 (Howard, Stilloe 3); B-G 1 (Seiler)
Gilboa 66, Roxbury 42
G … 18 11 31 6 — 66
R … 9 10 11 12 — 42
Gilboa: Dakota Oliver 1 1-4 3, Michael O'Hara 8 2-3 18, Ethan Halat 1 0-0 2, William Cipolla 8 0-0 19, Antonio Remache 2 0-0 5, Joe Wille 9 1-2 19. Totals 29 4-9 66
Roxbury: Christopher Garofolo 1 0-0 2, Peyton Proctor 3 3-4 10, Isiah Figueroa 3 1-4 8, George Proctor 6 4-6 17, Taran Davis 2 1-2 5. Totals 15 9-20 42
Three-point baskets: G 4 (Cipolla 3, Remache); R 3 (P. Proctor, Figueroa, G. Proctor)
