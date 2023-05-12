A walk-off two-run single by Kyrah Andrades gave Laurens/Milford the Tri-Valley League Softball Championship with an 8-7 win over Morris/Edmeston Friday in Laurens.
Trailing by two in the bottom of the seventh with two outs, Kara Mertz got on base with an infield single. Lexi Sutphin then drove her in with an RBI single. After Taylor Beckley worked out a walk and then stole second, Andrades drove in both runners with a knock up the middle to end the game.
“It was a good game to watch and a good game to be in,” Laurens/Milford coach Jim Weir said. “It was fun.”
Brooke Mann was the winning pitcher for Laurens/Milford, striking out nine batters while allowing just three hits.
Hannah Wist struck out four for Morris/Edmeston while also notching a triple at the plate. Kenna Buriello added a double for M/E.
Laurens/Milford will face Roxbury at 10 a.m., Saturday in Milford for the Weir/Chase Tournament.
Chenango Forks 24, Harpursville 2
Harpursville dropped a non-league contest to Chenango Forks 24-2 Friday.
Madison Nesbit led Harpursville at the plate by going 2-for-2 with a triple. Kaiden Franklyn and Elizabeth Ives split the pitching duties in the loss.
Greene 1, Deposit-Hancock 0 (Thursday)
Greene edged Deposit-Hancock 1-0 Thursday to win the Midstate Athletic Conference softball title.
Payton Yahner pitched a complete game shutout for the Trojans, striking out nine while allowing no walks and six hits. Claire Flanigan drove in the game’s only run with an RBI single in the second inning.
Kaitlyn Macumber pitched well despite taking the loss for D-H, striking out eight and allowing two walks and four hits.
Laurens/Milford 8, Morris/Edmeston 7
M/E … 000 322 0 — 7 3 5
L/M … 030 002 3 — 8 7 5
M/E: Hannah Wist (L) and Kenna Buriello
L/M: Brooke Mann (W) and Bella Garlick
3B: Hannah Wist (M/E)
2B: Lexi Sutphin (L/M), Kenna Buriello (M/E)
Chenango Forks 24, Harpursville 2
CF … 584 70X X — 24 12 0
H … 200 00X X — 2 5 6
CF: Walker (W) and Bernardini
H: Kaiden Franklyn (L), Elizabeth Ives (5) and Sophia Konidis
HR: Store (CF)
3B: Nesbit (H)
2B: Store (CF)
Greene 1, Deposit-Hancock 0 (Thursday)
G … 010 000 0 — 1 4 1
D-H … 000 000 0 — 0 6 1
G: P. Yahner (W) and M. Scott
D-H: K. Macumber (L) and A. Ray
