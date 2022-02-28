Waid, Quigley lead Wildcats to Class D Semifinals

A big third quarter allowed the Charlotte Valley boys to roll past Franklin 68-45 at home in the Section IV Class D Quarterfinals on Saturday.
After leading 25-20 at halftime, the Wildcats’ offense exploded in the third quarter, outscoring the Purple Devils 26-8 in the period en route to the victory.
Leading the scoring for Charlotte Valley was Dylan Waid with 28 points while Jameson Quigley also topped 20 points with 21 on the afternoon
Matt Serrao led the way for the Purple Devils with 28 points.
Charlotte Valley will face Richfield Springs on Wednesday at SUNY Delhi in the Class D Semifinals at 6 p.m.
Richfield Springs 70, Morris 59 (Saturday)
Richfield Springs was able to overcome a slow start to upset top-seeded Morris 70-59 on Saturday in the Section IV Class D Quarterfinals.
The Mustangs raced out to an early 12-0 lead and would eventually lead 53-44 heading into the fourth quarter. But the Indians were able to turn the tide and ended the game on a 26-6 run to clinch the victory.
Dylan Hosford led the way with a game-high 33 points including four three-pointers while Austin Bowman also had a big game with 22 points of his own.
“The entire team simply hung onto the rope longer than most would have and were rewarded with a phenomenal comeback win,” Richfield Springs coach Jeff Busch said via email.
Scott Murphy was Morris’ leading scorer with 26 points. Jon Child added 11 points for the Mustangs.
South Kortright 82, Edmeston 39 (Saturday)
Five different South Kortright players scored in double figures as the Rams cruised past the Panthers for an 82-39 victory in Saturday’s Section IV Class D Quarterfinal game.
Connor Quarino was the top scorer for the Rams, notching a game-high 19 points. SK’s other double-digit scorers included Josh Anderson with 18 points, Logan Firment with 15, Adam Champlin with 13, and Troy Dianich with 10.
Edmeston was led by Gunner Schoellig with 14 points and Kyle Ough with 12 points.
South Kortright will go up against Deposit-Hancock on Wednesday at SUNY Delhi at 7:45 p.m. in the Class D Semifinals.
Charlotte Valley 68, Franklin 45
CV … 13 12 26 17 — 68
F … 7 13 8 17 — 45
CV: Travis Pierce 0 0-0 0, Ethan Barrett 2 0-2 4, Trevor Waid 3 0-0 7, Michael Calder 0 0-0 0, Ezra Ontl 2 2-6 8, Aven Santiago 0 0-0 0, Derek Kellum 0 0-0 0, Dylan Waid 12 4-6 28, Jameson Quigley 9 0-2 21, Luke Montgomery 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-16 68
Franklin: Matt Serrao 13 0-0 28, Aiden Nolan 0 0-0 0, Brandon Greogory 2 0-0 5, David Lamb 0 0-0 0, Alan Dumond 1 0-0 2, Max Meo 0 0-0 0, Victor Rodriguez-Matias 0 0-0 0, William Mettler 2 0-0 4, Tyler Holcomb 2 0-0 6, Corbin Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 0-0 45
Three-point baskets: CV 6 (Quigley 3, Ontl 2, T. Waid); F 5 (Holcomb 2, Serrao 2, Gregory)
Richfield Springs 70, Morris 59 (Saturday)
RS … 12 21 11 26 — 70
M … 21 16 16 6 — 59
RS: Bobnick 0 0-0 0, Bowman 9 4-6 22, Oakley 1 0-4 2, Graves 0 1-2 1, Boss 1 0-0 3, Hosford 12 5-8 33, Dunckel 4 0-0 9. Totals: 27 10-20 70
Morris: Stancil 2 1-2 7, Dugan 3 0-0 8, Aikins 2 0-0 5, Murphy 11 4-6 26, Child 4 3-6 11, Strain 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 8-14 59
Three-point baskets: RS 6 (Boss, Hosford 4, Dunckel); M 5 (Stancil 2, Dugan 2, Aikins)
South Kortright 82, Edmeston 39
SK … 28 15 21 18 — 82
E … 3 18 8 9 — 39
South Kortright: Eion Byrne 1 2-2 5, Troy Dianich 5 0-1 10, Trent Cole 0 0-0 0, Connor Quarino 8 0-0 19, Adam Champlin 6 0-0 13, Josh Anderson 7 2-2 18, Anthony Martinez 0 0-2 0, Damien Glouster 0 0-0 0, Adin Haynes 1 0-0 2, Ben Andersen 0 0-0 0, Logan Firment 7 1-9 15. Totals 35 5-16 82
Edmeston: Kyle Ough 3 5-7 12, Jason Reinart 0 0-0 0, Collin McEnroe 1 0-0 2, Gunner Schoellig 6 0-0 14, Austin Galley 0 0-0 0, Landon Wust 3 0-0 6, Max Bolton 0 0-0 0, Preston Graham 2 0-0 5, Aaron Loiacono 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 5-7 39
Three-point baskets: SK 7 (Quarino 3, Anderson 2, Champlin, Byrne); E 4 (Schoellig 2, Ough, Graham)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Unatego 44, Thomas A. Edison 33 (Saturday)
Balanced scoring and strong defense allowed the Unatego girls to defeat Thomas A. Edison 44-33 on Saturday in the Section IV Class C Semifinals.
After leading 24-19 at the half, the Spartans were able to pull away for good with a 12-4 third quarter.
Alexa Lucia and Kylie Mussaw led the scoring for Unatego with 10 points each while Tatum Codington followed close behind with nine points.
Unatego will face Newark Valley at SUNY Cortland on Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. in the Class C Semifinals.
West Canada Valley 48, Cooperstown 33 (Saturday)
Cooperstown was eliminated from the Section III playoffs by West Canada Valley 48-33 on Saturday in the Class C Semifinals.
Danielle Seamon had a double-double for the Hawkeyes with 13 points and 12 rebounds as well as four steals. Also providing contributions were Gabrielle Woeppel with nine points, seven rebounds, and three blocks, and Rory Nelen with four points, five rebounds, and two steals.
Lydia Riemer led West Canada Valley with 18 points and was followed by Reese Fellows with 15 points.
Unatego 44, Thomas A. Edison 33 (Saturday)
U … 8 16 12 8 — 44
TAE … 9 10 4 10 — 33
Unatego: Bailey McCoy 1 0-0 3, Alexa Lucia 3 3-4 10, Kylie Mussaw 4 2-4 10, Maddie Wilsey 2 2-4 6, Lizzy Craft 2 2-4 6, Tatum Codington 3 0-0 9. Totals: 16 9-16 44
TAE: P. Littlefield 2 5-6 11, G. McGee 1 0-0 3, H. Hoffman 3 1-1 7, M. Lutz 1 1-2 3, L. Moore 2 0-3 6. Totals: 10 7-12 33
Three-point baskets: U 5 (McCoy, Lucia, Codington 3); TAE 4
West Canada Valley 48, Cooperstown 33 (Saturday)
WCV … 17 6 10 15 — 48
C … 8 9 4 12 — 33
WCV: Hannah Burdick 2 2-4 8, Erin Gorinshek 1 0-0 2, Jenna Beam 0 0-0 0, Olivia Morrealle 1 1-2 3, Lydia Riemer 2 12-18 16, Reese Fellows 6 3-6 15, Ana Grabowski 1 2-3 4. Totals 13 20-33 48
Cooperstown: Meghan Niles 0 0-0 0, Gabrielle Woeppel 2 3-4 9, Liana Williams 0 2-5 2, Addison Lewis 1 0-0 2, Claire Jensen 0 1-2 1, Rory Nelen 2 0-0 4, Danielle Seamon 6 0-2 13, Delaney Merwin 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 6-13 33
Three-point baskets: WCV 2 (Burdick 2); C 3 (Woeppel 2, Seamon)
BOWLING
The Section IV Bowling State Qualifier Tournament took place over the weekend with several local teams in action.
The Hancock boys won the Division 2 title, while Sidney placed sixth and Unadilla Valley finished seventh. On the girls side, Sidney was fourth in Division 2 while Unadilla Valley was fifth and Greene/Oxford was sixth.
Anton Leonard of Hancock was the top finisher amongst the boys with a total pinfall of 2101 over nine games that included a perfect 300. He had a high series of 788 and an average game score of 233.
Other top Hancock finishers were Peyton Johnson (sixth) and Tyler Allen (16th). Caidyn Lambrecht (24th) was Sidney’s top performer while UV’s Will Rumovicz followed close behind (25th).
Sidney’s Cassie Cole was the top local girls roller as her total pinfall of 1755 was good enough for seventh overall. Teammates Maegan Mazzarella and Holly Bookhout finished 13th and 15th, respectively.
Brynn Grant led Unadilla Valley with a 12th-place finish while Pyper Kneale finished 21st. Finishing in 18th for Greene/Oxford was Halia Tallett.
